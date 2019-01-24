Why Bear Markets Occur - Evidence For The Monetary Cause

There always have been theories about why Bear Markets and Recessions occur. Most people, traders, and economists have seen bear markets as resulting from either recessions or fears of recession. Keynes said that recessions are events that just happen and had no idea why they happened. Other schools of thought provided their own theories about what caused them, the Austrians giving the most valid theory. Today, most economists are Keynesian and therefore think that recessions (which used to be called depressions, and before that panics) just happen and are dealt with by adjusting interest rates and waiting. The problem with that is that it is artificially low interest rates that cause recessions in the first place. How can the cause of a problem also be the remedy? Keynes said that lowering interest rates is the prescription for all market conditions. That is a prescription that demonstrates he wasn't much of an economist, if at all. The fact is that he was not an economist in the first place, he was an historian (and quite frankly not a very good one of those either). He was a good politician and was very connected, which explains why he had so much effect on governments.

Friedrich Hayek, the Austrian Economist, philosopher, and Nobel Laureate said in an interview that he knew Keynes quite well as they were good friends. He also said that Keynes did not bother himself with reading economic history of the 19th century and had only a basic understanding of economics. Keynes had many theories about it and thought he had figured out the science by himself. He wrote his two books based on his own theories. Governments loved his theories because he told them that they could spend all the money they wanted with no consequences. Previous economists going back to Socrates were wrong according to him. Fiscal responsibility was just something they needn't bother with.

The Austrians taught that recessions are a monetary event. When too much currency is in the economy, people become complacent about saving (the source of economic advancement), and spend too much. This kind of spending is "eating the seed corn" so to speak of the economy. This feels good and makes participants feel like things are good when in fact they are using up past savings. Eventually the excess savings run out and generate a recession. There are other supportive causes, but this is the gist. For a more extensive explanation of the theory, one can read many books or articles on the subject. One of the best books is Hayek's "Prices and Production".

Bear markets likewise are a monetary event, but slightly different than recessions. When the Fed pumps the money into the economy either through lowering interest rates directly or through open market operations (in concert with lowering interest rates), the market will trend up. When the Fed pumps the money, it goes into the bond market, and then to the stock market, then into companies, and finally into the pockets of workers (which is used to buy things). The political reason is that government wants to support citizens' retirement plans so as to get re-elected. Bankers do this to line their own pockets (not to mention the politicians).

When the Fed refrains from the pumping, the market will usually decline. When market participants find that they can't buy more stock (usually on margin), they get nervous. Long time participants see this as another recession coming and start to liquidate their portfolios. No one can blame them as this is what anyone will do to protect themselves. Worry and panic soon follow as the opinion moves through the market. The stock market is a discounting mechanism, meaning that traders see their investments as the present value of future returns. If, in their mind, the market will decline in the future, then they will see that the net present value of a stock is lower than the current price. They then sell, which increases supply, which then acts to lower the price. Others see what is happening and sell their stock too. This then snowballs and the chart shows the trend changes, which strengthens the mood.

Eventually, things bottom out and future values start to rise again. This is why when the Fed makes an announcement concerning interest rates, it has so much effect on the market. If rates are rising and companies that need to borrow to remain in business may begin to reduce plans for production, it will cause higher unemployment.

If this is how it works, it should be evident from the data, shouldn't it? As a matter of fact, it does. Look at the chart below from the Federal Reserve itself. It compares the money in circulation to the S&P 500 over the last 10 years.

The blue line is the number of bonds held by the Fed over the time frame and the red line is the S&P. Comparing the lines one thing becomes apparent: when the Fed stops buying securities, the market flattens out, and when it buys bonds, the market tends to rise. Currently, the Fed has been selling bonds in the open market which sucks up currency from the economy, the opposite of the expansionary position it has taken for a long time now. As soon as it did this, the market dropped like a rock. I think that the rally which began early 2016 was caused by the election and the hopes that Trump would straighten out the country. He did do that, and we are seeing an extremely strong economy to this day. Unemployment and bankruptcies are at an all-time low and the industry is expanding. People are very confident that it will continue.

Another good article on this subject was written by Joseph Salerno on Mises.org. In this article, he shows that the money supply has a strong effect on the market and is linked to recessions over time. He included the following chart to support his contention:

The year-over-year money supply is evidently one of the greatest indicators of recessions and bear markets. It's not hard to see in the chart above.

The Fed's mandate is to keep inflation in check and unemployment as low as possible. By reducing the money in circulation, it believes it is preventing inflation from running out of control. The bad part is that it could also cause the Bear and eventually the recession as well. It is walking a tightrope that it wants to reduce inflation but not so much that the recession will hit hard. When it does one of those things, the other will suffer. It can't be helped. If the Fed would just refrain from doing anything to interfere with the markets in the first place, we wouldn't be in this fix. The recession is the good part of the business cycle, not the bad part. It's called a correction because it corrects the bad part (the expansion). If they hadn't expanded in the first place, we wouldn't need a correction.

What this all means is that we are in a situation where the Fed is tightening the money supply by both raising interest rates (albeit slowly) and selling some of its bond portfolio (which reduces the money supply). These activities tend to slow the economy and are why the Bear is upon us. I think this situation will continue eventually regardless of the current rally. Look for a continuation of the downturn generally in most sectors. When this will happen is anybody's guess, but it must happen.

Note: This is a newer version of one I wrote for my own blog, Elington.com.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.