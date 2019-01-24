Something Smells Fishy With Citychamp's Swiss Subsidiaries
by: Christoph Liu
Summary
Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd. is the owner of Swiss Corum and Eterna brands.
There has been a lot of chaos surrounding the company's Swiss brands.
Eterna "accidentally" went into bankruptcy twice during in less than twelve month.
There are also some issues with Citychamps leadership and structure.
I assume that Citychamp Watch & Jewellery Group Ltd. (CEBTF) -which was formerly known as China Haidian- is not exactly a well known company (at the time of writing it had eleven followers