By Nate Parsh

Companies that raise their dividends for more than 25 years are called Dividend Aristocrats. Of all the companies available in the market place to investors, there are only 53 that have earned this title. It is no surprise that we like companies that have managed to increase their dividend for at least 25 years.

One of our favorite Dividend Aristocrats is V.F. Corp. (NYSE:VFC). The company has nearly five decades of dividend growth. This means that V.F. Corp has managed to pay and raise its dividend through four different recessions.

This article will examine the V.F. Corp’s business model, recent financial results and our total return projections for the next five years to see if the stock is worth purchasing at the current price.

Company Background and Recent Financial Results

V.F. Corp is one of the largest apparel manufacturers in the world. The company’s brands include The North Face, Vans, Timberland and Dickies. V.F. Corp was founded in 1899 and had more than $12 billion in sales in fiscal 2018. The company employ more than 65,000 people and has a current market cap of nearly $33 billion.

V.F. Corp released third quarter financial results for fiscal 2019 on January 18th.

Source: V.F. Corp’s Third Quarter financial release, slide 9.

The company’s earnings-per-share, or EPS, for the quarter was $1.30. This was $0.20 above consensus estimates and almost 30% higher year-over-year. Revenue grew nearly 8% to $3.94 billion. Revenue results beat estimates by $70 million. Margins improved 60 basis points to 52.2%.

Followers and shareholders of V.F. Corp are likely aware that the company had decreasing earnings in both 2016 and 2017. Many companies in retail were not prepared for the rise in e-commerce, led by, of course, Amazon (AMZN). This caught many retailers, V.F. Corp included, to be caught flat footed in their response to the changing desires of customers. V.F. Corp has responded to this challenge and greatly improved their online and digital sales offerings.

While V.F. Corp’s wholesales were up by 6% in the quarter, direct-to-consumer sales were higher by 10%. This includes 9% organic growth for direct-to-consumer. Even more impressive, digital sales increased 24%, with 21% organic growth. Year-to-date, wholesales are up 14% while direct-to-consumer and digital sales are up 16% and 36%, respectively. V.F. Corp initially struggled to adapt when it came to its e-commerce business, but the company has shown over the last two years that it has adjusted very well in the realm of online shopping.

V.F. Corp’s core brands performed very well during the quarter.

Source: V.F. Corp’s Third Quarter financial release, slide 17.

Vans brands saw global sales improve 25%. This included sales growth of 28% in the Americas region and a 37% growth in Asia. This is the second consecutive quarter that Vans has produced at least 25% global growth. Digital revenues were up 60% in the quarter. Total revenues for the year are up 28% for vans.

Global revenues for The North Face were up 14% from the previous year’s third quarter. Sales are up 10% for the first nine months of the company’s fiscal year. Again, the Americas and Asia were the primary drivers of growth.

Acquisitions have proved beneficial to the company. V.F. Corp acquired Dickie’s on October X 2017 for $800 million. This acquisition is already starting to payoff for the company. Sales for the work segment, which includes Dickies, were higher by 5%. These gains were due to gains in international markets as well as higher direct-to-consumer sales. Dickies is now V.F. Corp’s sixth billion-dollar brand.

Of the company’s largest brands, only Wrangler (down 2%) and Lee (down 9%) experienced revenue declines in the quarter. While both divisions saw an increase in digital sales, these were more than offset by each brand’s wholesale results.

V.F. Corp is spinning off its jeans and outlet business into its own company, called Kontoor Brands. The spinoff should be completed in the first half of 2019 and will allow the company to focus on its core brands.

The following slide details how Kontoor Brands and the remaining V.F. Corp brands performed in fiscal 2019.

Source: V.F. Corp’s Third Quarter financial release, slide 15.

As you can see, the remaining V.F. Corp brands greatly out performed those that will make up Kontoor Brands in terms of both revenue and operating profit. Trimming these brands should allow the company to increase revenue and earnings in the future.

V.F Corp raised its EPS guidance for fiscal 2019 to $3.73 from $3.65 previously. This would represent growth of more than 21% from fiscal 2018 if achieved. Shares of V.F. Corp were up more than 12% on the day of the financial release. The company has increased EPS at a rate of 8.3% per year over the last decade.

Dividend History and Total Expected Returns

V.F. Corp has increased its dividend for the past 46 years. The company is just a few years away from joining an even more exclusive club of dividend growers, the Dividend Kings (INSERT LINK). The company has increased its dividend:

By an average of 15.8% per year over the past three years.

By an average of 17.8% per year over the past five years.

By an average of 11.9% per year over the past 10 years.

V.F. Corp has a lengthy dividend history as well as very generous growth rate in recent years. Shareholders were given a 10.9% raise for the dividend payment made this past December. Shares yield 2.5%, above the X% yield of the S&P 500. The current yield is right near the 10-year average yield for the stock.

Using the expected dividends for 2019 of $2.04 and EPS guidance of $3.73, V.F. Corp has a payout ratio of 54.7%. This is above the stock’s 10-year average payout ratio of X%.

V.F. Corp’s stock is near ~$82 as of this writing. Again, using EPS estimates for fiscal 2019, shares of the company have a price-to-earnings ratio, or P/E, of 22. The stock’s 10-year average P/E ratio is 17 according to Value Line. Due to the upcoming spinoff of the company’s underperforming jeans business, we believe that V.F. Corp deserves a slightly higher P/E. Our target P/E for 2024 is 18. Annual returns would be reduced by 3.9% through 2024 if shares were to revert to our target.

We estimate that V.F. Corp can offer shareholders a total annual return of 6.9% through 2024. This forecast is based on 8.3% EPS growth, 2.5% dividend yield and a multiple reversion of 3.9%.

Investor Takeaway

V.F. Corp continues to produce very strong EPS and revenue results. The company’s top brands, aided by acquisitions, have shown high levels of growth. The company has also invested wisely in e-commerce, evident by their increases in online and digital sales. V.F. Corp is also spinning off its underperforming brands in order to focus on its high growth brands. We approve of this decision as we will feel this will unlock future growth. Investors who rely on income will be pleased by the company’s long history of dividend increases.

That being said, the recent double-digit increase in share price has absorbed a lot of our projected annual returns. We encourage investors to wait for a better price before buying the stock.