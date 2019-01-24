Altria: The Shares Now Are Pricing In The Risk

Source

I have been openly taking the opposing view on Seeking Alpha as many investors believe Altria (MO) can do no wrong. In December, I wrote an article stating that Altria was cheap and offered a nice yield. (See: Altria Is Cheap With A Juicy Yield). Shortly thereafter, I sold my shares luckily before they dropped. I believed the deals they made were quite expensive and offered little immediate ROI. While the deal would have been good for the company at a lower price or better terms, this just doesn't seem attractive for shareholders at this price. In fact, I was looking forward to the deals Altria was going to make in both the marijuana space and the e-cigarette space. That being said, I believe even with a negative, forward-looking story, there becomes a point where the shares price in the risk and are worth what I would call a speculative buy. We shall review the deals again below and why the valuation seems enticing here.

Acquisitions At A Cost

Paying $12.8 billion for a non-controlling stake in a company is certainly concerning. It is more concerning that this seems rather high considering this pegs the company with a value of $38 billion when it was valued at $16 billion only in the middle of this year. What I can judge from this is that the existing owners of JUUL (JUUL) did not value Altria and/or find it necessary to bring it in as a partner. They apparently were only interested in doing so at quite a premium to the last funding valuation. This is intriguing considering the extensive knowledge, distribution, and marketing power Altria has to offer. However, it is apparent that Altria wanted access to JUUL and was willing to pay anything for it. Altria now has faced a credit rating downgrade that leaves it with a BBB rating from S&P. Moody's also cut its rating with a negative outlook alongside. This is due to the $15 billion being spent on deals in the last two months.

Now, I do believe Altria is doing its best to be with the times and increase its reduced-risk portfolio as it has seen significant volume declines in its core business. However, it needs to do so in a manner that does not come across as desperate. How desperate is the management team that it was willing to pay 19x sales for a stake in a vaping company? Yes, the company is growing rather rapidly, but as the law of large numbers works, the sales growth will slow down. I am sure management has identified what it considers a market opportunity, but it is impossible to estimate what percentage of smokers will transition from combustible products to a vaporizing product. It is also notable that this transition will only cause share loss from Marlboro products. As Marlboro has a market-leading share, it stands to lose the most in the smokable category. According to Forbes, Marlboro had a 43.3% market share in 2017. Furthermore, the company may be promoting what could be an easier way for cigarette users to find an outlet to quit. A transition to a vaping product may allow for an easier out or quitting process of nicotine down the road as it has been proven to do. As noted in this article, which focuses on a study shows, vaping may lead to an easier route to quitting.

While I appreciate the management team at Altria looking to participate in the future, I worry at what price, as stated above. Looking into the details of the deal, the company...

"...will be subject to a standstill agreement under which it may not acquire additional JUUL shares above its 35% interest. Altria agrees not to sell or transfer any JUUL common shares for six years from closing." - Source

This agreement is of particular concern and seemed to be missed by many. Essentially, the company cannot gain the right to maintain a majority share for six years. While this may sound okay, it could come at an even costlier expense to shareholders, as the company would be worth more should sales continue to grow from today's pace. Even a simple double in valuation in the next six years, which seems practical considering the double in the last six months that Altria was willing to pay, would lead to a $76 billion valuation. And while this would obviously make Altria's existing stake very valuable, we must be clear in understanding that to acquire a controlling interest or even 16% of the company, it could cost Altria another $12+ billion. And, presumably, there would not be many in the market for a stake in JUUL at a valuation larger than even the one paid by Altria today.

This is quite worrisome when coupled with the fact that the company can also no longer sell any other e-vapor items. Should there be a brand that suddenly becomes the next trending vaporizer or hot seller, MO will now not have the opportunity to own it or market it.

Altria will participate in the e-vapor business only through JUUL as long as Altria is supplying JUUL's services, which Altria is committed to doing for at least six years, according to the press release noted above.

This, to me, is the largest concern as this now means there is going to be limited room for expansion of product items for iQOS. It also will be hard for the company to market one product over the other with a financial interest in both. I am unsure of how this will proceed going further, which is also of concern. This also leaves the company solely relying on a successful business plan implementation going forward by JUUL and FDA scrutiny becoming less than it has.

The deal was financed through a $14.6 billion term loan facility arranged by JPMorgan Chase Bank, of which $1.8 billion remains unused and may be used to finance its recently announced investment in Cronos Group (OTC:CRON). This will increase the debt by more than double.

The company will have over $26.4 billion in debt when both transactions close. This is rather high, considering the large obligation to the dividend and the relatively low return on investment JUUL will provide for the foreseeable future. Additionally, as part of the news that drove down Altria shares, we know that regulation could become quite a concern for JUUL.

Only time will tell what happens, but I sincerely doubt these words are empty in meaning. There will become some sort of regulation, and it could hamper the growth of JUUL in the United States.

We do know that with debt now rising to $26.4 billion, the company will now have an increase in interest expense of about $500-600 million, which is why the company announced cost cuts for this amount. What I find discouraging about this is that the management waited until now to find these cost cuts. Where were these potential cost cuts beforehand, and why were they not identified until after a deal was announced? Seeing the effect on company culture from cost cuts is important. Often times, the wrong things are cut back and can lead to a poor company culture, moral, or attractiveness for new employees.

To top it off, this deal comes at a time when Altria just paid $1.8 billion for a partnership that will eventually come with a controlling stake in a marijuana-focused company that generated less than $4 million in revenue last quarter.

Let us not forget this is not even a profitable operation yet, so there is no cash flow for MO from this investment. With yet another low ROI investment, it is hard to say these add value at this time. While I appreciate the attempt to diversify and find new avenues of growth, it is arguable the company could have started research and development of its own marijuana company for less. Considering Cronos started with far less investment, it is actually quite probable Altria could have copied any of these companies when their product is actually legal within the market Altria serves. I am not sure at this time what kind of head start this investment really gives Altria, especially considering it is a big bet on legalization federally in the United States.

I would like to take a focus on an ROI that would have been quite considerable. While not necessarily the best use of funds as I believe an alternative acquisition would have been more ideal, I believe using the money spent on JUUL to repurchase its own shares would have produced a greater guaranteed return. At the time the deal was announced, Altria shares were trading around $50 a share and yielding 6.4%. If Altria would have just used the $12.8 billion it spent on JUUL repurchasing shares, it could have bought back over 13% of the shares outstanding, or roughly 256 million shares. Additionally, the dividend savings on this repurchase in year one would be $819 million. We know from the JUUL's last know financials the company is only doing about $2 billion in revenue and net income is probably only in the hundreds of millions. Of that, Altria owns 35% of and has to pay taxes on, leaving it with a rather puny ROI. Coming up on year two, presuming the traditional dividend increase of even 5%, Altria would save $860.1 million in dividend payments. Within two years, we see that Altria would have had an extra $1.68 billion in cash saved from dividend payments being made. It is easy to see how in the next 5 or even 10 years, this quickly would have offered a return of over $10 billion to Altria in which it could have used to further increase the dividend or even fund other investments. Perhaps if management was as brilliant as many claim, they could have had a higher R&D expense to prevent a company like JUUL from stepping in and eating its lunch. Or the company could have even created its own marijuana startup, arguably at a cost of less than $1.8 billion. Considering all of the marijuana startups that are now public started with far less, this is quite conceivable. The dividend savings would run closer to $1 billion if the company did not spend anything for either of these investments. I believe it is management's duty to look at spending capital to receive the best return. Since there is no presentation with a financial outlook in regards to the JUUL investment, the picture is not clear for investors yet. There is also significant risk in these investments as it requires the legalization of marijuana in the U.S. to actually offer a return and requires no more FDA scrutiny on vaping for there to be a clear picture. That being said, it is clear why the stock sold off, and at some point, there is value to be had. I believe this value may be now or near, and investors willing to wait could see a rise in the share price from here. However, much of this will be news-dependent.

Valuation

Looking at the last 5 years, we can see MO shares now offer an opportunistic buy.

The stock offers the lowest P/E in the last 5 years as well as the lowest forward P/E and highest earnings yield naturally. It, is of course, presumed that the valuation would be lower than historical due to the ongoing risks and now larger debt profile. However, there is comfort in knowing despite earnings still growing and a higher dividend that the shares are now cheaper than they have been in some time. One of my favorite metrics to review is historical yield.

The shares have only yielded above 7% about 10% of the time in the last 24 years. This means, right now, with shares yielding 7.1%, investors are likely to do well as the average lies around 5.1%. The only time the shares yielded higher in the recent past was during the Great Recession. Currently, I do not think the company faces this type of pressure. Presuming shares could return to even a 5.75-6% yield, this would put the share price back around $53-56 a share, about 20% higher from the recent trading price. Also, presuming it takes 12 months to reach this level, investors buying shares today would recognize the yield and gather a total return of around 27%; quite healthy and worth the risk. While shares could see further downward pressure in the short term, I believe since the sentiment is rather negative now, any positive news could help drive the shares higher. This may be confirmed as soon as the earnings report on 1/31/19.

Conclusion

The continued moves by management to get ahead of its declining core business have me rather worried. I believe the company could have entered or acquired complementary businesses for a much better return on investment such as MillerCoors (TAP), for example. The company should have considered all possible alternatives before spending such large amounts of cash, especially without a measurable ROI. As we have recognized, repurchasing its own shares would have offered a guaranteed return of billions of dollars in the next few years. Since management decided to invest in the products it directly sees as threats/opportunities, I am led to believe the core business is seeing stronger headwinds than previously perceived, evident by the quarter-after-quarter volume declines. Confidence in management should not be as high as previously thought as the company could have been preventative with both JUUL coming to market and creating its own marijuana startups. The lack of foresight in doing so leads me to believe management may have gotten too comfortable with the old core business. The company also continues to face regulatory pressure as the FDA's focus on menthol cigarettes has particularly become a concern. The size of this business segment within Altria is large and noteworthy. With reduced balance sheet strength and aggressive valuations of newly acquired businesses, I see the management trying to dig itself out of a hole. Investors were looking for this JUUL investment to happen, myself included, but I believe Altria had enough to offer that it would be able to if anything acquire a stake at the latest valuation, not double. With no guaranteed ROI and increased leverage, there is certainly increased risk and reliance upon the investments being successful. Of course, however, there is always a point in which risk is priced into an asset, and I believe that may be here or near. Because of this, I have once again entered a position, but I am certainly not bullish long term due to the declining core business. Should recent investments or future investments remedy this problem, my view could change.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.