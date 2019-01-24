DocuSign-A Tale Of A Growing But Stealthy Competitive Moat

DocuSign shares, despite a recovery in the last month, have seen one of the greater valuation compressions in the IT space over the course of the late valuation correction.

DocuSign: Can an e-signature solution have a competitive moat?

This past Friday I had the opportunity to conduct a one on one interview with DocuSign’s (DOCU) VP of Investor Relations, Anne Leschin. While covering a wide variety of topics, the issue on the minds of most investors is whether or not the e-signature space is commoditizing and whether DocuSign has built a competitive moat that differentiates its offering from those of competitors. While DocuSign pioneered the solution, it has to face Adobe (ADBE) one of the more successful and innovative software companies of the last decade and a host of what are usually referred to as “cats and rats.” Ms. Leschin refers to the competition from those vendors as the scribble-sign alternatives-and there are literally dozens of them.

The net of our conversation-at least to me-is that DOCU is essentially drowning its competition in functionality that has produced a distinct moat, not totally understood by many investors and analysts. The moat isn’t about signing which is a capability easy to replicate and on offer from many vendors of various sizes including Adobe. The additional functionality provided by DOCU relates to its ability to automate processes that lead to contracts and other documents that relate to formalizing relationships between multiple parties. The functionality is significantly beyond that offered-or even likely to be offered-by the many other entrants into the space. There lots of competitors who can and do offer scribble-sign solutions and very few competitors who offer an end to end system of agreement set of capabilities. That ought to be enough to permit DOCU to sustain some years of hyper-growth at rates above the current First Call consensus.

DocuSign went public last April at an offering price of $29 and initially traded at $38/share. The shares initially reached $63/share in the wake of reporting a strong quarter, and then hit a high of $68 prior to reporting the results of its fiscal Q2 which were also well above prior expectations. The company raised its Q 3 forecast at that point, and wound up beating those expectations when it reported results for the quarter in early December. In fact, quarterly revenue growth accelerated and billings growth was stronger still.

The company was fortunate in being able to raise a net of $493 million through a convertible debt before the share price fell to lows. The conversion price of the debentures is $71, and the coupon rate is 0.50%. The potential dilution from the notes is about 4%. As a result of the note issuance, DOCU has a gross cash balance of $1.1 billion, even after it paid a consideration of $219 million to consummate the purchase of Spring. It is reasonable to imagine that DOCU will be using its large cash balance to make additional acquisitions that broaden its product footprint.

The Q3 results didn’t spare the shares from continuing to contract in value for more than a day or two, and they hit a low in late December of $37. Part of the share price compression was a function of concern retarding the company’s exposure to the real estate vertical. In fact, real estate is probably the application in which most readers will have encountered DOCU technology. But most realtors are very small customers and are simply not candidates to buy the elaborate system of agreement offerings that DOCU provides. As it happens, DOCU grew its customer count by 25,000 last quarter and a majority of those new users were realtors. That probably relates to the growing standardization of e-signatures in that business and the very strong payback that is offered by adopting DocuSign.

DocuSign shares have recovered somewhat since their $37 low, but the unenviable share price performance of the past several months has removed what premium valuation the shares enjoyed this past summer. At the moment, and using a 30% 3-year growth rate, the shares are valued at about average compared to other IT vendors with similar growth rates and cash flow margins.

Beyond concerns about real estate, and a broader concern about the company's exposure to the financial services, the single largest vertical for this company, the valuation compression has been a function both of this fall’s valuation correction, coupled with investor concerns regarding the ability of this company to maintain its position in its space and for it to avoid seeing competitive erosion.

I believe that Ms. Leschin provided a scenario that well supports the belief that this company has progressed far beyond the stage of “scribble-sign” and will be able to maintain its dominant position in the space. And that belief buttresses my conviction that these shares should be considered by readers/subscribers as a strong candidate for inclusion in a high growth portfolio.

Despite the rather dramatic share price pull-back, DOCU shares, while not priced for perfection, are valued at levels that are just modestly below the average valuation for its growth rate. That said, the company is already cash flow positive, and its billings growth was 40% last quarter (38% growth excluding the contribution of Spring). To a certain extent, the company’s profitability and cash generation was depressed by its acquisition of Spring last quarter, which initially brought lots of costs and far less in the way of revenues. Spring, which is a category leader according to Forrester in what is described as contract life cycle management, is likely to foster significant revenue synergies for DOCU.

Carefully considering how DocuSign e-sign has developed its moat and what are the benefits it offers users

I think many, if not most readers are wondering what DocuSign might do to differentiate its offering from that of Adobe and many other smaller competitors. Most people have used DocuSign to help facilitate some kind of real-estate transaction, or to sign some other legal document remotely. There really doesn’t seem to be much magic about that. But that is not what DOCU is all about. I know I had not totally appreciated all of the differences between the offering of DOCU and its rivals and all the benefits that these features provided users. Most of what follows is based on the discussion I had with Ms. Leschin.

One thing to start with is that the DocuSign offering these days is really something best used by commercial/enterprise customers. While DocuSign has 424,000 customers, most of those are small and simply can’t use the functionality that is part of the Business Pro offering. In fact, the reason that DocuSign is maintaining its hyper-growth rate is because it is seeing a significant acceleration in its larger ($300k/year in ACV) customers. Most of these large customers are those that started much smaller but have increased their spend with DOCU dramatically-simply because they find proof points in their own usage of the solution. Apparently, as the company focuses on delivering a total system of agreement solution, it has seen its users expand their consumption at an accelerating rate, and they are typically reaching the $300k threshold more rapidly than was heretofore the case.

DocuSign offers its users many options in developing a unified system of agreement for their companies. To a certain extent, DocuSign has taken its e-sign technology far beyond what many people understand it to be, and made it into a workflow engine that enables its customers to automate processes involved in creating documents that involve the agreements between multiple, unrelated parties. One reason for some confusion, I imagine, is that these features are not those consumed by individual consumers such as this writer and many readers. DOCU sells solutions to individual consumers-the so-called scribble sign solutions-who may wish to subscribe to its service for as little as $10/month-but that is not the principle component of its business.

Every company has some kind of system of agreement-but very few companies have automated this system. A system of agreement involves many facets of document preparation and management. Obviously documents have to be created, printed, signed, integrated into a company’s other agreements and the agreements have to be stored and made available for retrieval. Signing has been one bottleneck in the process-but just one. DOCU is involved in several different components of preparing a document. Much of what it offers is really automated e-workflow. The DOCU offering is far more complex than might be imagined by many investors. DOCU has data centers that make its technology-both for signing and other components of its solution available at 99.99%. That alone is one of the most salient differentiators for an enterprise. The company has also enabled technology that helps its users to mark-up a document without having to send physical versions back and forth for review. DOCU offers users 300+ pre-built templates/connectors and it offers a plethora of API’s. It routes documents to the appropriate individuals in given organizations. It is used to certify that a document has been delivered and DOCU certification is accepted in most litigation concerning delivery. DOCU provides what are called X 509 certificates which is an international standard that verifies that a given document has been signed by the appropriate individual. Depending on how the DOCU solution is implemented, it can trigger particular activities-even including payment-as specified in a contractual document. And the solution has the facility to manage the storage of agreements that have been signed and implemented.

The DocuSign technology is implemented into a wide variety of business applications as appropriate including those offered by Salesforce (CRM), Oracle (ORCL), Microsoft (MSFT), Workday (WDAY), SAP (SAP) and many others. The technology is well accepted by users-it obviously offers users loads of benefits in terms of simplifying and speeding processes and eliminating choke points. Between security, availability and ease of use, DOCU has some competitive advantages that have enabled it to have high win rates. And the expand part of the land and expand strategy has been working well as most organizations have dramatically broadened their use of DOCU after its initial deployment.

DocuSign as mentioned is integrated and sold as part of many other solutions. For example, Salesforce these days has focused its efforts on a solution it calls CPQ which is about the ability for salespeople to configure, price and quote. I believe that CPQ is one of the reasons why Salesforce has been able to reignite mid-teens growth in the sales cloud. CPQ is better with an e-signature component-if you are going to quote someone, something, it is a benefit for to get the quote signed, and better still, it is a benefit to generate an agreement that can be signed, closing a transaction on the spot, so to speak.

Dropbox (DBX) also has started to offer connectors for DocuSign and users can take documents that they have stored in Dropbox and get them signed with almost no friction and a high level of security and availability in the process.

What does all mean to the sustainable organic growth rate?

There were several statistics of importance in the last quarter that seemingly suggest a higher long-term growth rate than might be considered as the consensus at this point. Currently, despite the strong performance the company achieved in Q3, the First Call Analyst consensus for revenue growth in fiscal 2020 is just 24%. That would suggest a massive compression in revenue growth to a level that doesn’t seem very likely. Indeed, bookings are already at a run rate greater than the First Call consensus for revenues.

Obviously the company was pleased with the rising level of dollar based net retention that has reached 114%. That is a rather significant level of attainment for that metric given that DocuSign has lots of churn in the ranks of its hundreds of thousands small business users. In addition, the cohort of what DOCU considers large users-those with an ACV of greater than $300k-grew by 57% last quarter. The actual number of those customers is still just 285 suggesting that the adoption of the DocuSign technology is in its infancy. International revenues came in at 17% of the total, probably less than might be realistically anticipated given the rather substantial level of e-sign acceptance in global enterprises. From my perspective, it is one of those metrics that is basically a half full glass but which suggests substantial levels of opportunity.

I typically have a difficult time in knowing what to do with TAM’s in terms of creating an analytical framework. Just about all enterprise software companies indicate that they have enormous TAM’s relative to their size. The company management actually thinks that the addressable market for DocuSign is $50 billion. Regardless of the precise number, DocuSign has an enormous runway-basically the space in which it sells is substantially under-penetrated. I have no reason to believe that growth will not continue to exceed 30%-and likely more than that-for the foreseeable future.

Competition

Anyone owning DocuSign shares is going to be concerned with its competitors-and of those Adobe is the largest and most prominent. DOCU has consistently maintained that Adobe has been less effective in its competition with DOCU than its results in the other areas of its business. Just based on the growth of Adobe’s Document Cloud, and its primary constituent, Acrobat, I imagine that is true. I suspect that Adobe will remain a less important factor than it might be given where it is putting its focus. Adobe’s Creative Cloud is so much more important than Document Cloud and even Marketing Cloud is several times the size of Document Cloud. It has not made sense for Adobe to invest substantially in creating a fully competitive suite of solutions with DOCU and those numbers will continue to persist into the future.

The other companies that compete with DOCU are relatively small and have not really broken new ground with their offerings. They sell to the SMB sector as opposed to the enterprise. They do not offer the API’s and the connectors that are a hallmark of the DOCU solution set these days.

What to expect next

I asked Ms. Leschin what happens next for DOCU. So far the company hasn’t run into any demand issues because of a global growth slowdown. I suspect that demand will not be an issue for this company unless the government shutdown persists for months or longer. The company will continue to add pieces to its system of agreement offerings. Some of those will come from internal development and other are likely to come from acquisition. The company is very pleased with its progress at the enterprise level although I was enjoined not to use the word “pivot” in discussing the changing face of customer acquisition at this company. That said, the fact is that this company will continue to sell its solutions to larger users and to build its major account revenue at a rate greater than the growth rate of the company as a whole. I think one of the reasons why this company will continue to exceed 30% growth is the success it will have in its sales to larger businesses who can benefit greatly by buying a complete system of agreement set of solutions from DocuSign. I expect that the company will continue to build out its universe of API’s and connectors and that it will become integrated in additional applications built by the major stack vendors.

Because of the emphasis the company has had on developing the connectors and API’s it is in the position of being a component of a variety of solutions from a variety of vendors. In fact, that is a principle component of the company’s strategy in terms of development and go to market. But that kind of a strategy basically is a strong argument against the potential for this company to be acquired. I think shareholders and potential shareholders need to appreciate that acquisition potential is something that should not be included in any valuation analysis for this company.

Taking a look at profitability and reaching some conclusions.

DOCU has reached a modest level of profitability although its path to higher margins has been a little obscured lately by the impact of the acquisition of Spring. Overall, the company has 53K commercial and enterprise customers, an increase of 4k last quarter and 14k on a year over year basis.

Gross margins last quarter were 75% on a GAAP basis and compared to 76% in the year earlier period. The dip in margins was not pricing related, but was related to the absorption of Spring. Spring was also the factor in leading to a substantial increase in operating expenses which rose 35% year on year. Absent the Spring acquisition, operating expenses probably were up 30% and would have lead to a noticeable increase in operating margins beyond the 1% recorded last quarter. In particular, general and administrative expense more than doubled on a GAAP basis which includes the professional fees associated with the merger and the fees associated with the sales of the convertible debt. There was a very substantial increase in stock-based comp last quarter, again a function of the merger.

While this is but the 2nd conference call that DocuSign has held, I would have to suggest that its guidance is exceptionally conservative given the operating metrics seen in Q3. The company is forecasting sequential growth of 8.4% in Q4 despite the strong billings metric the prior quarter. The Q2 to Q3 sequential revenue increase was 13% and I would be somewhat surprised if the current quarter did not see a comparable level of increase, especially given the sequential increase in deferred revenue balances which rose by $16 million, compared to a $9 million increase in Q2.

On a non-GAAP basis, the company is forecasting that operating expenses will be about 80% of revenues, the same ratio as was the case in Q3. I find that very unlikely, given the one-time costs that were booked in Q3 that will not be experienced this quarter. Thus, while the company is essentially forecasting break-even results for the quarter, and that is reflected in the current First Call consensus, I would be somewhat surprised if the company didn’t achieve something on the order of EPS in the range of $.0.05 or greater. That should also reflect to a greater or lesser extent in the company’s cash flow which was constrained last quarter by the expenses of the Spring acquisition and the expenses involved in specific integration activities.

I have forecast a free cash flow margin of 10%, up quite a bit from the likely level this year, but unburdened by specific merger expenses and the expense of the convertible debt transaction.

Ms. Leschin suggested that while the company was clearly growing operating expenses in order to maximize growth and maximize its opportunities for “landing”, there was a balance relating to the need to improve profitability and generate cash.

I think DOCU shares, at a valuation sharply lower than the high level it had reached in the wake of its IPO, has a reasonable risk/reward ratio. In fact, I may have been overly-conservative in laying out the growth drivers and in forecasting 3-year growth of 30%. But in the wake of my discussion with Ms. Leschin, I feel comfortable in forecasting that this company has a substantial and under-recognized moat, that it has a huge opportunity in terms of growth and that the current level of competition is not putting pressure on pricing. The net of all of that is that the shares ought to produce relatively favorable Alpha over the coming year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DOCU over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.