Welcome to our Discover Cannabis series, where we publish in-depth research to introduce new cannabis companies to our coverage.

Situation Overview

The year of 2018 marked a trend of U.S. cannabis companies coming to Canada and raise capital on the CSE. Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) is one of the recent new listings and the stock has performed better than most of the other listings such as Acreage (OTC:ACRZF), Harvest Health (HTHHF), and MJardin (OTCPK:MJARF). We will discuss why Cresco is a promising name in the U.S. cannabis space but might not be the best investment based on its current valuation.

Overview

Cresco Labs is a Chicago-based multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S. with cultivation and retail assets across 9 states.

Illinois Operates 3 cultivation centers totaling 110,000 square feet and will operate 5 dispensaries after the MedMar acquisition Pennsylvania Operates 1 cultivation center and three dispensaries Arizona Operates 3 cultivation and processing facilities and 2 dispensaries after it acquired local operator AFS in November 2018 Ohio Recently received approval to open a medical dispensary and operates a 50,000 square feet cultivation asset Massachusetts Acquired Hope Heal Health which holds a medical license and is applying for a recreational license California Owns 80% interest in an entity that operates 2 cultivation assets totaling 600,000 square feet of greenhouse space. Building a processing/extraction center and one distribution facility; initial product launch expected in 2019 New York Acquired one of the 10 existing licenses in the state and is developing 1 cultivation center and 4 dispensaries Nevada Holds a 25% interest in 1 cultivation center and 2 dispensaries Maryland Entered into financing and consulting agreement with AFS Maryland as part of the Arizona acquisition

Cresco Labs is clearly pursuing an aggressive growth agenda with its strong root in Illinois and expanding footprint in key growth markets. The company has acquired 80% interest in a California entity that will operate a 600,000 square feet large-scale production effort and the company is applying to become a distributor as well. We expect the California market to ramp up in 2019 and become a key growth area for the company due to the size of the recreational market and Cresco's large-scale footprint and seed-to-sale business plan. Notably, the company has not entered Florida which is one of the largest and fastest-growing medical markets in the U.S.

Compared to other multi-state operators, Cresco stands out as the only company that is absent in the attractive Florida market. We have seen from past deals that companies are paying US$50 million to US$70 million per license in the Florida market and Cresco definitely has the resources to acquire a license in Florida. However, given current chatters around a possible removal of the cap on licenses in Florida, it might prove prudent that Cresco has not paid up to enter the Florida market. Otherwise, Cresco operates in most of the key growth markets including an early start in Massachusetts and New York.

Financials

Cresco Labs is unique among the recent new listings in that the company has been judicious with its capital raises. Before the RTO, the company raised US$100 million at US$3.75 per share. During the RTO, Cresco raised another C$107 million at C$8.50 per share. After the listing, the company has a total of 270 million shares outstanding in addition to 24 million options and warrants, comprising of the following share structures:

500,000 Super Voting shares (2,000 votes)

520,032 Proportionate Voting shares (convertible to Subordinate Voting shares on a 1:200 basis and carries 200 votes)

21,873,696 Subordinate Voting Shares

Redeemable Units convertible into 143.7 million Subordinate Voting shares

Most of the options are exercisable at C$2.26

(Company Filings)

Based on the closing share price of C$8.80 per share on Tuesday, Cresco has a basic market capitalization of C$2.4 billion, putting it as one of the top 5 U.S. cannabis stocks by market value. The company is just smaller than Curaleaf (OTCPK:CURLF), MedMen (OTCQB:MMNFF), and Acreage. Cresco has significantly outperformed other recent U.S. cannabis listings, granted that Cresco only went public on December 3, 2018.

(Source: TSX)

As of September 30, 2018, the company reported cash of US$94 million, which only includes a portion of the US$100 million financing round and C$107 million RTO round as discussed above. The company appears to be well-funded and we do foresee the need for additional capital anytime soon.

2018 Q3 Review

During 2018 Q3 that ended on September 30, Cresco reported sales of US$12.2 million (US$16.3 million pro forma for deals) which represented a growth of 335% from last year. On a sequential basis, revenue grew 51% from 2018 Q2. Impressively, EBITDA came out to be US$5.3 million implying a margin of 43%. The impressive growth was driven by continued expansion in Pennsylvania, Illinois, Nevada, California, and Ohio. The company also made acquisitions in Illinois (including a new dispensary), Massachusetts (a license that allows up to 3 dispensaries), and Arizona (two cultivation facilities, one processing, and one dispensary). Based on our review, it appears that Cresco's near-term growth will be coming from its large-scale California growing operation and newly acquired licenses in Massachusetts and New York.

Conclusion

Cresco Labs is another U.S.-based multi-state cannabis operator that started in Illinois and has since expanded into 8 other states through organic growth and acquisitions. However, the stock is very expensive and currently has one of the highest market cap/revenue multiple among all of the U.S. cannabis stocks we cover. As we discussed in Our Top Cannabis Picks For 2019, we think Cresco will become a strong competitor and consolidator in the U.S. cannabis sector, but we do not feel comfortable recommending the stock at this point due to its elevated valuation. We think better entry points will emerge.