These are challenging times to evaluate almost any industrial company, but Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKY) (SAND.ST) cranks that to “11” right now. In the plus column, Sandvik has done some very strong work with self-help over the past few years (streamlining supply chains, reducing overhead/fixed costs, culling low-margin business), and a lot of that improvement is acyclical. Sandvik is also benefiting from a strong recovery in mining capex, and has options to further remake the company through M&A. In the minus column, the cutting tool business looks to be rolling over and it’s tough to make headway when your largest, most profitable business is starting to struggle.

If a significant global slowdown is in fact underway (let alone a recession), it’s going to be tough for Sandvik to outperform. Still, I think Sandvik will manage some additional margin leverage from here while keeping its ROIC up in the 20% range, making this a very tempting name even now.

A Fourth Quarter Beat, But The Auto Market Has Skidded Off The Road

Coverage on Sandvik is surprisingly gloomy (only four of 25 analysts are buy/strong buy), but Sandvik still managed a better-than-expected quarter and relatively reassuring guidance.

Revenue rose 9% on an organic basis, which I expect will be on the high end for multi-industrials this quarter, beating expectations by 2% in large part on strength in the mining business (or SMRT). Revenue in the Machining Solutions business (or SMS) rose just 3% after 7% and 10% growth in the last two quarters. SMRT revenue rose 15%, while Materials Technology (or SMT) saw 8% revenue growth.

Gross margin weakened by 260bp largely on input cost headwinds, but adjusted operating income still rose 16% as reported and 11% on an organic basis, beating expectations by 1%. SMS adjusted profits rose 8%, but margins missed expectations by about a point. Conversely, SMRT profits rose 28% on an adjusted basis and profits exceeded expectations by about a point. Profits in SMT were down 6%, and the business produced mid-single-digit margin versus the 24% margin for SMS and the 19% margin for SMRT.

Management doesn’t give quite this much detail, but using what information they do provide, it seems as though the auto business within SMS (which accounts for about 30% of sales) must have fallen at a double-digit rate. The auto business has gotten very weak in China, with double-digit declines in production in recent months, and the weakness in Europe is proving to be more than just emissions testing bottlenecks. What’s more concerning, management reports that weakness in China is starting to extend beyond autos and into other general manufacturing segments – something companies like Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY) and Nidec (OTCPK:NJDCY) have recently warned about.

Overall orders increased by more than 6% for Sandvik on an organic basis, but order growth in SMS slowed from 8% in the third quarter to just 2% in the fourth quarter, with a negative result in Asia (China down 7%) and barely any growth in Europe. Just as concerning, the book-to-bill for the SMS business is now below one; not necessarily a horrible occurrence on a single-quarter basis, but alarming given the cornerstone role cutting tools play in a range of industrial markets.

Digging For Dollars – Mining Back Strongly

As has been seen at Eprioc (OTCPK:EPOKY), Metso (MCXYY), FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), Caterpillar (CAT), and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY), mining capex spending has definitely recovered. In addition to the aforementioned revenue and earnings growth figures, the SMRT business saw 15% organic order growth, with ongoing acceleration in the business.

Not only have orders and revenue recovered impressively, but margins are better now than in the last up-cycle. Sandvik’s mining business has long lagged Epiroc in terms of profitability, and while some of that was structural (crushing equipment carries lower structural margins), Sandvik’s multiyear strategy of reducing fixed costs, streamlining the supply and manufacturing processes, and culling out lower-margin business while driving improving share capture in higher-margin opportunities like aftermarket service has paid off well, and management believes that only about half of the margin improvement is due simply to improved volumes.

The good news/bad news is that the mining cycle isn’t done yet, but the top of the mountain is likely in sight. Barring major macroeconomic shocks I’d expect 2019 to be another strong year, but I believe the momentum will start to peter out in the second half of 2019 and that 2020 growth will probably be in the mid-single-digits before slowing further thereafter.

A Lot Of Options Left On The Table

Sandvik’s self-help achievements shouldn’t be underplayed; management has transformed this business in less than a decade from one that produced low double-digit ROICs to one that should be able to produce 20%-plus ROICs over the next couple of years barring a major recession. A cyclical recovery in both cutting tools (SMS segment) and mining equipment has absolutely made a big difference, but management has restructured costs and divested lower-margin businesses.

I believe the portfolio shuffling will continue. Management is looking at options for its drilling and completions business already, and I expect most of what is now SMT (standardized tubing, specialized tubing, electrical metal elements, and specialty strip products) will be sold. These are low-margin business without much long-term strategic value and Sandvik has better uses for the cash.

Investing in automation-facilitating technology is likely to be of major interest to Sandvik, as automation is an inescapable trend in mining now (as well as manufacturing). The company also just announced the acquisition of Artisan Vehicle Systems, a supplier of battery packs, electric motors, power electronics, and associated software and controls. Artisan supplies these to the mining industry, where they’re used in underground loaders, trucks, et al, and Artisan was a key supplier for Epiroc’s first generation of battery-powered equipment. With that, this deal should help Sandvik close its gap to Epiroc in electrification.

I also expect ongoing interest in adjacent/facilitating technologies like metrology. Sandvik has already made one small acquisition in metrology, but given the expanding role and market opportunity as the market moves to inline metrology (metrology equipment mounted on cutting/shaping tools), it’s a significant growth opportunity likely worth $10 billion or more over the next five years. Companies like Hexagon and Cognex (CGNX) would be pricey, but FARO (FARO) would be more digestible; it is also possible that Sandvik will attempt to make a series of small acquisitions and invest in long-term organic R&D-based development to play a larger role in metrology.

I’d also note that greater investments in metrology could help offset some of Sandvik’s “EV risk”. As electric vehicles don’t have engines, they require about only 30% the tooling of regular light vehicles, meaning that a significant portion of Sandvik’s tooling business is at risk in a decade or so when EV production really starts to ramp.

The Outlook

Between the comments of Yaskawa, KUKA (OTCPK:KUKAY), Sandvik, and Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), I’m legitimately concerned about the health of the important auto end-market in 2019, and I likewise worry that the general industrial market will weaken as the year goes on. That’s a significant threat for Sandvik’s leading tool business (and tough news for Kennametal (KMT) as well, and likely machine tool companies too). I do believe the mining business will help offset a lot of this, though, and I do expect some revenue growth, operating margin, and EBITDA expansion in 2019 (FCF expansion could be a little dicier).

Long term, I think Sandvik can grow revenue around 3% to 4% a year, but addressing the challenges in the evolving auto market will require meaningful management attention (hybrids actually require more tooling, which will help, but there needs to be a long-term plan in place), and the mining recovery cycle won’t last forever. Still, I believe ongoing portfolio evolution and high-grading the business (grabbing more share of higher-margin aftermarket services, expanding into other high-margin tooling niches, etc.) will allow for some incremental margin leverage and will see FCF margins improve toward the mid-teens, supporting mid-single-digit long-term growth.

Discounting those cash flows back, I believe the shares are about 15% undervalued today. The shares look even more undervalued in terms of what Sandvik’s margins and ROA/ROIC would normally command as “fair” EBITDA multiples. I realize Sandvik should get some discount for the cyclicality of the mining business and the weak near-term outlook for cutting tools, but the shares look at least 20% to 25% undervalued on the basis of EV/EBITDA.

The Bottom Line

As I said in the open, I find Sandvik quite tempting, but it’s tough to buy into what could be a sharper downturn in autos and general manufacturing over the next year or two. The auto end-market will probably settle out before the end of the year, but general manufacturing could be in for a rockier road as it’s not even widely accepted that this category is at risk (I believe that perception will change as more companies report and guide this quarter). Given the valuation, this is definitely on my watchlist, and if there’s another leg down, I may just hold my nose and take the risk of buying in too early.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.