The Countercultural Investor: Asset Allocation Daily

Adding To Gold’s Luster

“China added gold to its foreign reserves last month for the first time in two years, a sign that (combined with a continued paring in U.S. Treasurys) points to continuing work to cut dependence on the dollar. Gold held by China increased by about 10 tons to 1,852 tons, even as Treasury holdings dropped for the fifth straight month.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Government Shutdown

“I believe at some point the government shutdown could impact the stock market. In my view, the greatest threat to stocks would come from a downgrading of US credit. Fitch Ratings has warned that a downgrade could be possible this year if the current shutdown were to continue and dysfunction were to spread, impacting future fiscal policy decisions such as the debt ceiling. Recall how stocks plummeted in the summer of 2011 when US sovereign debt received a downgrade from Standard & Poor's.” (Kristina Hooper)

Worse Than Brexit

“The UK's credit bubble, and the risk that the hard-left opposition Labour party gains power in coming years, are the real risks to the UK economy. Brexit is just a noisy sideshow by comparison.” (Rob Marstrand)

3 (Of 7) Sources Of A Weakening Consumer

“As of 2016, the number of prime-age men not even looking for work totaled seven million, and only about one-tenth of those were undergoing some form of education. Thirty-five percent of young men, aged 18-34, live with their parents, and the jobless ones are primarily filling their ample leisure time with video games….Almost half (estimated 48%) of US households carry credit card debt, with an average of $15,561 per household. Considering that the average interest rate for a credit card is ~16%, the average household adds around $200 per month to their balance just in interest….Over a third of U.S. adults (35%) have only a few hundred dollars in savings, and another 34% have nothing at all. Though the highest 1% of earners can stash away an impressive 38% of their income, and the top 10% save roughly 12%, the savings rate for the bottom 90% has hovered in the low single digits for decades.” (Cashflow Capitalist)

You don’t have to be an economist to appreciate that a sharp decline in consumption is likely to have a crippling effect on the U.S. and world economy. That is the reason why “helicopter money”-type schemes have become the standard “tools” in the “toolkit” when recession, rising unemployment and financial stress threaten to arrest the progress of consumer spending.

In a superb article that musters a lot of good data and analysis, new contributor, Cashflow Capitalist (follow him here), adduces seven sources that are apt to weaken the position of the U.S. consumer, on whose consumption the world economy stands. I’ve quoted bits from three of these seven sources above to give you a sense of the article, which you should read in its entirety. Despite the gravity of the problems he adduces, Cashflow Capitalist stops short of predicting disaster, and instead recommends parking gains in cash or cash equivalents, while concluding as follows:

The bottom line for investors isn't, in my opinion, that the U.S. economy is doomed, only that the average consumer is in for some financial pain in the near-ish future.”

I agree that cash is an important part of the investor’s response (as I wrote yesterday). But on a broader level, my response to Cashflow’s article is not an investment recommendation but a more general admonition to do (individually or collectively) the opposite of the seven deadly economic sins he discusses. They all reflect a loss of understanding in contemporary society, and their rectification requires a strong countercultural streak.

For example, the first issue he discusses is declining participation in the workforce, and he cites numerous statistics including the sharp rise in young men (totaling 7 million) who are not even looking for employment, as well as the 35% of 18 to 35-year-olds still living with their parents. The lost understanding here is that a person in his prime pursues a livelihood, and a life. People must be educated to understand that it is better to take low-paying or menial work, as a stepping stone, than to remain idle or accept remuneration from the public trough.

In one more example of how we need to do the opposite of what current norms dictate, Cashflow Capitalist relates the problem of student loan debt, writing that “70% of college students graduate with at least $15k of student debt, and total national student loan debt is currently over $1.52 trillion versus $600 billion just ten years ago.”

This too I have addressed in a recent article, but in short, we’ve lost the understanding that the means must be proportional to the end. We’re long past the time when a college degree by itself was so rare that it signaled a level of cultivation that was inherently valuable to an employer. We’re also long past the time that a college education was reasonably priced. So today people are prepared to wreck their own and their children’s financial futures for something that may be of trifling value. People need to approach this issue like an investment. Those seeking an education, as opposed to career qualifications, should also approach the issue as an investment. Few have ever matched Abraham Lincoln’s oratorical or leadership abilities, let America’s 16th president grew up poor and was self-educated. Someone of means has more options, but shouldn’t assume that throwing money at a renowned university will result in education.

The halt in spending that will eventually cripple the economy would be ameliorated if individuals were less apt to follow today’s unconstructive trends. Nevertheless, on an individual level, people can avoid some of the “financial pain” that Cashflow Capitalist foretells by training themselves to do the opposite of what the majority are doing regarding debt-financed vehicles, living off of credit cards and the lack of savings that he decries in his article.

