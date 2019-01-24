What Can Capital One Tell Us About The Cycle?

In 2019, for many financial institutions, net interest expense will outpace net interest income in nominal dollars, compressing net interest margins.

For now, in nominal dollars, NII is expanding, but that is unlikely to be the case in 2019.

Recently, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) reported their Q4 earnings figures and the results widely missed consensus expectations, sending shares of COF down by more than 5% as of the market open the following day.

COF reported adjusted EPS of $1.87 which was well short of the $2.39 consensus was expecting.

Net interest income, which will be the focus of this brief note, was unchanged year over year, an increasing problem that many financial institutions are facing.

I want to use COF as an example of the problems plaguing most financial institutions and also dig deeper to understand what the results out of COF can tell us about the economic cycle.

At the start, I want to clarify that there is nothing systemically wrong with COF or the banking system in general and the trends I will discuss below are simply part of the business cycle rather than anything specifically wrong with any particular lender.

The problem at the end of the economic cycle is the compression of net interest income. The results out of COF highlighted that perfectly and is partly responsible for the decline in the shares after the report.

In the past, I wrote several notes on other banks and highlighted this problem of rising interest expense relative to interest income.

Many investors just assume that rising interest rates are good for the financials but that is not always the case. If interest expense rises faster than interest income, net interest income can fall or slow materially and that is exactly what we are seeing out of many of the banks.

As we will see below, the interest expense at COF is rising significantly faster than interest income, leading to zero growth in net interest income. While it is true that in nominal dollars, interest income is still outpacing interest expense, that is not likely to be the case in 2019.

I wrote a note on Bank of America (BAC) in late December and in October of 2018 describing that in 2019 (reported after Q1), that banks will likely see interest expense rise faster than interest income.

Most analysts are not forecasting a compression in net interest income although that is likely to materialize in 2019 as short-term interest rates remain elevated, deposits shrink from Quantitative Tightening (QT) and long-term interest rates start to drop. BAC: Banks Are Losing Their Advantage Due To Rising Rates - October 2018

I also covered this trend in a note on Wells Fargo (WFC) which you can find here.

Looking at the income statement from COF shows this trend unfolding as we move into 2019 right on time. I thought interest expense would outpace interest income in 2019 and the Q4 results for 2018 show this likely to be the case.

Total interest income for COF was up 7% year over year compared to an increase of 55% year over year for total interest expense.

I also want to shift the attention to the box in red showing that deposit costs are rising 65% year over year. Rising rates can hurt financial institutions.

Capital One Income Statement:

Source: Company Filings

In nominal dollars, interest income was up $444 million compared to an increase of $437 million for interest expense, a $7 million difference that is likely to vanish in 2019 due to the increased cost of funding in Q1 relative to Q4 as well as lower long-term interest rates and a flatter yield curve.

As a result of this spike in interest expense (that will continue), net interest income was flat year over year and the net interest margin fell both quarter over quarter and year over year.

Capital One NIM:

Source: Company Filings

Again, I want to stress that this is not something that should be construed as overly bearish or a systemic problem. There were parts of Capital One's earnings report that shows the consumer is still hanging on and that the risk defaults remains low as the credit quality slide below shows.

Capital One Credit Quality:

Source: Company Filings

I highlight this point to show that at the end of the economic cycle, with rising short-term rates and falling long-term rates, banks are not the best investment as the basis of most lenders is to borrow short and lend long.

If the cost of borrowing is rising rapidly, over 50% year over year in most cases and the benefit of rising rates is not felt on the long end of the curve, bank margins shrink.

BAC, WFC and the other very large money center banks with more diversified businesses are better suited to handle a compression in net interest income but as you move to companies focused more exclusively on lending, these late cycle trends do not bode well for them.

COF is one example of a lender that may experience a difficult time in the quarters ahead simply due to the interest rate dynamics associated with the business.

For the financial companies that you may own, look at the difference in rising costs versus rising income from interest rates. In 2019, we are likely to see some lending institutions have interest expense rising in excess of interest income, not just in growth rate terms but also in nominal dollars.

This is something that happens at the end of the cycle, causes a reduction in the growth of the shadow banking system and can ultimately slow economic growth.

Capital One stock price sits 25% off the cycle high made in January of 2018 despite the large rally in the S&P 500 (SPY).

