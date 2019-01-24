Cobalt Miners News For The Month Of January 2019

Cobalt miners news - China Molybdenum increases their stake in the Tenke Copper-Cobalt mine in the DRC to 80%. Cobalt 27 offers to buy Highlands Pacific.

Cobalt market news - China to reduce cobalt sulfate tariffs from 5 percent to 2 percent. Ford and IBM among quartet in Congo cobalt blockchain project.

Welcome to the January 2019 cobalt miner news. For some background on the cobalt miners, please check out my earlier articles:

The past month saw cobalt prices fall despite record EV sales. It appears that the downstream supply chain has de-stocked into the price weakness. This is the opposite of what most cobalt experts had been forecasting for 2019, where generally steady prices had been forecast (see cobalt demand and supply section below). The recent rush of takeovers and acquisitions (China Moly - Tenke, Cobalt 27 - Highlands Pacific) across many metals would suggest the bottom is near.

Cobalt price news

As of January 18, the cobalt spot price was US$17.24, down from US24.95/lb last month. The LME cobalt price is US $36,000/tonne. The London Metals Exchange (LME) inventory moved higher as of December 28 (see graph below). More details on cobalt pricing (in particular the more relevant cobalt sulphate), can be found here at Metals Bulletin.

Cobalt spot prices - 1-year chart - USD 17.24/lb

LME cobalt 1 year inventory

Cobalt demand and supply

An article I missed from November where Mining.com stated: "Cobalt prices could rally 30% by mid-2019. Glencore's announcement that exports of cobalt hydroxide from its Katanga copper-cobalt mine in the DRC have been halted due to high levels of uranium will see prices hit $70,000 a tonne by the middle of next year, the Capital Economics report forecasts."

On December 18 Investing News reported: "Cobalt outlook 2019: Will prices continue to fall?.... “It appears that US$33 per pound is a more accurate floor price based on current operating conditions,” said Jack Bedder, director at Roskill......Fastmarkets forecasts an average price of US$28 for 2019, with the first half above the US$30 level. Prices will then drop towards US$25 in the second half."

On January 4 Fastmarkets (formerly Metals Bulletin) stated:

Prices slump as 2019 bearishness filters through to international metal market......The divergence of Chinese domestic and port prices with international metal prices suggests there is no shortage of cobalt product despite growing demand from the downstream market: EV sales in the first 11 months of 2018 were up 69% over the same period of 2017. “What this suggests is that the downstream supply chain has destocked into the price weakness - this may mean there is room for restocking in 2019 to boost apparent demand,” Adams said.

Cobalt market news

On January 8 China Daily reported:

Battery makers see fully charged future after cuts to raw materials tariffs. The analysis comes after China's Ministry of Finance announced in December it would slash import tariffs on lithium carbonate and cobalt sulfate from 5 percent to 2 percent, and cut tariffs on many other raw materials by 3 to 5 percent. The ministry also said it was set to scrap all tariffs on spodumene ore and cobalt hydrometallurgical semi-products, two key materials in the lithium extraction process.

On January 16 Reuters reported:

Ford and IBM among quartet in Congo cobalt blockchain project. Carmaker Ford (NYSE:F), technology giant IBM (NYSE:IBM), South Korean cathode maker LG Chem (051910.KS) and China’s Huayou Cobalt (603799.SS) have joined forces in the first blockchain project to monitor cobalt supplies from Democratic Republic of Congo.

Cobalt company news

China Molybdenum [HKSE:3993] [SHE:603993] (OTC:CMCLF)

On January 21 4-traders reported:

China Molybdenum: CMOC buys remaining interest of mining complex at US$1.14bn. China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. (03993) said its subsidiary CMOC Limited has agreed to buy 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of BHR Newwood DRC Holdings Ltd. from BHR Newwood Investment Management Limited at a consideration of US$1.14 billion (equivalent to HK$8.91 billion). The target company holds 30% equity interests in TFHL, which in turn holds 80% equity interests in Tenke Mining, the principal asset of the target company. Upon completion, the company will hold 100% equity interests in TFHL and will effectively control an aggregate of 80% equity interests in Tenke Mining, which in turn owns the Tenke.

Glencore [HK:805] [LSE:GLEN] (OTCPK:GLCNF)

No cobalt news for the month. See news related to Katanga Mining below.

Katanga Mining [TSX:KAT] (OTCPK:KATFF)

On January 17 Katanga Mining announced:

Katanga Mining enters into management services agreement with Glencore International AG and appoints new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.... Katanga has entered into the management services agreement to better reflect the integrated nature of Katanga's and GIAG`s businesses and enhance existing controls. Pursuant to the management services agreement, GIAG will make personnel of GIAG available to Katanga, and will provide to Katanga administrative, financial and other management services to manage and support the operations of Katanga and its subsidiaries and to support Katanga's governance and reporting to the Board and Katanga's shareholders. Katanga is also pleased to announce that Danny Callow has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer and director of Katanga and Paul Smith has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of Katanga.

You can also read my original article from January 1, 2017, "Katanga Mining is a potential turnaround story." Followers of mine who bought back then with me at CAD 0.13 and sold when I recommended Trend Investing subscribers to reduce at CAD 2.89 made a nice 2,123% gain in just over a year.

Sherritt International [TSX:S] (OTCPK:SHERF)

No news for the month.

Umicore SA [Brussels:UMI] (OTCPK:UMICY)

On January 9 Umicore SA announced:

Transparency notification by BlackRock, Inc. In accordance with article 14, § 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings BlackRock, Inc. has notified Umicore on 7 January 2019 that on 4 January 2019 it has crossed the statutory threshold of 5%, holding 5.02% of Umicore's shares and voting rights, including equivalent financial instruments.

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. (TYO:5713) (OTCPK:SMMYY)

On January 8 Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. announced:

Investment in mine life extension development at the Northparkes Mine in Australia. Sumitomo Metal Mining("SMM") and Sumitomo Corporation ("SC") have reached an agreement with Chinese resource development company China Molybdenum Co., Ltd. ("CMOC") to develop the area adjacent to the existing orebody (E26L1) of the Northparkes Mine (New South Wales, Australia) that the companies jointly operate in order to extend the life of the mine.

MMC Norilsk Nickel [LSX:MNOD] [GR:NNIC] (OTCPK:NILSY)

On December 25 MMC Norilsk Nickel announced:

Nornickel terminates deal with BCL and continues to seek damages from Botswana for breach of contract. Nornickel has terminated its agreement to sell African assets to BCL Group, including a 50 percent stake in the Nkomati joint venture. The notice of termination was submitted to BCL on 20 December 2018. The termination results from BCL Group’s serious breaches of contract.

Investors can also read my article: "Time To Buy Norilsk Nickel Before The Nickel Boom Perhaps Starts In 2018, or my article "An update on Norilisk Nickel."

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

No news for the month.

Highlands Pacific [ASX:HIG] (OTC:HLPCF)

On January 2 Highlands Pacific announced:

Highlands executes Scheme Implementation Agreement with Cobalt 27. Under the terms of the Scheme, Highlands shareholders will be entitled to receive A10.5 cents cash per share, subject to all applicable conditions being satisfied or waived and the Scheme being implemented. The consideration will increase by A1.0 cents cash per share to A11.5 cents if before 31 December 2019 the closing spot price of nickel exceeds US$13,220 per tonne over a period of 5 consecutive trading days. The Scheme will require the approval of 75% of Highlands ’shareholders entitled to vote and voting at a shareholder meeting which is expected to be held in mid to late April 2019. The Scheme also will require approval by the PNG National Court.

Possible mid-term producers (after 2021)

RNC Minerals [TSX:RNX] (OTCQX:RNKLF)(formerly Royal Nickel Corporation)

On January 16 RNC Minerals announced:

RNC Minerals closes $9 million bought deal & concurrent private placement financing. RNC Minerals is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced bought deal and concurrent private placement financing of a total of 19,565,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.46 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds of $8,999,900.

On January 18 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals announces closing of over-allotment option in connection with bought deal financing."

On January 22 RNC Minerals announced: "RNC Minerals provides update on resource extension and infill drilling at Beta Hunt, reports high grade gold intersections including first coarse gold at Western Flanks." Highlights include:

"First drilling at Western Flanks to test sediment layer further illustrates potential of sediment to generate high grade coarse gold – intersected 1,017 g/t over 2.00 metres (true width) including 7,621 g/t over 0.27 metres (true width) in hole WFN-029.

A Zone drilling targeting sediment layer and shear near Father's Day Vein intersected 119.37 g/t over 6.4 metres (true width) including 1,406 g/t over 0.50 metres (true width) in hole AZ15-013 located just 7 metres below Father's Day Vein.

Resource extension and infill drilling at A Zone and Western Flanks has yielded encouraging results."

Core samples showing more very high grade gold at the Beta Hunt gold mine

Western Flanks North Long Section looking East showing current drilling pierce points and selected intersections of the Western Flanks shear

Upcoming catalysts include:

February 2019 - A comprehensive drilling update for Beta Hunt.

Q2 2019 - An updated NI 43-101 compliant Mineral Resource Estimate and mine plan for Beta Hunt.

H1 2019 - Beta Hunt gold mine production report. Updated FS for Dumont results due out.

eCobalt Solutions [TSX:ECS] (OTCQX:ECSIF)

On January 7 eCobalt Solutions announced: "eCobalt provides corporate update on the Idaho Cobalt Project. New targeted production rate increases throughput 50% providing robust project economics and resilience to lower cobalt prices." The change is from 1,200 tonnes per day ("tpd") from 800 tpd.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated FS, off-take agreements, project financing.

Fortune Minerals [TSX:FT] (OTCQX:FTMDF)

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Updated Feasibility Study capital and operating costs.

2019 - Possible off-take or equity partners, project financing.

Clean TeQ [ASX:CLQ] [TSX:CLQ] (OTCQX:CTEQF)

On January 18 Clean TeQ announced: "Quarterly activities report–December 2018." Highlights include:

"Approval of Modification 4 to Clean TeQ Sunrise Project Development Consent.

Clean TeQ Sunrise Project engineering and design underway.

Formal Front-end-engineering and Design [FEED] contract signed with MCC.

Project financing and offtake discussions continuing with a range of counterparties including global automobile and consumer electronics manufacturing companies.

Clean TeQ Water approaching completion and commissioning of a number of key reference projects."

Clean TeQ has 132kt contained cobalt at their Sunrise project.

Investors can also read my article: "Top 6 Cobalt Junior Developer Miners To Boom By 2021/2022" and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further off-take agreements and project funding.

Australian Mines [ASX:AUZ] (OTCQB:AMSLF)

On January 3 Australian Mines announced:

SK Innovation and Australian Mines: Committed partners developing the Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland. Both SK Innovation and Australian Mines remain fully committed to the binding term sheet agreement announced in February 2018 for the sale and purchase of 100% of the cobalt sulphate and nickel sulphate to be produced from the proposed mining and processing operation at the Company’s Sconi Cobalt-Nickel-Scandium Project in North Queensland.

On January 15 Australian Mines announced: "$1.9 million received from Commonwealth Government." Highlights include:

"$1.9 million Research and Development tax rebate received for 2017-18 financial year.

Rebate paid in relation to trial activities completed at the demonstration-size processing plant in Western Australia.

Australian Mines’ has an ongoing commitment to research and development."

On January 21 Australian Mines announced:

Growth potential of the Sconi Project continues to be unlocked. High grade cobalt and nickel intersections returned from Sconi Resource extension drilling. Intersections grading as high as an astounding 3.4% cobalt. Impressive intersections included: 12 metres at 1.07% cobalt from 1 metre depth, 9 metres at 1.02% cobalt from 1 metre depth, 10 metres at 0.75% cobalt from 5 metres depth.

On January 22 Australian Mines announced: "Greenvale land acquisition reinforces Australian Mines’ commitment to developing the Sconi Project, North Queensland. Purchased 13 acres of freehold land within the town of Greenvale. Marks Australian Mines’ first step in joining the Greenvale community."

Investors can read my recent update article here, my CEO interview here, or view the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Early 2019 - First drill results for Thackaringa.

April 2019 - Resource upgrade for Sconi. Sconi construction hoped to begin.

2019 - Updated resource and a PFS for Flemington to commence.

2021 - Possible Sconi production start with a 3 year ramp.

Ardea Resources [ASX:ARL] (OTC:ARRRF)

No news for the month.

In total, Ardea has 405kt of contained cobalt and 5.46mt of contained nickel at their KNP project near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.

Investors can view their latest company presentation here, and my latest update Ardea article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Possible off-take partner and funding.

Mid 2019 - DFS results - KNP cobalt project.

2021/22 - Possible production start.

Cobalt Blue Holdings [ASX:COB] (OTCPK:CBBHF)

On January 16 Cobalt Blue Holdings announced: "Drilling campaign paused. Technical work programs continue." Highlights include:

"Cobalt Blue Holdings Limited, as the Thackaringa Joint Venture Manager, has completed 9,561 metres of a campaign originally planned to exceed 15,000 metres. Results received to date continue to improve geological condence with substantial increases in drilling density. Previously, between 2H 2016 and 1H 2018, COB drilled a total of 20,445 metres (38 diamond drill holes, 93 RC drill holes, and 3 RC drill holes with diamond tails) over three campaigns.

COB had previously announced commencement of the drilling campaign (13 September 2018) along with preliminary assay results (5 December 2018).

Due to an inability to secure a land access agreement extension, COB has paused drilling operations at the Thackaringa Project. Upon work recommencement, the focus will be largely upon finalising extensional work to the resource. Further assays are to be expected in January – February, with an updated Mineral Resource estimate due end Q1 2019.

While exploration activities have been paused, further work programs continue including bulk test work, mining, environmental and engineering studies."

In total Cobalt Blue currently has 61kt of contained cobalt at their Thackaringa Cobalt Project in NSW, Australia.

My interview with CEO Joe Kaderavek is on Trend Investing here, with an updated interview discussing the LG deal here, and my update article here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - A resolution to the BPL feud. Possible further LG agreements (off-take, funding).

2019 - Optimisation improvements on the PFS, drill results.

End Q2 2019 - Resource update.

~End 2020 - BFS to be released. Project approvals completed.

2022/23 - Possible producer.

Aeon Metals [ASX:AML](OTC:AEOMF)

Aeon Metals 100% own their Walford Creek copper-cobalt project in Queensland Australia. The 2012 JORC stated Indicated and Inferred Resources of 73Mt at 1.43% Cu equivalent containing: 296,000t of copper, 60,000t of cobalt, 623,000t of zinc, 626,000t of lead, 55moz of silver. Previous 2018 announcements have confirmed mineralization strikes at 4.6km and 7.4km along strike from the defined existing resource.

No significant news for the month.

For more information you can read my article "Aeon Metals May Have A World Class Copper And Cobalt Sulphide Resource In Northern Australia."

Investors can view a 4-traders analyst consensus PT of AUD 0.53, and the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2019 - Further drilling and drill results, further upgrades to the resource.

GME Resources [ASX:GME][GR:GM9] (OTC:GMRSF)

GME Resources own the NiWest Nickel-Cobalt Project located adjacent to Glencore’s Murrin Murrin Nickel operations in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The NiWest Project which has a total resource (0.8% Ni cut-off): 81Mt at 1.03% Ni and 0.06% Co (~75% in M&I categories) for an estimated 830,000 tonnes of nickel metal and 52,000 tonnes of cobalt.

On January 20 GME Resources announced:

December 2018 quarterly activities report. Engaging with potential strategic partner/offtake parties prior to commencing a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) on the NiWest Project. Entering into an agreement to divest the Devon gold project and related tenements for A$100,000 and 1% royalty. The transaction was settled in January 2019.

Investors can read the latest activities report here or an excellent investor presentation here.

Havilah Resources [ASX:HAV] [GR:FWL]

Havilah 100% own the Mutooroo copper-cobalt project about 60km west of Broken Hill in South Australia. They also have the nearby Kalkaroo copper-cobalt project.

No significant news for the month.

Note: Investors can learn more by reading my article "Havilah Resources Has Huge Potential." You can also view my CEO interview here and the company presentation here.

Castillo Copper [ASX:CCZ]

In an article titled "Castillo identifies six Himalaya-style cobalt targets" by Finfeed, they stated: "CCZ’s project is situated 17 kilometres west of the historic Broken Hill mining centre, within a prolific region of NSW steadily emerging as a hub for battery metals.

No significant news for the month.

Investors can view my CEO interview here, and an investor presentation here.

Cassini Resources [ASX:CZI] [GR:ICR] (OTC:CSSQF)

Cassini's flagship is the West Musgrave Project hosting over 1.0 million tonnes of contained nickel and 2.0 million tonnes of contained copper in resource. The company has a buy in JV with OZ Minerals [ASX:OZL] (OTCPK:OZMLF) for West Musgrave. The company also has several other promising projects.

No news for the month.

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q2 2019-PFS due.

Nzuri Copper [ASX:NZC] (OTCPK:NZRIF)

Nzuri 85% own the Kalongwe copper-cobalt project in the Kolwezi region of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

On January 21 Nzuri Copper announced: "Kalongwe exploration and development update. Kasangasi footprint extended to 1.2km and near-mine drilling delivers more high-grade cobalt at monwezi 7." Highlights include:

"Final results received from the 2018 exploration field season across the Fold & Thrust Belt JV [FTBJV] licences surrounding Nzuri’s flagship Kalongwe Copper-Cobalt Project.

Significant additional zones of cobalt mineralisation intersected at the Monwezi 7 Prospect, some 6km south-west of Kalongwe. The new results include: 10.8m @ 0.18% Co [DMON7_DD003]. 30.4m @ 0.22% Co including high-grade zone of 1.2m @ 1.1% Co [DMON7_DD003]."

Investors can read the latest company presentation here.

Celsius Resources [ASX:CLA] [GR:FX8]

Celsius owns 100% of Opuwo Cobalt Pty Ltd, which in turn holds the right to earn up to 76% of the Opuwo Cobalt (sulphide) Project in Namibia.

On January 7 Celsius Resources announced: "Significant extension to mineralisation at Opuwo Project." Highlights include:

"Significant extension to mineralisation at newly confirmed “DOF Northwest Anticline” Target.

DOF Northwest Anticline appears to exhibit positive characteristics in terms of thickness and geometry of the mineralisation.

Resource modelling in progress, with further results from this new discovery area to potentially be included in the updated Mineral Resource, released prior to the updated Scoping Study, scheduled for March 2019.

Further drilling at the “DOF Northwest Anticline” Target to be prioritized.

Highlights from final resource infill and extension drilling holes received in 2018: 6.3m @ 0.19% Co and 0.35% Cu including 4.03m @ 0.24% Co and 0.37% Cu, 7.21 m @ 0.12% Co, 0.41% Cu and 0.63% Zn (“DOF Northwest Anticline” Target) 5.52m @ 0.15% Co, 0.47% Cu and 0.64% Zn (“DOF Northwest Anticline” Target), 7 m @ 0.10% Co, 0.29% Cu and 0.26% Zn."

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Barra Resources Ltd. (OTC:BRCSF) [ASX:BAR] / Conico Ltd [ASX:CNJ]

Barra is developing the Mt Thirsty project, which is a 50/50 joint venture with Conico, to produce cobalt suitable for the metal, chemical and battery markets.

On January 19 4-traders reported: "Barra Resources: Announces successful maiden drilling at Phillips Find, Western Australia. Broad gold anomalism (>0.1g/t gold) up to 33m thick encountered including significant gold intersections (+1.0g/t gold) of 4m @ 4.40 g/t Au and 4m @ 2.95 g/t Au."

First Cobalt [TSXV:FCC] (OTCQB:FTSSF)

On January 8 First Cobalt announced:

First Cobalt begins permitting and environmental programs at Iron Creek. Trent Mell, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented: “First Cobalt’s strategy in 2019 is to advance and de-risk our two key assets: the Iron Creek Project in Idaho, USA and the First Cobalt Refinery in Ontario, Canada. Environmental and permitting work are critical next steps to progressing Iron Creek towards development..... Mr. Mell went on to say, “The First Cobalt Refinery offers the opportunity for early cash that could finance future work at Iron Creek. Metallurgical tests of cobalt hydroxide and other sources of third-party feed are ongoing and early indications are encouraging. In parallel with these tests, we are actively exploring sources of non-equity capital to finance the recommissioning of the refinery, which has been on care and maintenance since 2015.

Investors can view the company presentations here.

Cruz Cobalt [CUZ] (OTCPK:BKTPF)

No news for the month.

Bankers Cobalt [TSXV:BANC] [GR:BC2] (NDENF)

No news for the month.

Investors can view the company presentations here, or my CEO Stephen Barley interview on Trend Investing here.

Alloy Resources [ASX:AYR]

No news for the month.

Cobalt27 Capital Corp. [TSXV:KBLT] [GR:27O][LN:OUPZ] (OTC:CBLLF)

Cobalt27 is a listed investment company that offers unique exposure to a portfolio of cobalt assets - Cobalt metal, cobalt royalties and direct cobalt properties. Cobalt27 owns 2,905.7 tonnes of cobalt.

On January 1 Cobalt27 announced:

Cobalt 27 announces friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific to create a leading high-growth, diversified battery-metals streaming company. Cobalt 27 will acquire all of the issued ordinary shares of Highlands that it does not already own (the “Scheme Shares”) for an all-cash offer price of A$0.105 per share (the “Base Purchase Price”).

On January 7 PRNewswire reported:

Cobalt 27 acquires lithium royalty on the producing Mount Marion Lithium mine. Cobalt 27 Capital Corp. announces the acquisition of a royalty of 1.5% of gross revenues and A$2 per tonne of ore mined under the Reed Industrial Minerals Pty Ltd ("RIM") sub-lease agreement (the "Royalty") held by Westgold Resources Limited ("Westgold"), on the producing Mount Marion Lithium Mine located in Western Australia. Cobalt 27 is acquiring the Royalty from Westgold for total consideration of A$250,000 (CAD$240,400), plus 200 metric tonnes of physical cobalt metal to be delivered to a LME-bonded warehouse of Westgold's choice.

On January 18 Cobalt27 announced: "Cobalt 27 closes royalties on Flemington nickel-cobalt project and Nyngan scandium project in Australia."

Investors can read my articles "Cobalt 27: Don't Forget The Nickel Exposure", and "Cobalt 27 Has A Rapidly Growing Portfolio Of 11 (Now 12) Cobalt And Nickel Streaming And Royalty Deals."

Other juniors and miners with cobalt

I am happy to hear any news updates from commentators. Tickers of cobalt juniors I will be following include:

African Battery Metals [AIM:ABM], Artemis Resources Ltd [ASX:ARV] (OTCPK:ARTTF), Auroch [ASX:AOU] [GR:T59], Azure Minerals [ASX:AZS] (OTC:AZRMF), Blackstone Minerals [ASX:BSX], BHP (NYSE:BHP), Berkut Minerals [ASX:BMT], Bluebird Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:BATT] (OTCPK:BBBMF), Brixton Metals Corporation [TSXV:BBB](OTC:BXTMD), Canadian International Minerals [TSXV:CIN], Canada Cobalt Works Inc [TSXV:CCW], Centaurus Metals [ASX:CTM], Cobalt Power Group [TSX:CPO], Cohiba Minerals [ASX:CHK], Corazon Mining Ltd [ASX:CZN], Cudeco Ltd [ASX:CDU] [GR:AMR], Dragon Energy [ASX:DLE], European Cobalt Ltd. [ASX:EUC], First Quantum Minerals (OTCPK:FQVLF), Galileo [ASX:GAL], Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] (OTC:GBLEF), GME Resources [ASX:GME] (OTC:GMRSF), Global Energy Metals [TSXV:GEMC] [GR:5GE1] (GBLEF), Hinterland Metals Inc. (OTC:HNLMF), Hylea Metals [ASX:HCO], Independence Group [ASX:IGO] (OTC:IIDDY), King's Bay Res (OTC:KBGCF) [TSXV:KBG], Latin American Resources, LiCo Energy Metals [TSXV:LIC] (OTCQB:WCTXF), M2 Cobalt Corp. (TSXV: MC) (OTCQB: OTCQB:MCCBF), MetalsTech [ASE:MTC], Metals X (ASX:MLX) (OTCPK:MLXEF), Meteoric Resources [ASX:MEI], Mincor Resources (OTCPK:MCRZF) [ASX:MCR], Namibia Critical Metals [TSXV:NMI] (OTC:NMREF), Northern Cobalt [ASX:N27], Pacific Rim Cobalt [BOLT:CSE], PolyMet Mining [TSXV:POM] (NYSEMKT:PLM), OreCorp [ASX:ORR], Power Americas Minerals [TSXV:PAM], Panoramic Resources (OTCPK:PANRF) [ASX:PAN], Pioneer Resources Limited [ASX:PIO], Platina Resources (OTCPK:PTNUF) [ASX:PGM], Quantum Cobalt Corp [CSE:QBOT] GR:23BA] (OTCPK:BRVVF), Regal Resources (OTC:RGARF), Hylea Metals (ASX:HCO), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE], (OTCPK:SNNAF), US Cobalt [TSXV:USCO] (OTCQB:USCFF), and Victory Mines [ASX:VIC].

Lithium & electric metals fund (ISIN DE000LS9L822) - Access via the Stuttgart stock exchange or wikifolio.com

The portfolio gives investors broad exposure across the EV metals miners covering lithium, cobalt, nickel, rare earths, and graphite. I help as an analyst for the fund. The certificate is endless (open fund) and listed on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange, so it can be bought via a broker that carries the ISIN or via Wikifolio. The ticker is DE000LS9L822 listed on the Stuttgart stock exchange and accessible from any German exchange. The management fee is 0.95% pa.

Investors can view the portfolio holdings and learn more by accessing here.

Conclusion

Cobalt spot prices were down again in January.

Highlights for the month were:

China spot prices fall further in face of booming EV sales.

China to reduce cobalt sulfate tariffs from 5 percent to 2 percent.

Ford and IBM among quartet in Congo cobalt blockchain project.

China Molybdenum increases their stake in the Tenke Copper-Cobalt mine in the DRC to 80%.

RNC Minerals drills further very high grade gold at Beta Hunt, with resource extension.

Both SK Innovation and Australian Mines remain fully committed to the binding term sheet agreement. Australian Mines receives $1.9 million from Commonwealth Government. Drilling hits 3.4% cobalt.

Cobalt Blue and BPL dispute worsens - COB unable to secure a land access agreement extension.

Barra Resources drills gold at Phillips Find.

Cobalt 27 announces friendly acquisition of Highlands Pacific. Cobalt 27 acquires lithium royalty on the producing Mount Marion Lithium mine.

As usual all comments are welcome.

