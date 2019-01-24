Trader-Turned-Informant Takes Big Stake In Lannett

With the SEC filing buried at the tail end of the holiday season, small-time investors in Lannett (NYSEMKT:LCI) like myself may have missed the emergence of a new insider who quietly acquired over 8.6% of LCI's public shares (from a 2.28% stake in October). With a reputation as a bit of a swashbuckler, his involvement in LCI could move shares in the short term. I have to admit that I didn't know a thing about Guy Gentile until I began poking around, and I wanted to put together here what I've learned, as it may be material to someone's thesis on this stock.

A simple jet-setter

Guy Gentile has described his lifestyle as that of "a simple jet setter," whose most successful businesses cater to high-frequency traders and day traders. Oh, and then there's this Bloomberg article from early 2017 discussing the time he was picked up by the Feds on securities fraud charges and began working with the FBI as an informant (the charges against him were thrown out). Apparently he has a bit of a history when it comes to speculative trades and was able to get close to pump and dump fraudsters. Gentile found success by leveraging his expertise in high-frequency trading to put together complex and believable schemes for the FBI resulting in multiple convictions. Pretty cool, right? I know it's not every day I'm researching a stock and come across a character like this.

Image: Twitter @GuyGentile

Guy Gentile's thesis

Anyway I believe this trader's involvement with small fry Lannett is a catalyst for the company's beaten-down share price. Whether the stock melts up or down is anyone's guess, but Guy Gentile's thesis is distinctly bullish and has already proven successful. Just the fact that he's involved at all tells you something is up, as I don't see this guy randomly buying up more than 8% of a company's shares without a good reason. Fortunately, we don't have to speculate about the details of his "short squeeze thesis" as he discusses it openly in this December 2, 2018, YouTube video, which I've summarized below:

LCI has a very large short interest (over 60% of float) could take weeks or maybe up to a month for shorts to cover based on average daily trading volume.

Last earnings beat consensus on both revenue and EPS.

The company has stabilized and increased its cash position by about 50% over last year, with cash making up a large proportion of LCI's market cap.

The company is simply oversold due to being over shorted, especially compared to competitors.

Shorts were right, but now they've gotten greedy or lazy and haven't covered when they should have - they may be trapped.

Bullish indicators include a new chairman, a new CEO from Teva (NYSE:TEVA), and the retention of a law firm to help restructure debt which happens to also specialize in M&A. Currently trading above the 50-day moving average.

LCI data by YCharts

Elaborating further on Gentile's thesis on the stock's expansion, he believes the big gap downward we saw in August needs to be filled and institutional investors have been slowly stepping in to pick up the slack. Since the start of December, the steady drumbeat of positive announcements has continued with this week's announcement of Lannett's marketing and distribution deal for Trientine Hydrochloride.

In the YouTube video from early December, Gentile discusses a $6.50 resistance point where the stock could break north, and just recently we see shares trading up over $7.50 with Gentile boasting on Twitter about his $9 million paper gain on the thesis up to this point. Not bad!

Image: Twitter @GuyGentile

He states that his target is to make $10-20 million on this, which tells the rest of us he's probably in the latter half of this trade. It's quite likely the shorts have taken notice by now. Gentile's recent optimism on Twitter indicates he could be holding on a while longer to unwind around the 200-day moving average, putting in the upper range of his target.

My take

My own thesis on this stock was very similar to Gentile's description in his YouTube video. For well over a year I've felt that the short interest in this stock is unsustainable in the face of the fundamental valuation metrics... but in the short-term, it turns out the shorts were right after all. My original thesis was correct, but I was just very wrong on timing - hopefully others can learn from my mistake. This is now the most shorted stock on the NYSE and the second most shorted stock among all US exchanges.

LCI data by YCharts

The outsized short interest reflects a sentiment that shares are going to zero or near zero, yet this seems unlikely with the recent improvement of several factors. The larger cash position is a more recent development that provides some security to investors. Lannett's customers are not acting like the company is going out of business, and they're continuing to sign contracts with the company. Management launched 16 new products in 2018 with more than 20 planned for 2019. Cost savings of $66 million over two years are projected to come from the sale of Cody Labs and the closure of most of its older Philadelphia operations.

Management is not asleep at the wheel, it's making smart, measured changes, and is reinvesting in the company at its operations in Indiana where it makes fiscal sense. In a resounding vote of confidence, members of the board purchased 55,000 shares on the open market in December. This was the largest purchase on the open market by members of the board in well over a year. It appears that insiders agree that LCI is emerging from its dark times leaner and stronger. One caveat: Although I do firmly believe the worst is in the past, I'd like to see an improvement in LCI's credit rating before making a full-throated recommendation.

The involvement of Gentile is just a short-term catalyst, but his activity has implications for longer-term investors. Gentile does in fact have an impressive track record as a trader, and the attention brought by his involvement could help resurrect the share price, opening up more space for management to breathe. That without a doubt is going to get the attention of shorts and longs alike. The resulting higher share price should appear more in line with company fundamentals, and should increase the likelihood of a fairly priced takeover coming to fruition. With shares on the upswing and earnings on the horizon, continuing positive news could become very dangerous for the remaining shorts.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.