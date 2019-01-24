Dover Downs Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:DDE) Q4 2018 Results Earnings Conference Call January 24, 2019 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Denis McGlynn - Chief Executive Officer

Tim Horne - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Denis McGlynn

Morning, everyone, and welcome. I'm joined by Tim Horne, our CFO, who's going to read our forward looking statement disclaimer and then we'll get underway.

Tim Horne

In order to help you understand the company and its results, we may make certain forward-looking statements. It is possible the company's actual results might differ from any predictions we make today. Additional information regarding factors that could cause such differences appear in the company's SEC filings.

Denis McGlynn

Thanks, Tim. Well, for the second straight quarter, we’ve produced improved results, culminating in year-end fiscal improvement as well. Thanks to the legislative relief we received last June, we were able expand our marketing and promotional efforts and, consequently, grow gaming and non-gaming revenues. And the quarter was also helped by having the casino open on Christmas for the first time. Tim will have more in a moment.

Phase 1 of our hotel refurb program is progressing on plan; and to date, we’ve completed 7 of the 10 floors. This phase involves replacing carpet tile window treatments and we expect it will be completed in the third quarter of this year. Phase 2, to replace furniture and bedding, will then begin.

And, finally, as for our pending merger into Twin River Worldwide Holdings, the government shutdown has impacted SEC of their approval process. But in the meantime, we are proceeding with integration planning and attempting to accomplish all other pre-closing issues in order to be ready to close at the earliest possible date.

At this point, I'm going to turn it over to Tim for his financial review.

Tim Horne

Thanks, Denis. As I've mentioned all year, the adoption of a new revenue standard effective January 1 of 2018 has changed the look of our statement of earnings. In summary, the new standard requires gaming companies to reduce gaming revenue for items provided on a complimentary basis, primarily food and beverage and rooms. We adopted this new standard back on January 1 using the retrospective method, meaning prior periods have been restated as well, though the impact on net earnings for each prior period was not material.

If you look at the fourth-quarter statement of earnings, you will see our total revenues increased 5.2% to $46.6 million compared with $44.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

Gaming revenues presented here consist of slot wins, table wins, sports betting and iGaming win and horseracing commissions, reduced by the amount of complimentary items provided to gaming customers of approximately $3.8 million.

Our pure gaming win increased 4.4% compared to last year and complimentaries were up a little more, resulting in the approximately $39.3 million of gaming revenue shown here.

Our slot win was up about 3.5% compared with the fourth quarter of last year, and that’s the highest quarterly slot win growth that we’ve seen since the first quarter of 2012. The regional market is still very competitive, but, overall, our patrons have increased their trip frequency. Our table win was up 10% in the quarter, largely from a higher hold percentage than last year.

Regarding our operating profits, with the higher revenue and lower table game tax rates, we had improved gaming profits and margins compared with the fourth quarter of last year.

Other operating revenues, which are no longer shown net of promotional allowances, were up to $10.76 million this year versus $9.88 million last year, and consist of food and beverage, hotel, and other miscellaneous revenues. The increase this year was primarily from improvements in a few F&B outlets this quarter, as well as higher rooms revenue, driven by the later timing of the NASCAR weekend this year.

Our gross profit for our non-gaming activities improved more than 8% compared with the fourth quarter of 2017, while margins were slightly lower. Our hotel occupancy was almost 83% compared to almost 80% last year and our pure cash rate of $126 for the fourth quarter was higher than last year as well, primarily from the timing of the NASCAR weekend.

G&A expenses were down compared to last year. So, our EBITDA, excluding merger-related costs, was up almost 62.5% to about $3.25 million, again, from both higher gaming and non-gaming results.

Merger-related expenses incurred this quarter, consisting primarily of legal and accounting fees, were $325,000 and are shown separately here.

Interest expense was $192,000 and was down slightly from last year from lower average borrowings, partially offset by higher rates.

Our effective income tax rate in the quarter was 38.9%, given the non-deductible nature of merger costs. The prior-year rate was, obviously, impacted by federal tax reform signed in December 2017.

And after the merger costs, we had net earnings for the quarter of $419,000 or $0.01 per diluted share compared with a net loss of $841,000 or $0.03 per diluted share last year.

Regarding the balance sheet, our total debt was $15 million at December 31 and was reduced by $1.5 million this quarter. The credit facility, as it currently sits, would expire on September 30 of 2019.

On the cash flow statement for the year ended December 31, you’ll see our cash provided by operations was just under $10 million, which is higher than last year from the higher operating earnings and the timing of various payments.

We had approximately $4.8 million of capital expenditures for the year and paid down $4.9 million of debt.

Given the recent legislative changes, our expectation for total capital spending in 2019 are currently between $4 million and $5 million.

That concludes our prepared remarks and our fourth-quarter update. Thank you for your interest.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -