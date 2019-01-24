Intercept And Obeticholic Acid In NASH Fibrosis: The Moment

Summary

Obeticholic acid is an Farnesoid X receptor agonist and a metabolic modulator in Phase 3 clinical trials for NASH fibrosis and compensated NASH cirrhosis.

In Q1/2019, Intercept will announce the top-line Phase 3 data readout for obeticholic acid in NASH fibrosis trial. If clinically successful, Intercept’s valuation would rise dramatically to 2014 levels.

If safety and tolerability signals remain clinically problematic, that would limit broad therapeutic application of OCA and its share of the addressable market.