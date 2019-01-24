Long Ideas | Tech 

Why I Sold Microsoft February Puts

by: Donald Johnson
Donald Johnson
Summary

Sold Microsoft puts to generate income until I'm ready to buy the stock.

Sold MSFT puts to put cash to work in a bear market.

MSFT looks fundamentally strong, technically neutral. That makes it a pretty good naked puts trade in a bear market.

Selling MSFT puts lets me test the bear market rally and manage the risk.

One way to trade a stock that you want to own at a lower price is to sell out of the money naked puts. If the stock goes up, you generate income on your cash