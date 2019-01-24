Patek Philippe Might Come Up For Sale - LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE Would Be The Perfect Buyer

A bidding war seems likely as the chance to acquire a unique brand like Patek Philippe most certainly will attract a range of interested buyers.

I believe that the company would be in an advantageous position to acquire Patek Philippe due to its size and financial strength.

If there is merit to the reports, I believe that Patek Philippe would be a suitable acquisition target for LVMH SE, given the company's current portfolio of watch brands.

Recently, it has been reported by several news outlets, that Swiss watchmaker Patek Philippe might come up for sale. The source seems to be a note by an analyst with Berenberg private bank. It should be mentioned that Patek Philippe declined to comment on the speculation. In case that the rumors should be true, I see one company to clearly be the perfect buyer: French luxury giant LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (OTCPK:LVMHF; OTCPK:LVMUY). I will hereafter refer to the company as "LVMH".

Please note that, wherever necessary, I am using exchange rates as of January 23rd for my calculations.

What Is Patek Philippe?

Patek Philippe is certainly one of the most renowned watchmakers in the world; probably even the most renowned. It is regularly referred to as part of the "holy trinity" of Swiss watchmaking (alongside Audemars Piguet and Vacheron Constantin) by watch aficionados.

The company was founded in 1839 (under the name of Patek, Czapek & Cie) by Antoine Norbert de Patek und François Czapek. The name Patek Philippe exists since 1851, when Jean-Adrien Philippe joined the company as a partner. Today, it is owned by the Stern family which acquired it in 1932.

Currently, Patek Philippe is led by President Thierry Stern, together with CEO Claude Peny. Mr Stern's father, Philippe Stern, remains the Honorary President of the company, while his wife, Sandrine, heads its design department.

Patek Philippe's president, Mr Thierry Stern (front) and his father and predecessor, Mr Philippe Stern; Source: Patek Philippe

Patek Philippe is a pure luxury manufacturer. Even "entry level" Patek timepieces like the Calatrava begin a good deal above $10,000 each. However, the price range stretches up into the six- and even seven-figure numbers. Despite those eye-watering prices, demand outnumbers supply by far. There are waitlists for customers willing to buy Patek Philippe watches, and even pre-owned examples command considerable sums (sometimes, even above the retail price).

A Patek Philippe "Calatrava", source: Patek Philippe

While there are some sportive models - especially the Nautilus should be mentioned in that regard - yet Patek Philippe's overall lineup consists mainly of rather classically styled watches.

A Patek Philippe "Nautilus"; source: Patek Philippe

A Patek Philippe 5370P Chronograph which costs more than 200,000 dollar; source: Patek Philippe

The company has a remarkable history and vintage pieces regularly sell for considerable sums at auctions. Notably, as readers of my previous work may remember, the brand, together with Rolex, somewhat dominates the auction market for vintage watches.

The so-called "Henry Graves Jr Supercomplication" (after its first owner) pocket watch which the company created in 1933 is still considered the most complicated watch in the world - and, unlike in investing, in the field of fine watches, complication is something desirable. Thus, it comes as no surprise that said piece is also the most valuable watch ever sold. It reached a price of what amounted to about $24 million at the time when it was auctioned by Sotheby's (BID) in 2014.

Due to Patek Philippe being a private company at the moment financial data is not publicly available. One has therefore to rely on estimates for sales and profit figures. Berenberg estimates sales of CHF1.5 billion (which is about the same amount in USD at current exchange rates). According to a report by the Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie (an organization founded by a number of Swiss watchmakers) that cites research conducted by Morgan Stanley, Patek Philippe reached a market share of 6 percent of the retail sales volume of Swiss watches in 2017 - notably, with only about 56,000 pieces sold. It was also the fourth-largest brands in terms of sales and one of only six brands to cross the threshold of CHF1 billion in retail sales.

2017 retail market share for Swiss watches by brand; source: Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie

Assuming a profit margin of about 15 percent, this would amount to a profit of about CHF225 million based on Berenberg's sales estimates. I choose the 15 percent as this would roughly be in line with other companies in the watch business. As the publicly traded groups do not break up the revenue and profit numbers by brands, I imagine that the number for Patek could potentially be higher, yet I prefer to rather be too conservative on this matter. But please bear in mind that all this is just a gross estimate and may very well vary considerably in one direction or another.

LVMH's Watch Portfolio

So, why do I believe that Patek Philippe and LVMH would be a good fit? To answer that question, one should first take a look at LVMH's portfolio of brands.

LVMH is the largest luxury group in the world with a market capitalization of close to $150 billion (as of the time of writing) and revenue of €42.36 billion (for 2017). However, when it comes to watches alone, it ranks only number four. Indeed, the segment "watches and jewelry" is the smallest of LVMH's five core segments in terms of revenue. Revenue for the first nine month 2018 (latest data available) reached slightly above €3 billion ($3.4 billion). And this figure includes jewelry revenue. Hence, LVMH could expand its sales in the watch segment considerably with an acquisition of Patek Philippe.

2017 retail market share for Swiss watches by group; source: Fondation de la Haute Horlogerie

Currently, LVMH's portfolio contains Tag Heuer, Zenith, Bulgari and Hublot. I count Bulgari among those as the company, while it is in fact a jeweler first and foremost, has a serious and considerable watch line-up. This dates back to Bulgari's 1999 acquisitions of Swiss manufacturer Gerald Genta, the brand of the eponymous watchmaker and designer who also designed Patek's legendary Nautilus.

If one takes a closer look at how the company's watch brands are positioned, it becomes even more obvious why Patek Philippe would be such a good fit:

Tag Heuer is rather positioned towards the lower end of the luxury market; one could characterize it as accessible luxury. The brand is decidedly sportive and has many ambassadors from the worlds of sports and lifestyle.

Zenith is positioned somewhat more towards the top of the luxury market than is Tag Heuer, although there are some models at a more "affordable" - if you can really call it that - price points. The brand is most famous for being the inventor of the first automatic chronograph movement, which goes by the telling name "El Primero" (fun fact: even Rolex once purchased El Primero movements for some of their watches).

Hublot is clearly positioned towards the higher to highest levels of the market. However, unlike Patek Philippe, the brand speaks towards younger customers and those with a much more extroverted taste. The brand has partnerships with a wide range of individuals, teams and organizations from the fields of sports, culture and music. In terms of pricing, Hublot is a pure luxury player.

Bulgari, as I mentioned, is primarily a jeweler. The price range for its watches spans from what could - with a lot of good will, admittedly - still be called "affordable luxury" to six-figure numbers for this piece.

You probably already realized it: none of those brands has too many overlaps with Patek Philippe's line-up. Therefore, I would not expect too great a risk of cannibalization if the Patek brand was to be added to the portfolio. Instead, Patek would strengthen LVMH in a segment in which they are not very present at the moment: decidedly classical, high-end Swiss watches.

Other Contenders

Patek Philippe may perfectly fit into LVMH's portfolio. Nonetheless, the availability of such an asset will certainly spark interest among other competitors as well.

Berenberg analyst Zuzanna Pusz is cited that "one of the largest conglomerates in the sector would likely be interested in the asset given its currently relatively low exposure to the watch category". Other than LVMH, this description would only fit Kering SA (OTCPK:PPRUF; OTCPK:PPRUY), which owns the Ulysse Nardin and Girard-Perregaux brands. Kering-owned jeweler Boucheron also has some watches on offer, but they are not the brand's core product.

However, it is certainly not too far-fetched to believe that, if Patek Philippe was indeed for sale, the two largest publicly traded watch producing groups, Swiss companies Swatch Group AG (OTCPK:SWGAF; OTCPK:SWGAY; OTCPK:SWGNF) and Compagnie Financiere Richemont AG (OTCPK:CFRHF; OTCPK:CFRUY) would also explore the options with some seriousness. Maybe even Rolex SA and/or its owner the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation would at least entertain the possibility of a takeover.

Leaving aside the financials (I will come to that in a moment), there are some factors to consider with each of the potential contenders:

Richemont already owns two brands which are similar to Patek Philippe in terms of positioning: fellow Genevan "holy trinity" member Vacheron Constantin and German F.A. Lange und Söhne (German for "F.A. Lange & sons"). The argument of potential synergies does not count as part of the reason customers are willing to pay the prices they pay for high end mechanical timepieces is the fact that they have manufacture calibers (i.e. the market would probably not accept synergies).

Swatch Group own a large portfolio of watch brands. Other than Richemont, its portfolio does not include any brand with a lineup resembling Patek Philippe's to the same degree as is the case with Vacheron Constantin or F.A. Lange und Söhne. Yet considering that part of Patek's nimbus stems from its independence, brand value could be affected negatively if the company became a part of a larger group that also owns several non-luxury brands and is named after a $75 quartz watch made of plastic.

Kering, just like LVMH, is currently more focused on fashion and leather goods than it is on watches. The two companies are similar in their structure, although Kering is considerably smaller. What makes an acquisition of Patek Philippe particularly attractive to Kering is that it could increase its relevance in the watch segment dramatically.

Rolex would possibly be the perfect fit for Patek Philippe if one was to purely consider brand and marketing aspects. Not only would the combined entity have brands in every segment of the luxury market from accessible luxury (Rolex owns the Tudor brand) to the highest end, but also would independence arguably be somewhat secured, as Rolex is wholly owned by the charitable Hans Wilsdorf Foundation. A combination of the Rolex and Patek Philippe brands would also combine the two most outstanding names in watchmaking under one roof which would make the combined entity the undisputed leader in terms of brand value. It should, however, be noted that there is no indication whether or not Rolex or the foundation would consider a bid for Patek Philippe.

One should also keep in mind the possibility of a buy-out by a financial investor. To be honest, I do believe that the Stern family would be rather reluctant to sell the company to a private equity company. One should not forget that the company has been in the hands of the family for decades, almost a century even. Now, of course, I do not have any insight into the thoughts of Mr. Stern yet it would be hard for me to imagine that he would not want the business that has been such an important part of his life and that of his father and grandfather before him to end up in the best hands possible, even at the cost of missing out on a few million extra. And please bear in mind that no matter the buyer, they will make an awful lot of money in any case. With all due respect to private equity groups and their personnel, I will still make the argument that a luxury conglomerate with years of expertise in the field of watchmaking would still be advantaged when it comes to managing and preserving the Patek Philippe brand. They would also be less likely to burden Patek with the cost of its own acquisition via the transfer of debt.

The Importance Of Financial Firepower

Now, with all the interest that Patek Philippe is likely to attract, a bidding war appears to be highly likely. As I explained, I do not believe that money alone will be the decisive factor, but it would be folly to believe that it will not play an important role. Put in other words: financial firepower will not ensure your victory on this one, but without it, you will not even get a seat at the table.

Again, LVMH will be in an advantageous position due to its sheer size. For example, in terms of both revenue and profit, it is bigger than the three largest competitors combined.

Source: LVMH SE; Kering SA; Compagnie Financiere Richemont; Swatch Group AG

This puts into perspective the comparably higher absolute debt level of LVMH of €7,359 million ($6,477 million) in net financial debt as of June 30th, 2018 (latest data available) - which might grow due to the acquisition of luxury hotel group Belmond (BEL).

For comparison:

Richemont reported a net cash position of €1,584 million ($1,394 million) as of September 31st, 2018 (last data available) following the acquisitions of Watchfinder and Yoox Net-A-Porter Group.

Swatch Group had net debt of CHF1,169 million (the same amount in dollar at current exchange rates) as of June 30th, 2018 (latest data available).

Kering reported net debt of €2,793 million ($2,458) as of the first half 2018 (latest data available).

The black box here is Rolex. Neither the watchmaker nor its owner, the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation, releases financial data. Hence, I cannot make any reliable assumptions about its financial strength.

As is the nature of bidding wars, whoever will buy Patek Philippe will possibly overpay at least a little. LVMH seems to be in the best position to be able to afford doing so, given its size and that of its annual profits. It should nonetheless be noted that the acquisition of Patek Philippe would diminish the future financial power for further acquisitions considerably. On the other hand, I do not see any alternative target that would be worth passing on this opportunity coming to the market anytime soon. Hermes International SA (OTCPK:HESAF; OTCPK:HESAY) and Rolex both have ownership structures which make an acquisition near impossible and the owners of Chanel, the Wertheimer brothers, have not indicated any willingness to sell their company. Therefore, I believe that an acquisition of an A+ name like Patek Philippe would be attractive to LVMH despite a potentially rather high price. Its financial firepower enables it to execute such deal, even at a price which would be hard to match for other contenders.

The Rimowa Precedence

Now, I should note that this is purely speculation on my part, but I could imagine that a possible acquisition of Patek Philippe by LVMH could resemble the deal that LVMH made in 2016 in order to acquire German luggage manufacturer Rimowa. LVMH took a stake of 80 percent in the company with the remaining fifth still owned by the former owner Dieter Morszeck, who also continues to run the company as Co-CEO together with Alexandre Arnault.

A similarly structured deal could be an attractive to the Stern family as it would enable them to retain a stake in the family company thus not only participating in future success but also - which I imagine could be even more important - giving them the opportunity to maintain the emotional connection to Patek Philippe. After all, the entire family has been deeply involved with the business for a very long time.

For LVMH, on the other hand, this would have the advantage of having to spend less money in order to expand their portfolio of watch brands. Also, the family might - and again please note that this is pure speculation - accept a lower total valuation in a deal which would have them retain a minority stake in exchange for a larger commitment in the form of LVMH investing into Patek Philippe (which would benefit both shareholders equally).

Conclusion

All in all, I believe that Patek Philippe would nicely fit into LVMH's portfolio of watch brands. The company seems to be perfectly able to complete an acquisition from a financial point of view. This financial strength is of particular importance as a bidding war for the Swiss watchmaker seems likely.

Moreover, LVMH has shown its ability to preserve the uniqueness of its respective brands, which is imperative in the case of Patek Philippe if the brand is to retain its value. Thus, for Patek Philippe as a business, LVMH would be the optimal future owner (except for maybe Rolex/the Hans Wilsdorf Foundation; depending on its willingness and financial ability) in my view.

While it appears likely that any potential buyer will pay a high price for Patek Philippe - and possibly might even overpay a little - I believe that LVMH can afford this both financially and (in the long run) from a portfolio point of view. Should the rumors be true and Patek Philippe was indeed to come up for sale, I would therefore believe it and LVMH to be a very good fit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LVMHF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.