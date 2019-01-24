Big Write-Off Coming From Altria As Juul Dreams Go Up In Smoke

We explain why that is most likely and what the impact will be.

When we last spoke about Altria (MO), we concluded

MO's acquisition was extremely ill-timed. It likely did face pressures of acting, in case some other tobacco company moved first. But by doing so, it created the typical first mover disadvantage at likely the worst possible time. The value destruction is obvious to us. That said, MO is now at a reasonable valuation where the risks of declining sales and even the silly acquisition are priced in. We were negative on the stock earlier and now think that it is much closer to fair value.

Source: Altria: I Pity The Fool Who Paid $36 Billion For JUUL

Since then, the stock has continued to tumble with Morgan Stanley's (MS) latest note striking more panic in the heart of bulls. The recent FDA speech made even the most ardent bulls take notice that the FDA is now very close to intervening in the market. The key takeaways from that speech were,

FDA is concerned by an alarming rise in use of e-cigarettes, particularly JUUL among teenagers.

From 2017 to 2018, there was a 78% increase in current e-cigarette use among high school students and a 48% increase among middle school students. The total number of middle and high school students currently using e-cigarettes rose to 3.6 million — that’s 1.5 million more students using these products than the previous year.

FDA has already taken steps to address this and basically will not stop until this trend is reversed.

If that means a complete ban of e-cigarettes, they are ready to go there.

While investors may downplay that a complete ban will not happen, absolutely any kind of containment of JUUL growth means Altria will be taking an epic write-down.

When you pay nosebleed valuations, things better work out well

We had recently made the comment on NVDIA (NVDA) that things never work out for investors when they purchase a large cap stock at 15X sales. NVDA is at about half that price currently.Altria's purchase price valued JUUL at 36X sales. The total enterprise value of JUUL would make it a large cap, making disappointment guaranteed for Altria. But in Altria's case the write-down will come when the auditors give their opinion at the next annual report. The reasons are quite obvious here. Altria has acquired the JUUL stake just when JUUL was growing at close to 800%.

At that point, JUUL’s dollar sales had skyrocketed 783 percent in the 52 weeks ended June 16, reaching $942.6 million, according to a Wells Fargo analysis of Nielsen data. The e-cigarette category as a whole grew 97 percent to $1.96 billion in the same period. JUUL now represents more than 75 percent of the e-cigarette market, according to the Nielsen numbers.

Essentially, JUUL sales grew from $106.79 million to $942.6 million.In other words, JUUL accounted for 85% of the total growth in e-cigarettes. It is obvious why the FDA is specifically targeting JUUL. JUUL is not part of the problem, it is the problem. But more from the point of Altria's investment, we can extrapolate a few numbers to see how this will play out. To do that we will have to make some assumptions about JUUL's profitability. Considering JUUL itself is private, we will use Altria's numbers to help out.

Altria itself reports rather strong gross margins and operating margins.

Source: Altria 2017 annual report

2017 was the best year for Altria with a rather hefty 37% operating margin. Assuming JUUL can reach the same economies of scale and is not threatened by competition, we can assume similar operating margins for it. Taking a step forward, a 30% net after tax margin is not big stretch either. These assumptions are optimistic as even if e-cigarettes are not banned JUUL will have more competition than the existing companies in the dying tobacco industry face today.

All industries mature at some point and some even go into terminal decline. If we assume that at the steady state point JUUL would be worth about 15X earnings, we can extrapolate the kind of sales it needs to get there.

Source: Author's estimates

Now Altria obviously did not make this investment for philanthropic reasons. It expects to earn a return on its investment. Although the discount rates and growth timelines are something we are not privy to, at the minimum such a high risk investment would require Altria to double its investment over a reasonable time frame. Thus a final sales number of $16 billion looks feasible.

Source: Author's estimates

On the surface, final sales of $16 billion looks highly achievable. After all just one more year of 700% increase would get JUUL half way there. But that does not look like the case to us. For starters, JUUL just stopped its 4 best selling flavors in stores.

According to a company press release, JUUL will stop selling cucumber, mango, creme, and fruit flavors in stores or gas stations. However, it will continue to sell mint, menthol, and tobacco flavors, because those are already sold as tasting like “cigarettes.”

JUUL will continue to sell these online via an extensive age verification process.

To complete an order at JUUL.com, users are asked to provide their name, date of birth, permanent address, and the last four digits of their social security number. This information is verified by a third party and cross-referenced with publicly available records to confirm the person is at least 21 years of age. If a user’s public records fail to match or they do not wish to provide their social security number, they must upload a valid government-issued I.D. for review by a member of the company’s compliance team. To prevent bulk shipments to those attempting to distribute to minors, online customers are strictly limited to two devices and fifteen JUUL pod packages per month, and no more than ten devices per year.

Alongside this, JUUL has quadrupled its mystery shoppers to make sure teens cannot access the product illegally. There are two ways this plays out. The first being that the teen "vaping epidemic" stops and goes into full reverse or there are holes in the system that it continues to some extent. If the latter, expect FDA to hit them with harder measures. This could likely include requiring age verification again on delivery or a full ban on all flavored products. Sounds extreme? Well, California has already introduced a bill targeting e-retailers of JUUL products.

This bill would additionally require sellers, distributors, and non sale distributors to deliver tobacco products only in conspicuously marked containers, as specified, and to obtain the signature of a person 21 years of age or older before delivering a tobacco product.

In any case, the hyper manic growth phase is done or close to being done. Altria's annual report will likely have them adjust at least the growth rates, if not the final ultimate market. The valuation will be very sensitive to either of these adjustments and we expect Altria to take a charge in the range of $4-$8 billion.

Valuation

Altria has lost $36 billion of market capitalization just since November 2018. This loss is likely understated as buybacks have likely reduced the share count. The loss in enterprise value is overstated here as the debt associated with JUUL is not on the books yet. Even accounting for that, a fair chunk has been knocked off.

At this point the stock appears to have moved into "weak buy" category for us and is discounting more risks than are even present. The actual write down could be the catalyst for the bottom though.

