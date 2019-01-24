Microsoft: The Long Game That Investors Are Missing

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Alexander Johansson as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to the SA PRO archive. Click here to find out more »

This is an in-depth analysis, from a developer's perspective, of the different tools Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) provides. I will share my deep knowledge of hundreds (perhaps thousands) of hours using the tools I describe. In short:

Windows and Office will mean less and less for Microsoft's profits; the success of Azure will determine future profits.

Investors need to understand what Azure is and why it matters most for the long-term success of Microsoft.

When the time comes and the market worries about the user and revenue slump from Office and Windows, it can be taken as an opportunity to buy, because the future will be all about the newer products they offer.

The future of code and coding is open source; programs just running the code without extensive services behind them will never again be a profitable business model.

When analyzing a tech company investors must understand the products behind it to determine the long-term success of their investment.

I am a superuser of Microsoft's data analytics products, such as Azure and SQL databases. So I may be biased by this, but still, believe I can educate most investors with my understanding of the system and how Microsoft is working to bring it all together.

We will start with the not-so-hot tech of databases. Microsoft is one of the largest in the space of old-school SQL databases, by which I mean structured databases using versions of the programming language SQL. Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) and Microsoft are the major players in this field.

The reason I start with old-school databases in my analysis is that it usually starts here for business customers of Microsoft's products. Some may argue Windows is the root and the start of the business of Microsoft products, but that's not the way I see it. Most businesses today need a way to store their data, and larger corporations have been storing data for a long time. This is an edge for Microsoft, as they have a full set of services for storing data and are a well-respected name in the field.

This is important, as it is a bridge to bring more customers and higher revenues to the Azure platform, as I will explain later.

The profits of the future will belong to the company, making it easy for others to store and analyze its data.

The edge for Microsoft won't be the Windows operating system for long. True, Windows holds over 90% of computer users in the home space, but it's a deteriorating business. Linux and macOS are free of charge and may be installed on any PC with ease. The real cash comes from the Office package, including Word, Excel, and so on.

While I believe Microsoft will continue to make good money on Office, over short to mid term I see heavy competition from Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and their Drive products. Personally, I have mostly switched from Office to Drive even though I have access to the whole Office package. It's simply more convenient to store my files on the Google cloud platform Drive and to access my work from wherever I like without hassle.

It is true Office is widely used and popular but as more and more discover the hassle-free use of Google Drive, I believe simplicity - with the added plus of not needing to pay anything to get up and going - will push users slowly but steadily to Drive from Office. Plus, millions of schoolchildren are currently using Google Classroom and the integrated Google Drive platform when doing homework and school assignments, making every one of these children prone to preferring Drive before Office in the future when they grow up.

Microsoft would need to make their whole Office platform free of use in order to keep or increase its user base, but I don't believe they can do that. After all, it's never been free, and why not reap great profits for the short to mid term by keeping things as they are?

Investors need to be aware of this and price in a diminishing return from Windows and Office products when trying to analyze future returns for Microsoft.

Accept this fact and don't be surprised when profits from Windows and Office decline.

Azure, the coming Cash Cow

To me, it is clear what Microsoft envisions for the future. The many user settings enabled through Azure are creating a new profession called "Azure/Cloud administrator" for companies/users and are making the whole Azure platform indispensable for digital enterprises.

So the question one should ask themselves about the long-term return of Microsoft is: how profitable will Azure become in the future?

To answer that we need to look at the products they offer. And let me tell you, we're talking about a lot of different products. You can connect your old SQL database to most of the services and apps on Azure, taking full advantage of your stored data (if you are a CEO, start storing your data now) by uploading it to the Azure cloud or migrating it to another (more advanced) database. They have so many things on offer that they don't even display it in one place. Instead, there is a search function to find what you need.

We are not going to go into detail of every single product or app they have. Instead, we are going to look at how competitive their tools of data analytics and predictive analysis are as compared with AWS.

We'll start with the flow of bringing in data. As mentioned, we have databases, but what few know of are the Event Hubs. An Event Hub is (temporary) storage for insanely fast transactions of data like information coming from Internet of things devices (IoT). Azure charges about 0.25 cents per million events/points and that say a lot about how much data an Event Hub can process. It is, to my knowledge the best way to handle data from IoT devices and the like.

Why data flow matters more than most think

You might ask why one needs to be able to handle so many transactions. Well, think about how you might like to analyze how a popular product, like a new iPhone, is received on social media. Thousands or perhaps millions of social media users will have an opinion on the new gadget and will write about it or comment.

You might want to find out just how much people like or dislike the new gadget because you think it may impact the stock price of the company. In that case, you will need some way to first collect all those data entries on Twitter, Facebook, Reddit, etc. - and for that, you need an Event Hub. After you have collected these you need to automatically analyze them since there may be millions of posts/tweets, and then you need Machine Learning Studio to do that.

Machine learning (or AI, as it is sloppily called) is one of the hottest things out there right now, and the success of many companies will depend on how well they use it. I have used the Azure Machine Learning Studio extensively and can tell you a great deal about it. It is a tool to reduce the need for code writing for developers and to offer cloud-based processing along with integration with the other Azure products.

It is built with modules, and users can drag and drop the needed modules to the canvas as seen above.

No coding is needed to make simple models, but you need a restructured data set that you upload. The Azure Machine Learning Studio is much harder to learn than Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS Machine Learning because for the former you need to know what modules to use. AWS will do everything for you (at least they are aiming for that) after you upload your data file, meaning there is a much shorter learning curve for AWS than for Azure ML.

However, Azure ML offers a wide range of modules - and modules for skilled developers to code in SQL, Python, and R - which make it far more diverse than AWS. With those in hand, developers can create models in any way they like by coding and speeding up the process with the pre-made modules.

In short, Azure ML is better at advanced models, and AWS is simpler to use.

In an effort to lure customers into Azure ML, Microsoft has allowed free-of-cost usage (with less processing power of course) - or you can pay based on how much processing you need. AWS offers similar things but does not have the huge set of apps/tools of the Azure platform in the back. If you are really serious about playing around with the tools Azure provide, you can create a new account and get free credits to use here.

A finished Azure ML module with predictions can then be called by any other service using the API (still for free if the workload is small). Say a user has data on customers and would like to visually see what the likelihood of them coming back is. In that scenario, they can call the API with their spreadsheet and get an answer back from the Azure ML model with a prediction.

Or if Azure ML is combined with the Event Hub, you are able to see and analyze what your IoT connected devices are doing or detecting. Let's say Bob has a connected fridge in his home that your company sold him. You can now analyze how often Bob runs out of milk or any other grocery and you can sell him a subscription of the needed groceries at the right time.

Developers can also "call" pre-trained machine learning models that Microsoft provides to analyze pictures and speak and much more. Many are free of charge as long as you don't need too much data processed.

The possibilities for a company using this the right way are huge. Microsoft offering this for free to small businesses and hobbyists will have a big impact in the future. After all, if you are a developer looking to sell a service, making a profit, you are likely to start using Microsoft products for your needs - and then, once you have started and set up your services you will not bother to change. Instead, you will start paying when you have reached your limit.

Developers are key. The preference of developers will guide (or force) managers to the tools and services preferred by developers. Knowing that enables Microsoft to focus on this area, and investors aware of this can profit.

To win the race for future business users, free is key.

Analyzing the data

After you have managed to get your data into Azure, Microsoft offers tools to analyze and summarize it so a human can understand it. One such tool is Power BI, which is the company's tool for data visualization. Data visualization is a competitive field that will probably be very profitable for the winner in the long run.

Power BI will let you combine your data with predictions from machine learning and visualize it in an easily understood manner. Below is a report (seen here as well) that I made using a neural network visualized as a graph in Power BI. The green line represents what the machine learning model predicts for the future of the price of the MSFT stock (should not be used as financial advice). You can zoom in by clicking and dragging on the graph.

The Azure platform, with all its apps and storage and machine learning predictions, visualized with a visualization tool like this, makes for a very powerful combination. And here lies the real strength of Microsoft's product mix.

It has three vital parts of any digital business wanting to compete in the future.

1. It can store the data you need and as fast as you need it with databases or Event Hubs in Azure.

2. Machine learning can be used to make predictions about the data in the Azure Machine Learning Studio.

3. This data can be visualized for the managers in the business in order to make the data understandable (telling stories with data).

Having it all one platform or from one supplier means Microsoft will ease the communication among the tools and in many cases make those connections smooth and easy.

As a developer, once you have taken the time to learn a tool you are very likely to stick to that tool. As a business, once you have started using a platform or tool and implemented that in your daily life you are very unlikely to switch because it takes too long and costs too much money.

So the key for Google, Amazon, and Microsoft is to have sets of products that people in businesses start to use. Once they have done that they will automatically start to use other tools that are easily integrated in their current system.

Microsoft bets heavily on portals in which developers can share machine learning models and system setups on Azure, as seen here. This is a huge collection of models people can share and copy, and it is a source of inspiration for developers to see how others do it - and people make models faster by creating a similar one by simply editing one already made by someone else.

It also leads business into this site. Here, Microsoft is bringing in higher-value customers by offering complete solutions for a wide range of tasks. Many complete solutions use a handful of their tools and products, so this speeds up the implementation enormously for companies: with just a few clicks you can have a complete setup of tools on Azure ready to go, saving loads of time for customers and making them pay for Azure services from day one.

By having all the different sets of tools described above, Microsoft is on a good path for long-term success among business customers.

The winner will be the one spending more efficiently with new products for developers

Looking at the research, development MSFT, GOOG and AMZN are spending to develop their products we see the following:

MSFT: 2017 2016 2015 2014

Research Development 14,726,000 12,292,000 11,988,000 12,046,000

GOOG: 2017 2016 2015 2014

Research Development 16,625,000 13,948,000 12,282,000 9,832,000

AMZN: 2017 2016 2015 2014

Research Development 22,620,000 16,085,000 12,540,000 9,275,000

This clearly shows MSFT as the one spending the least in 2017 on developments. What is interesting to me is the 2014 column showing MSFT as the highest spender; the Azure Machine Learning Studio was launched in 2014, and the Azure platform was launched earlier. This could be a sign that MSFT spent more earlier and can now reap the rewards, as their platform has now launched a few years ago.

Microsoft has the longest track record of the companies above in developing programs and apps. Plus, they have a competitive advantage since the top managers don't need to focus on other business types - Google, for instance, has its search platform and Amazon its product platform.

It is worth remembering that this is a core business for Microsoft but a side business for both Google and Amazon.

Analyzing the financial report

Microsoft is happy to show how many users they have on the different products, like 500 million users on LinkedIn, etc., while they write a somehow more cryptic message regarding Azure: "Azure computes usage more than doubled year-over-year". Investors will need to analyze this statement themselves.

The way I see it, this may be interpreted as a way to brag that users of Azure have now doubled their computing usage - meaning they use the services on Azure twice as much for computing, and storage is what you pay for on Azure. It may also mean that things are not going as well for Azure as they would like, or not as well as the competitors are doing, and therefore they mention it by the only measure that looks good. It may also mean that things are going really well for Azure and that they don't want competitors to know just how many customers they have, risking aggressive marketing from Google and Amazon.

From the financial report, we can read these lines:

Server products and cloud services revenue grew 13%, driven by Microsoft Azure revenue growth of 99%.

Commercial cloud annualized revenue run rate exceeded $18.9 billion.

In other words, things are going pretty well for the Azure platform. Basically, all of the growth in the server and cloud segment comes from Azure.

However, searching the financial report for data on Azure is hard and surprisingly so. I would like to see a much more detailed report on how Azure and its products are doing. This is a red flag for me as it a segment Microsoft hopes to "win" for the future. The only possible explanation for this is that competitors are doing better and their cloud platforms or competitors are more open to sharing their information with shareholders and less scared of competitors having that information.

Branding for the future

Microsoft is branding itself heavily as a provider that lets customers use their own data. They do not offer products such as Google's search engine, which tracks users' every single entry, or the similar search engine Amazon offers when users search on the Amazon platform. Microsoft does not use customer data as a commodity by selling ads or promoting products under the guise of "free" usage.

I believe that, more and more, people are waking up to the fact that "free" services such as search engines and social media platforms are not actually free. Instead, users are the commodity: machine learning algorithms analyze the behavior of users, and this data is then sold to third parties for the purposes of targeted advertising.

People may experience more "bad will" towards companies who make their living from selling user data, like Google and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). And since Microsoft is an established brand that is not selling much advertising (apart from what it does on LinkedIn) they have much to gain from a world that is more aware of how user data is processed.

The products and tools Microsoft offers are designed to empower people instead of track them. This is a cost, as they could probably make much higher profits by tracking users of Office and Windows and selling the data as targeted ads. But the decision not to go down that path will be beneficial for the future as users and developers increasingly develop an aversion to being tracked and followed by Big Brother-like institutions.

Users will instead move on to companies without a reputation of tracking. More users automatically mean higher profits and higher valuations for tech companies.

There are whole open-source communities out there working for free to give free software to people, and Microsoft is a big supporter of open-source code such as R, donating large amounts of cash to develop different open-source projects. The recent purchase of GitHub is, therefore, a natural step to increase its branding as "the" company behind open source - a great way to brand itself and stand out from the competition.

Open source is key

Open source may be hard to understand for most non-developers. It is a way to share and contribute mostly hobby projects and a way for developers to show off their skills by uploading code and programs on open source platform such as GitHub. Whole projects are being built on GitHub where users can contribute as much time and effort as they like whenever they prefer to do so.

Google gets a lot of attention for its ability to hire talented workers, but I believe Microsoft, with its purchase of GitHub and support of open source code, will offer a compelling alternative for talented coders who may disagree with Google's way of doing business and treating user data.

GitHub has 31 million developers working on making free code and open-source software. That is 31 million free workers all helping strengthen the GitHub platform every day. There is nothing close to the effectiveness of a sharing, cloning and contributing platform like the GitHub platform.

GitHub offers another opportunity for the Azure platform: integrating the two makes it easier to store apps and transfer projects from GitHub to Azure. And more important, data analytics can analyze the activity from GitHub, such as how much a project is improving and how quickly developers are working.

Combining tools with each other and giving developers and businesses more options to create creative services equals more usage of MSFT tools and more profits.

By paying some of their developers to work on open-source connections among Azure, Power BI and GitHub, Microsoft is strengthening not just one field, but all three at the same time. This is in addition to the benefit of thousands of open-source developers using GitHub making improvements in the code for free.

Open source is huge for cryptocurrencies: the whole code for Bitcoin and Ethereum and many more coins have been uploaded for anyone to use for free. If you are not open source, many will simply not take a second look at your coin.

Analyzing GitHub activity is an important part of analyzing cryptocurrencies and being able to bring in activity. Data on the number of contributors (programmers on a project), solved issues and development of a coin can be analyzed with Azure ML and Power BI, making for a powerful combination for advanced cryptoanalysts.

GitHub is not only a good bet on open source; it is also a way to brand Microsoft as a friendly company to open-source communities and everyone else wanting to share his or her code. In the future, whole companies may even be driven by open source and free shared code, and see improvements thanks to lots of workers doing a little work instead of a few doing a lot.

A Google user is estimated to be worth $158. 158 * 31 million GitHub users = slightly less than 5 billion. This is a very conservative valuation, as a GitHub user is much more active and contributing than a Google user. A fair value of each GitHub user would be closer to the value of each Amazon user ($733).

The purchase of the open source platform for $7.5 billion is a bet for the future - a bet with the potential to pay off many times over.

Summary

This is an analysis of Microsoft and its products from a developer's perspective, so as to give the average investor insight into the actual products of Microsoft and how they work together.

I am bearish on MSFT stock for the near to mid term, as I think the company will struggle with revenues from Office due to competition, largely from Google.

Much of MSFT's profit today comes from Office-package revenues, and I don't think it can keep that up. Investors who don't understand Microsoft's product offering in-depth may see diminishing users and profits from Office and Windows and decide to sell or reduce their MSFT holdings. I believe investors are overlooking this fact and pricing the stock too high at the current time.

I am bullish over a longer time frame - three-plus years - because I believe we aren't yet seeing the coming revenues from the Azure platform and the services for developers they can integrate, like Power BI and Azure Machine Learning Studio. Also, I believe the purchase of GitHub is great for the Microsoft brand and offers even more in the product mix they can offer for developers.

Microsoft has the skills and the size to take advantage of the new economy that will be based on open source, cryptocurrencies, and artificial intelligence. They have positioned themselves along with Google and Amazon to be the leaders in this field, perhaps even the leader.

Having a large product mix that strengthens as more tools and products are being developed makes thousands and perhaps millions of programmers dependent and hooked on their platforms, and the developers will influence managers to use the tools they like the best. In my opinion, Microsoft offers the widest range of tools in AI, data analytics, cloud services, and open source.

Winning the race is about making programmers' and developers' lives easier and better. The Azure platform holds the potential of bringing it all together in one place, and once developers learn and adapt their system they are very unlikely to change to another one.

A large part of companies' profits in the future will depend on the analysis of the data they hold, meaning machine learning (AI) implementations will be crucial for the success of a digital enterprise. Microsoft offers a compelling toolset for small businesses and IT entrepreneurs, and I believe the fruit of this will be seen in the form of higher profits and a higher P/E in a couple of years.

