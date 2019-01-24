Repligen: Reiterate Buy, Single-Use Technology A Game Changer
by: Josh Germino
Summary
Market growth in the bioprocessing space is accelerating on the back of new biological drug applications.
RGEN continues to snap up market share at a rapid pace via their filtration and chromatography segments.
Product applications in the gene therapy and cell therapy arena could significantly expand their addressable market.
Single-use technologies will be the key to future growth.
Overview
As I previously laid out in my article initiating coverage on Repligen (RGEN), they have carved a wide moat niche for themselves in the bioprocessing space thanks to excellent market positioning by