Repligen: Reiterate Buy, Single-Use Technology A Game Changer

|
About: Repligen Corporation (RGEN)
by: Josh Germino
This article is exclusive for subscribers.
Josh Germino
Contrarian, long-term horizon, growth at reasonable price, small-cap
Summary

Market growth in the bioprocessing space is accelerating on the back of new biological drug applications.

RGEN continues to snap up market share at a rapid pace via their filtration and chromatography segments.

Product applications in the gene therapy and cell therapy arena could significantly expand their addressable market.

Single-use technologies will be the key to future growth.

Overview

As I previously laid out in my article initiating coverage on Repligen (RGEN), they have carved a wide moat niche for themselves in the bioprocessing space thanks to excellent market positioning by