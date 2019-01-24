Summary

Despite the recent turbulence in small-cap investing, I continue to think that it can outperform the S&P 500 over the long run.

Today, I look at WisdomTree's dividend approach to small-cap investing and find more pros than cons in its US SmallCap Dividend ETF.

DES checks most boxes and looks like a compelling ETF, although I would warn investors of the material risks associated with high-yield small caps.