Long-Term Potential Remains Strong With Netflix

Source: Theguardian.com

Long-Term Potential is Strong With Netflix

Netflix (NFLX) has been on a wild rollercoaster ride over the past year, as the stock has traded in an extremely wide trading range stretching from roughly $230 all the way to $420. I was very cautious in my last “Fade The Rally” Netflix article, following which Netflix’s shares collapsed by nearly 40%.

Netflix 1-Year

Source: Stockcharts.com

However, after a peak to trough decline of more than 45% Netflix became grossly oversold at the height of the December downturn. At this point, it became quite likely that Netflix should have a significant rebound along with the broader market, and Netflix skyrocketed by about 55% over the next 3 weeks.

So, what will this incredibly volatile stock do next?

The good news is that the company’s most recent earnings report shows that growth is strong with Netflix, and the company’s long-term prospects remain about as bright as ever. The bad news is that profitability continues to lag and the stock’s current valuation may be too high to sustain its frothy stock price for now.

Nevertheless, there’s no need to panic, or even sell Netflix for that matter. I have an options strategy that should help investors cope with Netflix’s volatility, as it provides about a 5% monthly premium for holding the company’s shares.

Netflix: Growth Continues but Profitability Declines

The company recently announced its Q4/full year earnings, and the results provide a very interesting image.

EPS: 30 cents vs 24 cent estimates, a beat of 25%. EPS declined by 27% YoY.

Revenue: slight miss, $4.19 billion vs estimates of $4.21 billion. Quarterly revenue increased by 27.5% YoY.

Domestic subscribers: slight beat 1.53 million adds vs 1.51 million estimates.

International subscribers: substantial beat of 19%, 7.31 million vs estimates for 6.14 million.

Total 2018 revenue increased by 35% YoY to $15.8 billion

2018 EPS surged by 114%, to $2.68 from just $1.25 in 2017.

Full year operating income improved to 10.12%, from 7.16% in 2017, and just 4.3% in 2016.

But it’s not all good news…

Netflix guided to lower than expected Q1 revenues and EPS.

EPS is now expected to be 56 cents vs estimates for 82 cents.

Revenue is now expected to be $4.49 billion vs estimates for $4.61 billion.

Earnings Takeaway

The most important metric that Netflix reports is international adds, and this number was great. Domestic adds were also quite strong, which implies that the company’s growth story is alive and well.

Total adds increased by 8.3% QoQ in Q4.

This is an acceleration from the 5.35% sequential increase seen last quarter.

This is also better than 2017’s Q4 7.62% QoQ increase.

YoY subscriber growth came in at 26.26%.

This is better than the 25.35% YoY increase observed in Q4 2017.

Netflix's User Growth by Quarter

Source: Statista.com

As evidenced by Netflix’s subscriber figures growth at the company is not slowing. To the contrary, international growth is doing extremely well, and appears to have substantial momentum going forward.

Moreover, the company’s guidance of $4.49 billion for Q1 revenues represents quarterly YoY growth of over 21%, further solidifying Netflix’s robust growth position. However, this is a slight decline from estimates, and from prior years, implying that while growth is robust it will likely begin to slow slightly this year and into next year.

The decreased profitability in Q4 came in large part due to a substantial increase in marketing costs which increased by about 43% sequentially. However, this is not a systemic problem, and the cost can be adjusted going forward if needed. If it wasn’t for the unusually high increase in marketing cost Netflix’s net income would have been substantially higher, roughly double from what was reported.

An important element to consider is Netflix’s rapid margin improvement. Full year operating margin came in at over 10%, a significant improvement from 2016’s 4%, and 2017’s 7%. This illustrates that Netflix is becoming significantly more profitable with scale, and margins should continue to improve as the company continues to grow its massive subscriber base, and increase monthly subscription fees.

However, there is a problem…

Here’s the Concern

Just about everything appears to be going well with Netflix’s earnings, however, once we take a closer look at the stock’s valuation, Houston, we have a problem. Netflix earned $2.68 in 2018, an impressive 114% YoY surge. Still, with the stock currently trading around $330, this puts Netflix’s valuation at an astronomical 123 times trailing earnings.

Let’s consider 2019’s estimates, which range from $3.65 - $6.40, with a consensus estimate of $4.11. This implies that Netflix is currently trading at a valuation of 52 – 90, with consensus estimates pointing towards 80 times forward earnings. 80 times earning certainly isn’t cheap, but Netflix does provide incredible growth exposure. The company is projected to deliver 28% revenue growth this year, and is expected to provide revenue growth of about 24% in 2020.

If we look out towards next year, we see that Netflix is expected to deliver between $4.40 and $13.20 in EPS (an incredibly wide range), with a consensus estimate of $6.67. The wide range implies that analysts remain very divided on the stock, and are unsure how Netflix’s earnings story will turn out in 2020 and beyond.

Nevertheless, the estimates suggest that Netflix is currently trading between 25 – 75 times 2020 earnings. Consensus estimates point to a P/E of 50 relative to 2020’s earnings. This is certainly not cheap for a company, especially when going out 2 years, yet Netflix could surprise higher in my view.

Per my estimates, I expect to see EPS of $9 - $10 in 2020, which would put the company’s current valuation at about 33 – 36 times 2020’s estimates. This may not appear cheap, but it is also not terribly expensive for a company in Netflix’s dominant position, able to grow revenues and EPS at a robust pace.

It’s important to note that Netflix can probably sustain a 20% + revenue growth rate throughout 2022, and can then sustain a growth rate in the mid to high teens until the mid to late 2020’s. Furthermore, we see that the company continues to become more and more profitable as its user base increases. Therefore, the stock appears to be a very good long-term buy even at current, relatively lofty valuations.

Most Analysts Remain Bullish

Most analysts also remain bullish on Netflix, as there are 19 strong buy recommendations to 2 sells, 9 holds, and 2 buys on the stock (Nasdaq). Moreover, the consensus 12-month price target on the stock is $420, which implies an upside of roughly 27% from current levels. Additionally, the higher end price target of $500 implies an upside of over 50% is plausible in a 12-month period.

Content Remains Remarkable

I’ve been a Netflix subscriber since the company’s early days, before Netflix had any original content and was just transitioning into a streaming service. However, I must say that Netflix has surpassed all my expectations by creating some of the best content in the world. In fact, Netflix may be the best content creator in the world right now, and may continue to set the bar for all other studious going forward.

Just when you thought Netflix has shown you the best it has, there is always more. New Black Mirror episodes, a new season of Mind Hunter, a new Titans Superhero series, and movies, Bird Box, Roma, and much more. It’s no wonder Netflix dethroned HBO for most Emmy nominations in 2018, the first-time HBO lost its crown in 18 years.

Source: Indiewire.com

International content has been a corner stone of Netflix’s success. Netflix has done far more than its peers to break into multiple international markets simultaneously and successfully. One of Netflix’s keys to success has been the ability to partner with regional studious and actors to create some of the best original content all around the globe.

This strategy has proven to make Netflix relevant and attractive to viewers all over the world, not just in the U.S. or in the English-speaking regions of the globe. This significant Netflix advantage often gets overlooked when talking about potential competition, yet it has been crucial to driving Netflix’s explosive international growth, and will likely continue to provide the company with a substantial competitive advantage going forward.

Subscription Price Increase Makes Sense

Netflix recently announced that it will be implementing another price increase for its subscription based service. The price for the lower end service will increase from $8 to $9, and the cost for its higher end package will increase from $11 to $13. This may not seem like a lot, but when you multiply the increases by the 10s of millions of users Netflix has and will continue to attract, this will certainly help the company notably with its profitability going forward.

Another factor to consider is that the hike will unlikely have any detrimental effects on Netflix’s growth story, as it is such a slight increase, and $1 - $2 a month means extremely little to most people, especially those living in the U.S.

This is part of the beauty in Netflix’s business model, the fact that the company can conceivably continue to raise prices every several years without putting any substantial financial strain on its user base. This strategy should enable Netflix to continue to expand, grow its original content library, and eventually give back to its shareholders in a big way.

The Bottom Line: Expect More Volatility

Netflix remains a battleground stock, and will likely continue to be volatile going forward. We see that analysts are split on the company, the valuation remains frothy, but the company has incredibly explosive revenue growth and earnings potential.

Furthermore, aside from minor issues, Netflix’s Q4 earnings report was quite positive, illustrating strong growth in its domestic and international segments. The company continues to produce some of the finest content in the world, and its international strategy should continue to pay off. Netflix is well ahead of any potential large scale competition in streaming, and its recent price increase should enable the company to further improve profitability going forward.

Netflix has surged by over 40% in under a month since I recommended the stock as part of a broader Watch List in my Marketplace service on December 26th. While numerous names on this list have surged by over 20% since the trade alert went out, Netflix has performed best of all.

Marketplace Watch List (introduced December 26th, 2018)

Source: Author's Material

While a price correction after the recent massive surge in share price is plausible, Netflix is not likely to decline substantially from current levels unless notable fears of a substantial broader market slowdown return. Hence, while some profit taking may be appropriate here, I prefer to keep most of my Netflix position and implement a covered call strategy instead. This especially makes sense if you believe the shares will trade sideways to slightly lower or slightly higher for the next few months.

You can sell February 15th $325 calls for roughly $12.50 right now. This provides you with a very nice 4% premium just to hold Netflix’s shares for 3 weeks. If the stock goes above $330 in that time the stock gets taken off your hands and you get the nice premium, if not, you still get to keep the premium and you can write new calls in just three weeks. You essentially get the equivalent of a 4% dividend in just three weeks’ time, which is rather remarkable in this kind of market.

(right now, the average monthly premium for selling slightly out of the money call options is about 5% for Netflix).

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.Netflix

Disclosure: I am/we are long NFLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.