Shareholder Trust Is Eroding At Chineseinvestors.com
About: Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. (CIIX), Includes: BABA
by: Financial Alphas
Summary
CEO Warren Wang has spoken about how shareholders are complaining about the management of the company and its misleading signals.
This echoes a lot of my previous criticisms about the company. Strong signals of success are being given by management, which aren't reflective of reality.
Despite numerous opportunities to do so, management failed to announce the delay of the much-hyped hemp wine. My previous report questioning the launch put pressure on management to do so.
After spending the past six months highlighting the risks of, and bad management practices at, financial/marijuana hotchpotch Chineseinvestors.com (OTCQB:CIIX), it seems that my reports are having an effect. CEO Warren Wang had another