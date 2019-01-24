Health Insurance Innovations Pushes Back Against Sensationalism To Start The New Year Up 34%

Experts at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services project the short-term medical insurance market size to double in less than two years.

Shorts took shares of Health Insurance Innovations for another joy ride to close out 2018, one which wiped out nearly all yearly gains.

Analysis is concerned primarily with values which are supported by the facts and not with those which depend largely upon expectations. - Benjamin Graham

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) tumbled over 50% last quarter as investor consternation spiked, primarily related to an FTC complaint against Simple Health, an independent company with ties to HIIQ.

It didn't help that major indices were in a mid-free fall when this development emerged.

The initial perception of risk associated with the Simple Health story was quickly factored into the market valuation of HIIQ. Despite concrete indications that the perceived risk was majorly overestimated, shares have not corrected. For instance, forecasts from prominent bloggers included up to 50% reduction in revenues based on the belief that Simple Health accounted for nearly half of the total policies in force, but it has since been confirmed that Simple Health was the agency of record for only 8.2% of policies in force. Moreover, management indicated that "[we] do not expect a negative financial impact relative to the company's recently issued guidance from the termination of its relationship with Simple Health." This leaves investors an opportunity to capitalize on discounted shares before the pendulum swings back to fair valuation.

The appeal of HIIQ extends much further when considering the healthcare policy changes of the present and future. I explained in my previous coverage of HIIQ that the maximum duration of short-term health insurance policies was to be extended from 3 months to 12-36 months, which took effect in October. The Individual Mandate Penalty was also repealed at the beginning of the year. The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services projects that, based on these two developments, the short-term health insurance market will more than double in two years. Further down the road, newly crafted State Relief and Empowerment waivers will allow individual states to reallocate Medicaid subsidies for short-term and association medical plans.

In short, HIIQ's total addressable market is projected to double within two years, and may soon include exposure to the $500 million Medicaid market.

Historically, share prices drop quickly and recover slowly after falling victim to bearish melodrama. Almost half of HIIQ's market cap has been wiped out since bears took over, but recovery is underway. I expect shares to follow a pattern similar to the one observable after the short report in September of 2017. Based on the discounted cash flow and comparable company analyses I've performed, I am giving a recovery target of $48-50 by the end of next quarter. This represents 35-40% upside potential over the next 23 weeks.

Inaccurate Estimates

Shorts concocted "highly probable" penalties of $100 million or more following the multi-state review, a figure I explained to be unfounded in my initial coverage. As expected, the review concluded in December with no findings of wrongdoing from HIIQ or its subsidiaries. An immaterial sum of $3.4 million is to be paid by HIIQ to cover legal expenses of the involved states. Minor new compliance guidelines were also agreed to.

In further deconstruction of the short reports, management clarified the extent of the relationship between HIIQ and Simple Health. Initially, management notified investors that the agency in question accounted for less than 10% of in-force policies. Bombastic shorts accused management of deceiving investors with claims that Simple Health accounted for over half of in-force policies. This claim again proved gratuitous - Simple Health & related entities were shown to comprise only 8.2% of policies through October.

We had record sales in our non owned third party call centers, which destroys a really important part of the short seller thesis against us, which is that Simple Health was over half of our business….we terminated that business and we still have record third party sales. That should be very reassuring to everybody. - Gavin Southwell, CEO

The "Junk Policy" Misnomer

To be clear, HIIQ does not underwrite or insure any sort of coverage. Rather, HIIQ offers an online cloud-based platform and third-party distribution network where insurance providers can market their products to consumers.

Source: HIIQ investor presentation

Short-term and association healthcare plans, even those which offer the least amount of coverage, are approved by government regulators whose job is essentially to protect US consumers. If a particular plan posed any perceivable inherent detriment to the consumer, it would not reach the market. This is a fundamental understanding one must have in this matter. In spite of this, short-term and association medical plans are broadly labeled "junk policies" because of the experiences of a minority that were misled by fraudulent brokers and/or failed to read their policy details.

This is what is alleged against Simple Health - agents have misled customers as to the extent of coverage, ACA compliance, etc. Importantly, the complaint filed by the FTC does not name HIIQ as a defendant nor does it allege any wrongdoing on the part of HIIQ.

The only viable complaint against HIIQ in light of Simple Health allegations is that oversight must be improved. Sellers with a history of customer complaints should be scrutinized and blocked from the platform in a more prompt manner, for instance. This is something HIIQ has begun to address to the satisfaction of monitoring regulators. HIIQ will soon implement succinct plans to ensure maximum customer awareness, better monitor sales practices, and better train sales personnel with regard to compliance.

Early headway in these endeavors came with the addition of industry dignitary Jennifer Hammer to the company's compliance team. Mrs. Hammer served as the first female director of the Illinois Department of Insurance, where she substantially improved consumer education standards across the state. As management begins to assemble the three "plans" called for by the multi-state review committee, guidance from someone as perceptive to regulatory expectations as Mrs. Hammer is invaluable.

Her skill set will be continue to be tremendously useful to HIIQ in extending recent improvements to customer satisfaction ratings.

Bite Of The Bears

I've chosen to highlight the bearish report out of Aurelius Value as I feel it was the most popular. The anonymous blog post largely relies on unsourced and incomplete documents that have been edited by the author(s). To support a false claim that Simple Health entities account for half of HIIQ policies, Aurelius offers a major miscalculation using a table found in the declaration of FTC accountant Emil George (see below).

This graphic indicates that the authors may not understand the nature of commissions.

Insurance commissions are paid as earned or in advance. HIIQ offers advanced commissions to brokers as this provides "an outstanding return on our cash, assists distributors with working capital, and drives exclusivity with our distribution and top line sales."

At first glance, it would appear that the calculation in the Aurelius report divides commissions paid to Simple Health by total commissions paid over a given time period to arrive at a sound portion of business conclusion. I will debunk this calculation, but first it is important to note that this calculation does not reflect an accurate portion of business. The calculation does not consider varying commissions for different policies, or the fact that advanced commissions are offered to (or requested by) some brokers at a greater extent than others. Also worth noting, these are third-party commissions, not total sales.

The $145 million figure found by Emil George represents the sum of as earned and advanced commissions paid to Simple Health entities over the 30-month period. The Aurelius report then divides that figure by the total as earned commissions (without adding the total advanced commissions) paid by HIIQ for the same period - $294 million - to reach an inflated 49%.

The obvious problem here is that total advanced commissions paid out during this period are not divided out. Advanced commissions remain above $40 million quarter-to-quarter and have an intrinsically high turnover.

In any case, this calculation does not represent a percentage of business calculation.

The piece also mentions the detriment HIIQ faces when the multi-state review reaches a conclusion. Now that management has verified that Simple Health and related entities accounted for 8.2% of current policies (and $0.6 million in advanced commissions) as of October, and the multi-state review has proved immaterial, these concerns can be put to rest.

The Foreseeable Future

The marketplace has never been as conducive to the success of HIIQ as it is now. Key legislative changes are in effect and competition is particularly limited. All of the ingredients of an auspicious future are at the disposal of a dynamic management that can deliver returns in the near-term and long-term.

Actuaries at the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services project 1.4 million new entrants into the short-term medical insurance market in 2019. The table below quantifies the projected impact on new entrants into respective markets following the short-term duration rule change (Note: The "Proposed Rule" section of the table denotes what is now effectively the current rule; numbers are in millions).

The projected migration of three million individuals to the short-term medical market by 2021 would effectively double the short-term market size. Incidentally, 30-40% of these newcomers are expected to defect from the ACA marketplace; this population is comprised of the healthy and younger population that are seeking lower premiums for less comprehensive coverage. This begins a cycle in which low-risk consumers leave the marketplace for lower premiums, which causes the overall marketplace population risk to rise, which leads to more premium hikes, and the cycle resets.

When the STM policy duration extension went into effect in October, four major insurance providers in HIIQ's network had 36-month plans ready for the market. One month later, Mr. Southwell commented that management was "not aware of any other insurance carrier in the market offering these 36-month plans...we believe we are first to market."

Over three months have passed since the policy duration change was implemented, and competition continues to lag. The only other platform on which I was able to find 36-month plan offerings (using Alabama and Montana zip codes to ensure state-level qualification) was eHealth, which offered a selection of four 36-month plans versus at least forty plans offered on respective HIIQ platforms.

The policy duration rule change means a potential 4x-12x lifetime value differential of HIIQ short-term medical products (3 months to 12-36 months). Early indicators of demand are exciting - per CFO Michael Hershberger:

"October month to date through yesterday, our submitted policies were up over 10% year-over-year, indicating a release of pent-up demand for longer duration short-term major medical insurance products that took effect in early October, also as expected."

Since the rule change was implemented, over two-thirds of short-term policies sold on HIIQ distribution platforms have durations of at least 12 months.

Further Down The Road

In October, the HHS expanded state flexibility for circumventing ACA protocol with the State Relief and Empowerment (SRE) waivers. This is essentially an extension of the Section 1332 waivers, which allow states to modify federal health law constraints for local context. With the SRE waivers, states can now seek to allow residents to receive federal premium subsidies for short-term and association coverage plans. Early analysis from the NCSL "indicates that increased flexibility includes expanded use of short-term, limited-duration plans and Association Health Plans".

When states begin requesting SRE waivers for short-term/association inclusion, HIIQ gains exposure to a piece of the $1 trillion Medicare/Medicaid budget. This timeline here is difficult to predict, so this will be discussed further as the story develops.

The Financial Outlook

The financial position management has achieved lends itself to scalable growth. In spite of the bears' predictions, the multi-state review settlement was immaterial and did not affect the bottom line of HIIQ. The company currently holds $50 million in cash and equivalents with over $20 million in FCF. With a capital structure that is roughly 80% equity based, management can seek debt financing to keep up with growth as needed. Further, a WACC of 11.5% vs. ROI of 19.2% favors debt leverage for growth.

This pattern of managerial efficiency is continuously improving. In the last five years of operation, SG&A expenses relative to revenue have decreased from 47% in 2013 to 28%. Margins and earnings have grown roughly in line with revenues, and a gradual increase in COGS/revenue from 49% to 58% in the same time frame is attributed to up-front costs of adding new distribution partners and advanced commissions paid to achieve the robust revenue growth rates.

Finally, management unveiled an aggressive $50 million share buyback plan at the end of 2017, a sum which translates to at least 10% of float. In 3Q2018, over 300,000 shares were repurchased for $15.7 million, marking the halfway point of the plan.

Valuation

Determining an optimal equity valuation strategy can be difficult when dealing with small-cap stocks. I tend to favor comparable analysis to DCF primarily because DCF analysis is highly sensitive and more suitable for established companies with predictable cash flows. In the case of HIIQ, comparable valuation is limited by the uncommon niche of HIIQ. For this reason, we will emphasize DCF valuation but still consider the available comparables.

Source: Author using data aggregates

The average comparable PE multiple hovers just above 20, which is more in line the historical average multiple of HIIQ. Averaging HIIQ to mean comparable valuation multiples points to 12-15% discounted shares.

In conducting DCF analysis, some sensitive (and in all likelihood, controversial) assumptions must be made. First, as mentioned earlier, HIIQ's weighted average cost of capital comes out to 11.5%. We will use this for the discount rate. Assuming a tax rate of 23%, EBITDA margin of 20%, five-year revenue growth rate of 15%, beta of 0.85, and terminal growth rate of 7%, discounted equity is valued at $840 million. This implies share value of $49.66, or 39% upside from current prices.

Source: Author using relevant SEC filings

In Conclusion

The pseudo-investigational short report strategies of bearish bloggers are calamitous to the investing community. Short-side hitmen frequently tank stocks with eloquently crafted chicanery, never having to answer for their deception. In November, HIIQ fell victim to the lambaste of a variety of short-side bloggers. The unsound theses and damning conclusions published in these reports are unequivocally invalidated now that the multi-state review reached an immaterial settlement and management specified the limited extent of business ties between HIIQ and Simple Health.

Moving on, the silver lining of the recent short fiasco is a discounted investment opportunity. Health Insurance Innovations is positioned for success like never before. On the heels of key legislative changes, the booming short-term and association insurance markets are going to disrupt the healthcare industry.

The financial position of the company caters to a growth intensive environment - cash heavy, debt-free, with a capital structure conducive to debt financing if necessary. Management has exhibited punctuality in addressing the needs of a dynamic market place consistently, most recently in the short-term policy duration and mandate penalty changes. Given its historical performance, anything short of absolute confidence in management to grow the HIIQ short-term market presence and innovate into new markets would be imprudent.

Given comparable company valuation multiples, regulatory tailwinds, and rapidly expanding market opportunities, I project a conservative price target for HIIQ of $48-50 by the end of 1H2019, which translates to 35-40% upside potential.

Risks of Long Exposure

The quote from Benjamin Graham that prefaces this article is applicable in considering your risk exposure in investing in HIIQ.

Analysis is concerned primarily with values which are supported by the facts and not with those which depend largely upon expectations.

The recent changes to the short-term medical market are factual, but it is important to remember that the extent to which these changes will boost the short-term medical TAM is purely conjecture at this point. The scientific methods used by the actuaries at the CMS are highly efficient, but not fool proof. If the migration to the short-term market underwhelms these expectations, the growth of HIIQ could be limited. Moreover, if interest in the SRE waivers for the incorporation of short-term medical plans does not manifest, HIIQ could be limited further.

My background in actuarial science gives me confidence in the legitimacy of the short-term medical growth projections of CMS actuaries. I am also confident that several conservative states will file SRE waivers for inclusion of short-term medical policies in respective Medicaid programs. Regardless of my sentiments, though, investors must undergo vigorous due diligence of their own prior to making investment decisions. This article and the opinions expressed do not suffice, and should not be taken as such.

