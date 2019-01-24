Antero Midstream: A Good Deal Just Got Better

This midstream never made a lot of trips to the capital market to finance growth and that policy will not change in the future.

Antero Midstream (AM) received a buyout offer from Antero Midstream General Partners (AGMP). The midstream offer was originally structured as either an all share offer of the general partner shares or a combination of 1.635 shares and $3.415 cash per share of Antero Midstream. Since the date of the original offer, the shares of both companies have declined substantially in the 2018 year-end midstream slaughter.

That makes the cash portion of the combination offer more valuable than originally anticipated. Shareholders can use that cash to pay taxes on the conversion to a C-corp or to purchase more shares of the new Antero Midstream (which will be the general partner shares renamed to the AM ticker). Should shareholders choose to reinvest all the cash proceeds in new shares, the proceeds would purchase on average more than .25 more shares of the general partner.

This would bring the equivalent total to at least 1.885. That ratio is higher than the original election of 1.832 shares anticipated in the presentation. Note that the conversion of shares from cash to the correct ratio will be based upon a 20-day moving average of the stock of the general partner. If shareholders wish, they can receive the cash and reinvest the money themselves if they believe that would be a better deal.

Source: Antero Midstream Simplification Slide Presentation October, 2018

Note that the elimination of the IDRs also will eliminate the Series B profits. There is also a proration provision to limit the amount of cash spent by the Antero organization on this simplification process. The new Antero Midstream shown to the right is really the general partner on the left which is purchasing Antero Midstream Partners LP and then assuming the new name of Antero Midstream and the AM ticker.

Source: Antero Midstream Simplification Slide Presentation October, 2018

Interestingly, the new Antero Midstream will have financial leverage of debt that is less than 4 time EBITDA. That makes this one of the least leveraged midstream companies in the industry. Management expects that leverage will decrease more. This limited partnership has traditionally not raised equity periodically to fund growth. Management does not expect to change that tradition in the future. Future growth will be funded by the growing cash flow. Therefore, the debt ratio will decrease substantially in the future as the partnership grows.

Source: Antero Midstream Simplification Slide Presentation October, 2018

The dividend projection slide assumes 100% investment of the cash portion of the offer in more post-merger American Midstream shares (either through an election or shareholder reinvestment of cash received). The currently slightly lower prices of the securities could result in slightly higher distributions based upon the final conversion ratio. Antero Midstream shareholders will not see a large jump in distributions from the post-merger company in the current fiscal year. However, management expects that midstream growth will return to historical norms. This is one of the most rapidly growing per share midstream rates in the industry.

In the meantime, this management coordinates with Antero Resources (NYSE:AR). Antero Resources has a long history of hedging its production well into the future. Recently, Antero Resources generated more than $200 million by cashing in some hedges. Production will still be 100% hedged for 2019 and already 50% hedged for 2020. That kind of reliability allows management to confidently predict production growth. The targets above are not nearly as ambiguous or subject to the vagaries of gas market pricing as one might assume at first.

Generally, this management “knows” the profits at Antero Resources at least a year out and sometimes a lot longer. So the first year profit increase is probably relatively certain. After 2020, those goals could change by a substantial pricing decrease before management has all the hedges in place. Given this company’s history, Antero Resources is very unlikely to change growth projections.

In the third quarter 2018, the distribution coverage ratio was 1.3. This is one of the stronger coverage ratios in the industry.

Source: Antero and Antero Midstream December 2018 Investor Presentation

The distribution coverage ratio and lack of trips to the equity market to fund growth have resulted in a strong corporate debt rating for the midstream company. Distributions have increased steadily throughout the fiscal year. The latest third quarter announcement of a 6% increase over the previous quarter and 29% higher than the last fiscal year continues that trend. Management currently anticipates more than $2 billion of capital projects that will keep the partnership rapidly growing.

Risks

The fortunes of Antero Midstream are closely tied to the profitability and growth rate of Antero Resources. Currently, Antero Resources grows rapidly because the hedging program provides a cushion and certainty to future cash flows. The success of Antero Resources could unexpectedly change at any time.

A sustained decrease in gas pricing could slow the growth of Antero Resources and decrease demand for midstream services.

Antero Resources currently has one of the lower cost production strategies in the business. Plus management has recently shipped the first export product. Any of these could change in the future to result in less profitability.

Conclusion

Antero Midstream appears set to continue to benefit from the very profitable and fast growth of Antero Resources. Distribution growth will slow somewhat at the time of the merger. But management expects that distribution growth to return to historical norms.

Those historical norms typically run in excess of a 20% growth rate. The current dividend rate exceeds 8%. That provides an unusually attractive return of a generous dividend as well as a growth rate seldom seen in the industry. The combined return for shareholders could exceed 30% annually for the next several years. Rarely does a midstream company provide that kind of appreciation and distribution. The strong corporate bond ratings are an extra measure of financial strength safety. This is a very rare opportunity to invest in a top flight midstream company at a bargain price.

Reinvestment of the dividends should lead to an investment value triple to the beginning investment value at the current time over the next five-year period. The risk of loss on the investment is definitely below average.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AM, AR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.