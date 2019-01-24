2018 was a decent year for my top picks, with some really nice surprises.

Every year I list my top silver stocks to own for the upcoming year.

Top Silver Stocks for 2019

Each year around December/January, I like to list my top overall silver stocks picks for the upcoming year. My goal is to outperform both the physical price of silver (SLV) as well as silver miners as a whole, using the Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) as a benchmark index.

Silver stocks give you leverage to silver prices, meaning you can make much more money on these stocks than by just owning physical silver; for example, some of my top picks over the past few years have more than doubled in price, while silver has traded in a range between $14 - $20/oz. You have the pick the right stocks to invest in, though, which is not easy!

The stocks typically provide at least 2X leverage to silver prices, meaning a 100% gain in silver would net you a minimum of 200% (this also works against you when silver drops).

Why consider silver stocks?

As of writing, it takes about 83 ounces of silver to purchase one ounce of gold; the ratio has ranged from 31 to 100 over the past 30 years or so, however, over the long-term, the ratio has averaged about 55 to 60, so you can make the case that silver undervalued priced compared to gold.

During bull markets (like the one we had in 2011), silver may outperform gold and the ratio can drop much lower than expected.

Check out the below chart from MacroTrends, which shows that silver outperformed gold in 2010/11; at one point, the ratio was close to 30X.

You can also argue that a rise in solar powered homes and other solar projects will increase the demand for silver, as silver is used in solar panels, and this could cause the price to rise in the future.

According to The Silver Institute, most of silver's demand comes from industrial applications such as solar panels, followed by jewelry and silverware.

However, I personally wouldn't count on solar panels driving the price of silver. I think we need to see an increase in coins and bars demand, as well as silver ETF demand (SLV) to see a notable increase in prices; that's exactly what happened back in 2011, when investors bid up the price of silver to $49/oz.

Gold, meanwhile, doesn't have as many industrial applications, but benefits from strong demand from central banks (China, India and Russia), much higher jewelry demand than silver, and greater ETF investments (the SPDR Gold Trust (GLD) is 8X the size of the SLV, for example).

The percentage point gains in silver could very well outpace gold on a rally, but I plan on only have a small percentage of exposure to silver.

History of Top Silver Stock Picks

For some background, I've put this list out for several years now. Check out my top silver picks for 2018. The picks have fared mostly well, in particular, SilverCrest Metals (OTCQX:SVCMF) (No. 3 pick) has more than tripled in price; Arizona Mining was acquired by South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) for $4.70 (more than double my pick price of $2.33).

I also put out a top picks list for 2017, although I'll admit my picks didn't fare nearly as well that year, and a top picks list for 2016 (which crushed it, thanks mainly to a strong year in silver).

Here is one silver stock that I think will outperform peers in 2019. My full list of top picks, with honorable mention picks and silver stocks to avoid, is available to subscribers of my marketplace service.

SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest's (NYSEMKT:SILV) stock has been on a tear for the past year and a half or so, and it is really hard to bet against a company with a track record this strong.

SilverCrest's team discovered and built the successful Santa Elena mine, located 25km away from its current project, Las Chispas. That mine was sold to First Majestic Silver (AG) in a deal valued at $154 million (37% premium); as a former SilverCrest Mines shareholder, I made some money on that deal.

When the deal was finalized, the exploration assets held by both companies were spun out into a new company called SilverCrest Metals, with the same management team.

The prime project, Las Chispas, contains 86.7 million ounces of silver equivalent, and part of that resource (56 million ounces) is super high-grade, at 1,091 g/t. The potential for a low-cost silver mine looks strong.

I also really like that insiders are buying shares here and own a big stake in the company, despite the stock trading near 52-week highs. Here is a summary of the recent insider purchases, from CanadianInsider.com.

Pierre Beaudoin is a senior officer at the company and invested nearly $300,000 in the company. Various other insiders purchased shares in the public market in December as well.

In total, management, board of directors, and employees own 15.6% of the company; family and friends of insiders also own 17%, while SSR Mining (formerly Silver Standard) owns 8.5% after completing an investment last month, according to the company's corporate presentation.

Another positive is SilverCrest's cash position of C$43 million. It likely does not have to go to the public market for funding in the near future.

On the downside, this project is still early stage. There has been no preliminary studies done on the project (although a PEA study will be coming in H1 2019, followed by a pre-feasibility study, so we'll get a better idea if the project is economical or not).

The valuation also looks a bit rich here at C$300 million (enterprise value). This is my biggest gripe with the stock, as it's hard to call it undervalued at the moment.

But it's also hard to argue with this company's past performance, its track record, the silver grades, and the heavy insider ownership. A takeover also looks like a possibility, although this likely would happen further down the line, at least until after the PFS has been released.

What is your top silver stock pick for 2019? Please comment below.

