IPO Update: Gossamer Bio Finalizes Plans For $230 Million IPO
Summary
Gossamer Bio has filed proposed terms for a U.S. IPO.
The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for a variety of diseases.
Its lead candidate has seen mixed results in Phase 2 trials.
The firm is still very early stage and the IPO valuation appears pricey.
Quick Take
Gossamer Bio (GOSS) intends to raise $230 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.
The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates