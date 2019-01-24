IPO Update: Gossamer Bio Finalizes Plans For $230 Million IPO

The firm is still very early stage and the IPO valuation appears pricey.

Its lead candidate has seen mixed results in Phase 2 trials.

The firm is advancing a pipeline of treatment candidates for a variety of diseases.

Gossamer Bio has filed proposed terms for a U.S. IPO.

Quick Take

Gossamer Bio (GOSS) intends to raise $230 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

