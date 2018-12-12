"Half of the American people have never read a newspaper. Half never voted for president. One hopes it is the same half." - Gore Vidal, Screening History

It has been some two years since we first provided an in-depth look on Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) and gave it a "thumbs up." It has been more than 18 months since we did a follow-up on the name. The stock has had a nice overall run over that time and is off to a fast start in 2019. Given that, it is time to revisit this evolving biopharma.

Company Overview:

Sage Therapeutics is a Massachusetts-based clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to treat patients with life-altering disorders of the central nervous system. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $6 billion and the stock trades at just around $130.00 a share.

Focus And Pipeline:

The company focuses their efforts on modulating two critical neurotransmitter systems, the GABA and NMDA receptors. The GABA system is the major inhibitory signaling pathway of the brain and central nervous system; NMDA is the major excitatory pathway. Dysfunction in these systems is at the core of numerous psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's pipeline is broken down into GABA compounds and NMDA compounds. There are three GABA compounds: Zulresso, SAGE-217, and SAGE-324. Zulresso for postpartum depression is the company's lead product candidate. The sole NMDA compound in the pipeline is SAGE-718, which is in Phase 1 development for NMDA hypofunction.

Source: Company Presentation

In recent news, on November 2nd, the FDA advisers voted 17-1 that Zulresso is effective for treatment of postpartum depression. This was despite some reservations about the safety of home infusion. The FDA was expected to render a decision by December 19th, for its Priority Review of the NDA for Zulresso injection for the treatment of postpartum depression. However, on November 20th, it was announced that the FDA extended the PDUFA date from December 19th, 2018 to March 19th, 2019. If approved and post-DEA scheduling, the U.S. commercial launch is planned for June 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

Zulresso:

Zulresso is an allosteric modulator of both synaptic and extrasynaptic GABAreceptors. The therapeutic is an injection designed to treat postpartum depression. ZULRESSO for the treatment of postpartum depression has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the FDA and PRIME designation from the European Medicines Agency. Also, the FDA has conditionally accepted the proprietary name Zulresso for Sage's intravenous formulation of brexanolone. A New Drug Application is currently under review with the FDA.

Postpartum depression is the most common medical complication of childbirth. It is estimated to affect 8% to 20% of new mothers in the United States. During pregnancy, rapidly shifting hormone levels that fall precipitously post-birth can cause this serious disorder. PPD can lead to a myriad of problems from functional impartment to depression to loss of interest in one's baby. Currently, there are no medications specifically approved to treat postpartum depression.

Considering the pending PDUFA date scheduled for March 19th, the company is preparing for a U.S. commercial launch. Following approval, the company will also have to be scheduled by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The DEA is required to issue an interim final rule controlling the drug within 90 days of approval. Also, Sage is continuing discussions with the European Medicines Agency to determine the European regulatory pathway for a marketing authorization application filing for Zulresso injection for PPD. Sage intends on seeking additional advice to help determine what other data or information will be needed prior to filing.

Source: Company Presentation

SAGE-217:

SAGE-217 is a next generation positive allosteric modulator of the synaptic and extrasynaptic GABA receptors. The pharmacokinetic profile of the drug is intended for daily oral dosing. SAGE-217 is being developed to treat major depressive disorder, postpartum depression, bipolar depression, and insomnia.

The company has made significant progress in their MDD and PPD indications as of late. The Phase 3 trial in PPD has completed enrollment and the company plans disclosed encouraging results early in January which ignited the recent run in the stock.

In addition, the Phase 3 trial in MDD had been initiated and has begun enrollment. Lastly, data regarding patient safety and potential treatment of recurrent or new major depressive episodes will be collected via a long-term retreatment study evaluating the SAGE-217 treatment.

In addition to MDD and PPD, the company is also advancing other psychiatric indications. Dosing of patients has begun in Part A of a two-part Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the SAGE-217 treatment in bipolar depression. The top-line results from Part A are planned to be announced in 1H 2019. Also, Sage plans to initiate a Phase 3 placebo-controlled polysomnography trial of SAGE-217 in MDD patients with co-morbid insomnia. Furthermore, the company plans on seeking feedback in 2019 from the FDA on plans for SAGE-217 for the treatment of sleep disorders and other indications.

Source: Company Presentation

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

The company ended the third quarter with approximately $1 billion in cash and marketable securities after a huge capital raise in February. Research and development expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $75 million, compared to $58.2 million for the same period last year. General and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2018 were $53.6 million, compared to $16 million for the same period last year. Overall, the company had a net loss of $122.9 million in the third quarter. On the conference call following third quarter results, management stated it had enough cash to fund its operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2020. However, the company filed an "unspecified" mixed shelf offering in mid-December.

Wall Street appears to have a positive view on SAGE's prospects. The median analyst price target sits just south of $200 a share. Since Sage-217 trial results were posted on January 7th, four analyst firms have reiterated or initiated Buy ratings on SAGE. Price targets proffered have ranged from $203 to $255.

Verdict:

Sage has some solid traits to recommend it including solid analyst support, upcoming potential catalysts and multiple 'shots on goal'. In addition, now that M&A has picked up in 2019, I could see some increased buyout speculation around this name.

However, as we have seen with myriad stocks that get their first drug approved for a mass market, approval can generate a sell-off in the stock. In addition, commercializing sales from a development company without a previous sales force can be more arduous and costly than initially expected. Despite a good size cash hoard, one also has to wonder if another capital raise is likely in the near future given the recent shelf offering and Sage's burn rate.

Given the large run the stock has made in recent months, I can only recommend it as a 'watch item' position at best at its current trading levels and no longer own in my personal accounts. If I was going to take a small position in this name currently, it would be through a buy-write option order.

