The Thing About Economic Growth

Right now, almost all focus just seems to be directed internally in each nation with each nation or geographic area addressing only their own internal issues.

How these trajectories interact with one another should be of major concern to us.

It seems as if economic growth is slowing everywhere, in Europe, in China, and in the United States.

“The eurozone economy began 2019 with activity creaking to its slowest pace in more than five years, according to an influential poll of purchasing managers that will add fuel to concerns that the region is in the midst of a slowdown.”

This bit of information was brought us by Claire Jones in the Financial Times.

She continues:

“The purchasing managers’ index for the single currency area — watched closely by European Central Bank policymakers as an early indication of what will happen to GDP — hit 50.7, down from 51.1 in December, according to a flash reading from data firm IHS Markit.” “The reading was the lowest for 66 months — though it remains above the crucial 50 mark which suggests activity is still expanding and the region is not yet in recession.”

And, the news coming out before this hasn’t been very good as the European Central Bank meets today for its first meeting since its policy of quantitative easing officially ended.

GDP figures for Europe in the third quarter were not good.

In fact, the growth of the eurozone was a paltry 0.2 percent in the third quarter, the lowest in four years.

Optimists are saying that they believe Germany will post a positive rate of growth for the fourth quarter, avoiding the “technical” definition of a recession of two quarters of negative growth as the German economy posted a negative rate of growth in the third quarter.

But, the rest of Europe is not doing much better.

Ms. Jones writes in another piece, “Italy is likely to have entered such a technical recession according to the Bank of Italy.”

But, Italy is another case, all by itself.

Rachel Sanderson writes, also in the Financial Times, “the IMF joined the Bank of Italy in suggesting that the country may have fallen into technical recession the fourth quarter of 2018.”

She continues, “Independent economists fear recession could roll into next year.”

And, Italy has a 133 percent debt to GDP ratio, a threat called “explosive.”

Ms. Sanderson quotes Lorenzo Codogno, a former Treasury economist who runs the consultancy LC Macro Advisors, as saying, “It does not take much for Italy to move into a fully fledged crisis scenario.”

And, then there is France and all the troubles that President Macron is having. France is not out of the woods yet in terms of leading Europe into a brighter future.

On my gosh, I haven’t even mentioned Brexit in this discussion.

What about China?

Reposts are that the Chinese economy has had its worst quarter, in terms of economic growth, in many years, even though the vice-president of China for economic affairs says that there is very little to worry about.

Then, there is the United States.

The big debate looming right now is about how much damage the current government shutdown is doing to US economic growth.

The Trump administration's top economist “said that the US economy may not grow at all in the first quarter if the partial government shutdown continues.”

The big question that follows, however, is whether or not the lost growth will be made up for in the rest of the year.

For now, the administration is still holding on to its forecast of a 3 percent growth rate for the full year, indicating that the thought… or the hopes… of the administration is that all that is lost during the shutdown will be recaptured once the shutdown ends.

It is not altogether clear that this will be the case.

For example, the Federal Reserve, and others, has forecast a less robust 2019, with growth coming in at 2.3 percent, followed by a 2.0 growth in 2020.

A growth rate this low might not be able to recoup the early losses coming from the shutdown if the economy is only growing at such a modest rate anyhow.

Furthermore, a slowdown in US economic growth in the first quarter may not play well in international markets. If Europe is experiencing falling expectations for economic growth, as has been projected by the International Monetary Fund, this could well spill over and impact the US economy and defeat efforts within the economy to recoup, later in the year, what has been lost in the first quarter.

Then, there is the question about how slower growth in China Is going to place out in this picture.

For better or worse, the world is interactive and the slowdown in the United States, caused by the government shutdown, could be very badly timed. Cumulative effects could be felt among all these major world economies.

It seems as if all the risks in this situation are on the downside.

Furthermore, if economic growth in many of these nations is being driven by supply-side forces, like the growth in labor productivity, demand side responses hold out little in the way of being possible solutions to the current dilemma.

In such a situation, national leaders are going to have to work together in order to resolve the dislocations caused by these downside interactions, because just lowering taxes or increasing spending is not going to do it.

Whether or not these leaders can do this at this point in time is another question.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.