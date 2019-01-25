Income Investors: A Wave Of 6% To 11% Cash Yields Coming Your Way In February

We cover 10 of them in this article, plus two alternative high-yield trades.

There are many attractive high-yield vehicles with payouts in February.

Have some bills to pay? Need some more cash flow? Don't sweat it, there are many high-yield income vehicles dolling out the dollars over the next few weeks. February is the first month in the Feb/May/Aug/Nov. pay cycle for a lot of the companies that we cover in our articles.

All but one of these 10 companies are in the Basic Materials sector - mostly midstream operators, but there's also a royalty company, Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM), and a leading low-cost producer of soda ash, Ciner Resources LP (CINR), in addition to a Services sector LNG shipping company, Hoegh LNG Partners LP (HMLP).

The three biggest, most well-known names here are the venerable Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), with a $60B market cap, the recently consolidated Energy Transfer LP (ET), with a $36.7B market cap, and MPLX LP (MPLX), with a $25.9B market cap.

The rest of the group's market caps run from Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP), at $5.9B, DCP Midstream LP (DCP), at $4.6B, Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM), at $1.09B, to ~$714M for Delek Logistic Partners LP (DKL).

We put together this distributions calendar for the group, which has approximated ex-dividend dates and pay dates. These dates are in flux as some of these companies haven't announced their upcoming February distributions yet.

Except for HMLP, all of these companies issue K-1s at tax time.

In fact, some of these payouts may be higher due to an ongoing string of consecutive quarterly distribution hikes from management. Such is the case with DKL and MPLX - with 23 straight hikes, PSXP - 21 hikes since its IPO, and newcomer HESM - four hikes.

The reigning champeen for consecutive hikes though, in this group, is Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD), with 58 straight hikes, including their upcoming February '19 payout of $.435. They've also raised their total yearly distributions for 20 straight years.

Valuations:

What about value? On a price to distributable cash flow/unit basis, price/DCF, ET looks the cheapest, at 6.3X.

Energy Transfer Partners, formerly known as ETP, and its GP, Energy Transfer Equities, formerly known as ETE, did a massive merger in mid-October 2018, which cancelled ETE’s incentive distribution rights (IDRs). Existing ETP unitholders ended up with 1.28 units of the new ET units, BUT their quarterly payout/unit dropped by ~30%.

At the time, the new ET units were trading at ~$17.00. They subsequently dropped as low as $11.80 in late December but have rallied back a bit, to $14.04 in 2019. ET has negative equity, excluding its major non-controlling interest of $32.13B, hence there's no price/book ratio in this table for ET.

CINR, our soda ash niche leader, is next in line, with a P/DCF of 7.66. As we've noted in previous articles, CINR is not a dividend growth stock - management has kept the quarterly payout at $.5677 since July 2016. However, it does have one of the highest distribution coverage ratios in this group, at 1.32X.

DKL also has total negative equity, although technically, common unitholders have a positive $172.88M, whereas its GP has a negative -$303.3M, leaving it a net -$130.43M equity deficit. DKL has the highest yield in the group, at 10.93%, with a coverage ratio of 1.17X. (The average distribution coverage ratio for this group is 1.26X.)

DCP has two of the lowest valuations for the group - its 1.11X coverage ratio and its price/book of .63X, which is considerably lower than any other P/book valuation here. Its price/DCF of 9.12 is a bit below the group average of 9.55, but its 9.71% yield is higher than average.

Performance:

So, how has the market been treating these high yield vehicles lately, after trashing them in Q4 '18?

Veteran EPD leads the pack, with a 25%-plus bounceback, which kind of figures - EPD and its management have one of the best reputations in the midstream space. It looks like income investors swooped in and bought the dip in a big way.

But EPD wasn't alone - DCP and HESM also have risen over 20% since Christmas Eve, and all of these stocks have risen more than the S&P 500's 12.25% bounce since 12/24/18, except for DKL and BSM.

Current Prices vs. Price Targets:

Where does that big price rise put them with regard to analysts' average price targets?

As you can see in the performance table, all of these stocks are still down over the past year, ranging from ~-21% for DCP and ET, to just -2.8% for EPD, which held its value the best in this group.

Here's how they look, ranked by the percent variance to analysts' average price targets. Not surprisingly, ET, the most beaten-down name in the group, has the highest gap between its current price and analysts average price target, at a whopping 53%.

There are plenty of other large variances here too - ranging from ~33% to 34% for royalty LP BSM and HESM, down to just 2.62% for CINR. Even EPD, with its 25% bounceback over the past month, is still over 12% below analysts' average price target of $33.14.

Financials:

We've already detailed how the group's members compare for distribution coverage and yield, but what about that other standard of measurement for LPs - debt leverage?

HESM leads the pack here, with no debt, which isn't a very common occurrence in the midstream space. As a royalty company, it makes sense that BSM also has much lower leverage than the rest of these firms. CINR rounds out the trio of the least leveraged companies, at 1.83X.

The remaining companies run from 3.25X for shipping stock HMLP, which is actually rather low for its LNG vessel sub-industry, where net debt/EBITDA leverage runs from ~4X to over 6X.

High-yield midstream debt leverage ratios generally run from ~3.25X up to more than 5X, averaging around 4X. As you can see below, that gives us EPD at the low end, 3.26X, and ET at the high end with a 5.59X ratio.

So, with higher-leveraged ET still down around $14.00, and 53% below analysts' average price target, would you want to take a shot at some future price gains? That depends upon many factors - particularly your tolerance for risk.

One way to "tiptoe through the tulips" in this situation would be to sell cash secured puts, below ET's current $14.04 price.

We added this trade to our free Cash Secured Puts Table, where you can find more details on this trade and 40 others, all of which we update throughout each trading day.

ET's July $12.50 put pays $.68, a bit above ET's next two quarterly distributions, which should total ~$.61. The $.68 option premium gives you a breakeven price of $11.82, which is ~1% above ET's 52-week low of $11.68.

This put yields ~5.4% in a bit under six months, an annualized yield of 11.22%.

Note: Put sellers don't receive distributions, we only have them in our tables so that subscribers can compare them to the put premiums.

Another way to hedge your bet would be to sell covered calls above the stock's current price. The higher your strike price is above the stock's price, the less chance you'd have of having your shares/units assigned, but the higher strikes pay less than those which are "at the money."

This April covered call trade for DCP adds an additional option premium of $.65 to the upcoming February payout of $.78, for a 4.5% yield in under three months, giving you an annualized static yield of 18.95%

These are the three main profitable scenarios for this trade - static, assigned before the February ex-dividend date, and assigned after the ex-dividend date.

You can see more details on our free Covered Calls Table, where you can track more than 35 covered calls trades as they update throughout each trading day.

If you're new to selling options, we have an Options and Investing Glossary that defines the terms you'll come across in this type of trading.

Summary:

As we've detailed above, there are several high-yield vehicles that offer good payouts over the next few weeks and beyond. This article's focus is to offer you some attractive names in this space, via comparing yields, distribution coverages, price targets, valuations, and financial metrics.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com unless otherwise noted.

CLARIFICATION: We have two investing services.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD, HESM, HMLP, DCP, MPLX, PSXP, ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.