Now Is Not The Time To Bet That Qualcomm's Stock Falls Further

Qualcomm's (QCOM) shares have plunged 10% since our last article on Dec. 12, but signs are now emerging that the stock may be bottoming and a reversal may be on the way, based on options betting and technical charts. The shares of the chipmaker fell sharply yesterday after Kerrisdale Capital Management put out a rather lengthy bearish short report on the stock. The stock already is 32% off its 2018 highs.

The company is due to report fiscal first quarter results on Jan. 30. According to YCharts analysts are looking for the company to say that earnings grew 11% to $1.09 per share, despite revenue shrinking by 18% to $4.9 billion.

Betting on a Bottom

Even the bearish note from Kerrisdale yesterday didn't stop some options traders from taking the other side, betting that Qualcomm's stock may have bottomed or may even rise. According to data from Trade Alert, the June 60 calls saw their open interest increase by 5,000 contracts yesterday to a total of 31,000 open contracts. Also, the data from Trade Alert shows the June 50 calls saw the open interest increase by 13,000 contracts yesterday to a total of 16,000 open contracts.

The data shows a bear call spread trade was placed where 15,000 June 60 calls were bought on the ask at $1.00, and 15,000 June 50 calls were sold on the bid for $4.50. It would suggest that a trader is betting that stock will be around $50 by expiration. Should that happen, the trader would maximize the profit. Should the stock fall below $50, the profits would not increase.

Additionally, the February 55 and March 55 calls saw heavy volume as well, with their open interest levels rising by about 15,000 contracts and 10,000 contracts, respectively.

A Bottom On the Chart

The reason the options traders are betting the stock stays around $50 is because of the technical chart. The chart shows that Qualcomm is approaching a long-term support level around $49, which has held firmly since February 2016. This has been the bottom of Qualcomm's trading range, with the stock bouncing back to the higher end of the trading range at roughly $70 each time. It would likely take a massive piece of news to get the stock to break that level of support.

Patent Battle Is Nothing New

The risks that may exist should Qualcomm lose its patent fight with Apple (AAPL) are not new. I opined on the very same topic in October 2017, in another publication, noting at the time a loss in the patent fight could cause Qualcomm's revenue to fall sharply. Additionally, if we take that one step further, should Apple beat Qualcomm in this lawsuit, I always have had the opinion that Qualcomm's licensing revenue could disappear entirely. That is because it would likely open the floodgates to other companies going after Qualcomm as well. This is a significant risk for Qualcomm, and it's also probably the reason why the stock is trading at just 11 times next year's earnings estimates, its lowest level since early 2017 and 2016.

It would seem in many ways that a trade betting Qualcomm's stock falling further may already be too late.

Risks

A significant loss for Qualcomm could be detrimental to the stock since there's no way to judge how investors will react to such news. The news at first could be a negative, but then again it could also be viewed as a positive regardless of the outcome because it removes the overhang and the uncertainty. Once the dispute is settled, it would allow analysts who use models to project future revenue streams to have a better handle on the stock's valuation.

Additionally, should the stock fall below support at $49 on the chart, it's a risk for further declines to roughly $42.

Watching options activity can be tricky because sometimes options bets can be wrong. However, more important is that it's not always clear as to the reason why a trade has been placed. It could be a hedge against a short or long position.

What Now

It would seem hard to believe that after all this time investors have not assessed the current scenario for Qualcomm. Additionally, the charts show that $49 has proven to be a floor in the stock time and time again, and until proven otherwise it's hard to bet against that, or even the options bets that would suggest a bottom is in place.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.