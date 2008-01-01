Introduction

Over the past few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage, and directional, opportunities for active traders like us.

Now that these products have grabbed our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The Benchmark

The benchmark of the sector reached levels which seem difficult to be passed, and since the beginning of the year, we do observe trading in the price range. Over the past week, the price of the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) went slightly up by $0.04 to finish the Friday session at $108.97.

The main index climbed sharply higher over the last several months and removed the unpleasant memory for the drop in the third quarter of 2018. Currently, the fundamental events seem the determining factors for the performance of the municipal bond closed-end funds. When I am saying fundamental events, I mean the changes in the interest rates and the reflection. If we see more than expected increases in the main rates, I expect to see a negative impact on Munis. As you know, they have relatively high duration compared to corporate bonds and high-yield bonds for example.

On the other hand, if the economy does not show the necessary strength the investors may decide to reallocate their investments from riskier to more secure assets. This can give a positive impulse to the Munis just because they have one of the best credit qualities and are accepted as low-risk investments.

Source: Barchart.com - iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF

As you know, we follow the performance of the U.S. Treasury bonds - considering them a risk-free product - with maturities greater than 20 years: the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). The reason for that is the strong correlation between these major indices, and the chart below proves it. Additionally, a statistical comparison is provided by our database software:

Source: Barchart.com - iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Source: Author's software

Comparison Of The Yields And Municipal/Treasury Spread Ratio

Investing in municipal bonds is popular because they have the potential to offer higher yields than similar taxable bonds. If an investor wants to know whether muni bonds are cheap in comparison to taxable bonds or Treasuries, they could find out by comparing them. However, this method does have its limitations, and the investor should perform a more thorough analysis before making a decision:

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The Municipal/Treasury spread ratio, or M/T ratio as it is more commonly known, is a comparison of the current yield of municipal bonds to U.S. Treasuries. It aims to ascertain whether or not municipal bonds are an attractive buy in comparison. Essentially, an M/T ratio north of 1 means that investors receive the tax benefit of muni bonds for free, making them even more attractive for high net worth investors with higher tax rate considerations.

Source: Bloomberg.com, Municipal and Treasury Yields

The narrowing spread and 3-month LIBOR are important for the leveraged municipal funds, and they can be highly affected by them. The 3-month LIBOR rate is a commonly used funding benchmark for the municipal bond CEFs.

10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread data by YCharts

Source: YCharts.com, 10-2 Year Treasury Yield Spread and 3-Month LIBOR based on US Dollar

The News

Source: Yahoo News, Municipal Bond Closed-End Funds News

Over the past week, several funds announced their regular dividends:

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBH) $0.0624

Neuberger Berman New York Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBO) $0.0393

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund (NBW) $0.0448

Weekly Charts

1. Biggest price decrease

Source: CEFConnect.com

2. Biggest price increase

Source: CEFConnect.com

Review Of Municipal Bond CEFs

1. Lowest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

The Z-score is a statistical indicator which helps us to see how many times the current discount deviates from its mean for a specific period. In our case, we apply it for a one-year period. So, the above sample shows that we have only two funds with discount below their mean.

The first one is BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF). Last week I wrote an article about it, and I share my opinion that it has the quality to be reviewed as a potential "Long" candidate. In brief, the recent dividend cut put pressure on the price which now is the reason for this relatively low Z-score. However, the fund has one of the highest yields in the sector, and its earning coverage ratio is positive. My suggestion is to review the fund and to decide if it deserves to be part of your portfolio.

MYF data by YCharts

The second closed-end fund with Z-score of -1.20 points is the Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II (EIV). Once again, a dividend cut seems the reason behind the drop of the price. Here, we have a discount of 11.69% and a yield of 4.29%. The distribution cut was needed just because the latest earnings were not enough to cover the dividend. Currently, the earnings coverage ratio is 99.51%.

EIV data by YCharts

Source: CEFConnect.com, Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund II

2. Highest Z-Score

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, I am sorting the table by the highest one-year Z-score, with the aim to find the most statistically overpriced CEFs from the sector. The average one-year Z-score in the sector is 0.32 points. Last time, the average Z-score of the municipal sector was 0.48 points. Currently, the average value of the statistical indicator remains positive.

We have a new leader in the face Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund 2 (NYV). I am a little bit excited because of the suggestion which I gave you the last time. The past week Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY) was leading the chart, and I recommended to sell it and to form a pair trade by buying its brother NYV. Let us see what were their changes on a weekly basis. As we see, it was a working pair trade opportunity.

Source: CEFConnect.com

NYV data by YCharts

The BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (BZM) seems another interesting opportunity which can be discussed. Its Z-score of 2.40 points and slight discount are good preconditions, but there is a fact which raises a red flag for me. The average daily volume of 3,000 shares per day is too low for my requirements. So, the liquidity risk here is the reason why I will not review this fund at all.

BZM data by YCharts

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust

3. Biggest Discount

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above funds are the ones with the highest spread between their price and net asset value. As we see, this sector still provides us with many closed-end funds traded at an attractive discount. The weekly leader Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund (NQP) is one of the two of the funds sponsored by Nuveen with a discount of more than 15.00%. Over the past week, the price of NQP fell by 1.03% and its net asset value decreased its value by 0.34%.

I think you may review NQP as a potential addition to your portfolio. It is never a bad idea to buy an asset at 15.17 discount. It has a high quality of the portfolio when we talk about credit structure. Although its return on price is not among the highest ones, we see an earnings coverage ratio of 108%, which can be accepted as protection against dividend cut.

Source: Nuveen.com

4. Highest Premium

Source: CEFConnect.com

On the other hand, we see that it is getting easier to find funds traded at a premium. Once again, we see the market's willingness to pay more for "PIMCO" funds than their net asset values. My personal opinion is that if you want to short a "PIMCO" fund, you need to have a strong statistical or fundamental logic behind your trade.

Except for several PIMCO representatives, I do not see a statistical reason to discuss the rest of the funds. I am going to restrict myself from including some of them in my pair trade suggestion.

The average discount/premium of the sector is -8.67%. Last time, the average spread between the prices and net asset values of the funds was -8.37%. We do observe an upward trend in that metric, and it is very interesting how much the funds can narrow this spread.

Source: CEFConnect.com

5. Highest Five-Year Annualized Return On NAV

Source: CEFConnect.com

The above sample shows the funds with the highest return on net asset value for the past five years. The average return for the sector is 5.58%.

The Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (EVN) is the fund with the highest return on NAV for the period. Currently, the yield on net asset value is almost twice lower than the historical one. Regular dividends cuts over the past years are the main reason for the decrease in the yield.

6. Highest Distribution Rate

Source: CEFConnect.com

The table shows the funds with the highest distribution rate on price. Keep in mind that some of the rates in the table are calculated based on the recent distributions which include the special distributions. The average yield on price is 4.86%, and the average yield on net asset value is 4.45%.

Below on the chart, I plotted the yields of funds from the sector with a discount of more than 10.00% and a Z-score less than -0.50 points.

Source: CEFConnect.com

7. Lowest Effective Leverage %

Source: CEFConnect.com

From a leverage perspective, we have seven closed-end funds whose effective leverage is equal to zero. The average effective leverage of the sector is 36.4%. Logically, most of the funds with lower effective leverage have lower distribution rates compared to the rest of the closed-end funds.

Below you can find the chart of the funds with the lowest effective leverage and their yields on price. If you are not a big fan of the high leverage, this chart will be very helpful.

Source: CEFConnect.com

Conclusion

The price of the iShares National Muni Bond ETF is still suffering from rising Treasury yields and future expectations. Definitely, the change of the interest rates will play a role, and we should anticipate a reflection on the Muni sector as well. Compared to the previous year, the discounts of the closed-end funds holding such products have significantly widened. While I find this to be fundamentally justified, I always expect some buying impulse to give us at least a mean-reversion trade in these products.

Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 20, 2019, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.