Market Volatility Bulletin: SVXY Call Spreads Look Pretty Good Here

SVXY call spreads look compelling for someone with a view that the S&P will continue to settle down.

You own a business: don't extrapolate short-term gains or losses into the future, but rather learn and adapt.

Equities are looking to decide whether to respond to the negative message put forth by Ross or instead follow Draghi's dovish signal.

Market Intro

CNBC: Thursday, 10:42 AM EST

Spot VIX continues to tread water in Thursday trade, printing below the 20 handle as the session progresses. US equities (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) have see-sawed between modestly higher and lower prices.

The markets pulled back after Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross publicly stated that the US and China were nowhere near settling the ongoing negotiations for trade agreements.

On the other hand, ECB President Draghi demonstrated an ongoing commitment to looser monetary policy, sending the Euro lower and arguably giving risk assets a boost.

Thoughts on Volatility

If it ain't one thing on your radar, it's another! This is in fact one of the challenges of the last several months: the shifts in how much the market seems to care at any one time about any one issue.

In the short term, this means that vol can experience levels that are "too low" relative to news flow. Investors focus on the generally positive US economic data, or strong earnings; they discount other concerns.

Then suddenly, a bolt from the blue, risk assets decide that issues like trade spats, a potential slowdown in global growth, or "too-hawkish" monetary policy are something to really fret about. As we saw at the bookends of 2018, they can sustain these concerns for weeks and even months.

When you're a trader or investor, you essentially own a business. Depending on how you choose to run your business, there's a certain variance of returns based on the amplitude and variety of risks you're willing to accept.

Extrapolating gains is probably not a good use of your time. Learning from losses is preferable to simply doing the arithmetic of mentally extending them into the future.

Have a sense of humor! This is one thing I tell my kids all the time (we home school all the time). It's great to have goals, and to pursue them with diligence. But trading, vol, whatever, will really grind you down if you take things to seriously.

Term Structure

The VX term structure is down almost in parallel since Wednesday's close: about .4 vol points across the board.

The first two months remain slightly above spot VIX, which means that short vol positions (SVXY) currently enjoy a bit of a roll yield advantage.

I'll grant that markets were closed on Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Day, but the five-day VIX shows a reasonably narrow range, especially in light of the significant pullback on Tuesday.

Thus far the VVIX is calling things pretty well, calling for a VX term structure that is more on the stable rather than erratic side of its historical range (in percentage moves, not absolute moves).

For those looking to take a stab at seeing whether SVXY has what it takes to keep posting gains, options implied vol on the product has dampened a good bit. One might want to consider call spreads on the product.

The current term structure of implied vol on SVXY options is beginning to steepen out. If you're not convinced that the product will make a big move anytime soon, or if you think there's a chance for a dip on a volatility resurgence, my vote would be a call spread in the 50-day region. This will give your trade some flexibility.

The vol on this is quite low, and an advantage of buying here is that if the S&P does increase its chop as compared with the present, you're more likely to get a ramp higher in SVXY implied vol, which would act as an offset to a probable drop in SVXY's value, mellowing the adverse impact of a push lower in your spread.

Wrap-Up

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I actively trade the futures and options markets, potentially taking multiple positions on any given day, both long and short. I also hold a more traditional portfolio of stocks and bonds that I do not "trade". I do believe the S&P 500 is priced for poor forward-looking returns over a long timeframe, and so my trading activity centers around a negative delta for hedging purposes.