Seadrill: Potential Debt Restructuring At Seadrill Partners Could Be A Major Blow

Urging both companies to recombine and equitize at least 50% of net debt to become a viable entity even in case of further market weakness.

Company will, most likely, need outside support to deal with the situation.

Unsuccessful negotiations with creditors could lead to Seadrill's balance sheet taking a major hit and the potential loss of nine ultra-deepwater rigs.

Note: I have covered Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

A string of recent events at subsidiary Seadrill Partners (SDLP) has meaningfully increased the likelihood of the partnership pursuing a comprehensive debt restructuring in the not too distant future:

On December 18, the company announced the addition of a restructuring expert to the board of directors. At the same time, two long-standing members originally nominated by parent company Seadrill resigned. On January 10, Seadrill Partners disclosed CEO Mark Morris will be stepping down at the end of June 2019. On January 22, the quarterly cash distribution was reduced by 90% to a token amount of one cent per unit.

Particularly the management's commentary on the distribution cut was alarming:

The move reflects the slower than anticipated recovery in dayrates and the company's desire to preserve liquidity ahead of debt maturities in the second half of 2020 and first quarter of 2021.

The statement, clearly, shows that Seadrill Partners' focus has shifted away from equityholders and towards creditors in light of $3.1 billion in upcoming debt maturities starting in H2/2020.

On the surface, Seadrill Partners still looks like a promising play on a potential recovery of the ultra-deepwater segment of the offshore drilling industry as the company has almost $900 million in cash and commands industry-leading EBITDA margins, mostly thanks to a couple of legacy contracts with supermajors BP (NYSE:BP) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

Unfortunately though, the company lacks the wiggle room of industry peers as debt maturities are approaching quickly - shortly after the remainder of the company's legacy high-margin contracts will be completed in 2020. The bulk of the company's 3.1 billion in gross debt will be due in early 2021 with some smaller maturities already kicking in during the second half of 2020.

With the remaining five legacy contracts currently contributing the vast majority of the company's top- and bottom line performance, Seadrill Partners will face a very difficult task to convince creditors to further extend debt maturities without a quick and very substantial recovery in ultra-deepwater drilling demand.

Source: Seadrill Partners Fleet Status Report

Unfortunately, the recent decline in oil prices hasn't exactly increased the chances for a timely recovery as also evidenced by management's commentary on the "slower than anticipated recovery in dayrates".

Should upcoming negotiations with creditors prove unsuccessful, Seadrill would be in danger of losing its entire 65% economic interest in the partnership, currently valued at $728 million on the balance sheet as of the end of Q3/2018:

Source: Seadrill Q3/2018 Report

The "Total Direct Ownership Interests" of $545 million relate to Seadrill still holding material stakes in 9 (out of a total of 11) of Seadrill Partners' drilling units through shared direct ownership in the respective operating subsidiaries.

As all rigs have been pledged as collateral under Seadrill Partners' credit facilities, Seadrill is currently stuck between a rock and a hard place.

Without a solution, the company would be in danger of losing all rigs to creditors and face the requirement to impair the entire remaining value of its Seadrill Partners economic interests, a move that would reduce shareholder's equity by almost 22% at this point.

In addition, Seadrill also generates income from managing Seadrill Partners' rigs. Moreover, should creditors decide to take ownership of the drilling units and sell them to competitors, the company's competitive position would be weakened materially. Keep in mind that Seadrill Partners would have to be in default under its credit facilities for this scenario to come into play.

Photo: Cold-stacked units West Navigator, Petrojarl Varg, Songa Trym, West Alpha, Songa Dee and Songa Delta berthed at Molstad, Norway - Photo courtesy of F. Vornholt

While certainly not a desirable outcome for Seadrill, the company's options appear very limited at this point. Adding more than $3 billion in high-yield debt to its recently restructured but still rather weak balance sheet doesn't look like a viable solution, particularly not in light of the upcoming end of Seadrill Partners' remaining legacy contracts and the very real possibility of the partnership burning material amounts of cash starting in 2021.

Seadrill would either have to look for outside support, most likely from its largest shareholder John Fredriksen, or hope for Seadrill Partners' creditors to make some major concessions in order to regain full ownership of its rigs without putting too much additional stress on its balance sheet.

After all, the complex and time-consuming efforts taken in 2017 to insulate Seadrill Partners from its parents' bankruptcy proceedings might soon be proven futile.

With the eagerly awaited recovery in ultra-deepwater drilling demand obviously delayed even further by the recent decline in oil prices, it might be time for Seadrill to negotiate a truly comprehensive solution with the group's banks which successfully managed to avoid a haircut in last year's bankruptcy proceedings albeit at the expense of Seadrill emerging with a still overleveraged balance sheet.

Here's my advise:

Seadrill and Seadrill Partners should recombine and equitize at least 50% of the combined net debt of approximately $7 billion to substantially reduce interest expense, achieve positive cash flow from operations and position the company for further industry weakness. This transaction does not require another capital injection as the combined company would have ample liquidity but obviously current equityholders in Seadrill and Seadrill Partners would have to pay the price again.

Demanding an at least $3.5 billion haircut from the group's banks and secured noteholders would almost certainly result in another near-wipeout for Seadrill's equityholders.

While the move would significantly improve Seadrill's financial and competitive position and finally remove the ongoing uncertainties regarding the company's longer-term viability, both banks and Seadrill's largest shareholders (John Fredriksen and a group of hedge funds that orchestrated the 2018 plan of reorganization) would face massive losses in this case, so I view this outcome as unlikely as of this point.

Instead, both sides will be looking to kick the can further down the road but this would only make sense with some clear signs of an impending material recovery in the ultra-deepwater market at hand.

Moreover, there's not much Seadrill Partners could offer creditors in return for further extending debt maturities as the company already had to accept a massive increase in interest rates in order to remove certain credit covenants back in February 2018. Increasing interest obligations even further certainly wouldn't help things. A more viable solution would be a material debt prepayment given the company's strong liquidity position and still solid cash generation, a move that would also help to reduce interest payment obligations going forward. But even a $500 million prepayment would still leave the company with gross debt of $2.6 billion and annual interest expense of approximately $180 million while lucrative legacy contracts keep running off. Outside support seems imperative here.

Looking at Seadrill, lower oil prices in conjunction with the company's weak balance sheet and mounting troubles at Seadrill Partners have taken their toll on the share price in recent months. But with lower asset values across the board and the very real threat of losing its interests in Seadrill Partners, the stock does not look like a bargain at current levels:

Source: Company's SEC-filings, Bassoe Analytics, Author's own calculations

Even worse, the Bassoe Offshore database still carries the company's five cold-stacked semi-submersible rigs at a combined value of $765 million despite the requirement of very substantial upfront investments for these units to ever return to market.

That said, Seadrill still has ample liquidity and no debt maturities before June 2022 but expect the Seadrill Partners situation to remain an ongoing drag.

Bottom Line:

Things at Seadrill Partners are starting to look bleak, threatening both Seadrill's already weak balance sheet and competitive position.

The company will, most likely, need outside support to successfully deal with the issue but equityholders could again end up paying the price here.

Investors should pay close attention to Seadrill's and Seadrill Partners' upcoming Q4 and full year 2018 reports as I would expect management to comment on the situation both in the earnings release and on the subsequent conference call.

I will update investors on both companies going forward so stay tuned.

