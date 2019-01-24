IDT: Reviewing And Dismantling The Bull Case
by: Olsny Freitas
Summary
After my initial publication, several hedge funds with a long position in IDT contacted me requesting to discuss the thesis.
This provided a perfect opportunity for both sides to see which arguments prove strongest.
Below I highlight the arguments that I found most compelling and subsequently dismantle them.
Introduction
Note: Please understand that this publication builds on my earlier publication of IDT. This publication should be read with the memory of -or in conjunction with- that publication.
After publishing my initial bearish