Why Now Is The Time To Load Up On REITs, And 3 'Strong Buys' Heading Into 2019

In the past few months, the broader stock market suffered a correction. Yet, even after the recent losses, the three-year performance of the S&P 500 (SPY) remains astonishing:

Following the large gains of recent years, the valuation multiple of the S&P 500 has expanded close to all-time highs with a P/E ratio of over 20 - up to a 25% premium to its historical average despite being in a late cycle economy:

You will note from this chart that every time the P/E passed 20, it eventually came crashing down. We are not suggesting that there's imminent danger, but clearly the history is not on the side of the broader stock market at the current moment.

Now, consider REITs: An asset class that has strongly underperformed in the recent years. While broader equities kept pushing new highs, REITs have barely moved in the recent years despite improving fundamentals and growing cash flow:

As a result, REITs are trading today at historically low levels, making them exceptionally opportunistic in relation to the broader stock market. On a cash flow multiple basis, REITs have now fallen 20% below the long-term average of 16.5x FFO. Similarly, based on the price-to-NAV, REITs are historically cheap at a ~10% average discount compared to a 3% long-term premium.

In this sense, the buy thesis for REITs is rather simple here:

Outperformance commonly follows underperformance.

Valuation plays a key role in explaining long-term performance.

REITs are cheap and fundamentals are strong.

Stocks have a lot of optimism baked into their share prices today, whereas REITs have ample pessimism backed into their valuations… and as Benjamin Graham once said:

“The intelligent investor is a realist who sells to optimists and buys from pessimists.” Benjamin Graham

Below we outline three simple ideas why now is a good time to buy REITs as we move into 2019 and share a three of our Top Picks for high total returns.

Why Now Is the Time to Buy REITs

1- REITs Outperform in the Long Run

Over the long run, REITs have consistently outperformed broad equity markets returning over 12% per year on average for the last 20 years.

As we explain in a recent article, this outperformance is recurrent and explained by fundamental traits that we expect to continue far into the future.

After a multi-year period of underperformance, the outperformance is poised to return in the coming years. REITs have been out of style in a high-growth environment with increasing interest rates, but as the sentiment reverses, we could be set for rapid appreciation in the years ahead.

This is especially true when you consider that REITs are today exceptionally inexpensive with relatively low FFO multiples and discounts to NAV. This is not just empty words: Academics have found:

"Large positive excess returns to a strategy of buying REITs that trade at a discount to NAV.

Today is the opportunity to allocate capital into a depressed sector that's famous for outperforming in the long run.

2- Outperformance is Supported by Strong Fundamentals

Interest rates are rising today because the general economy is doing well. REITs are benefiting from the strong economy by being able to hike rents, expand occupancy rates and grow cash flow.

Moreover, after the great financial crisis, REITs have deleveraged to a point where balance sheets are today stronger than ever before with record low leverage levels.

With fortified balance sheets, and growing cash flow, the fundamental outlook of the sector is particularly attractive for the coming years.

3- REITs Pay High Dividends and Grow Consistently

REITs are high-income vehicles that are able to target moderate but consistent growth through rent increases and new property investments. By using the simple rule of dividend growth investing that dividend yield + dividend growth = total return, REITs are particularly well positioned for high returns.

5% Dividend yield

5% Dividend / Cash Flow Growth

= 10% annual total return

Many REITs are able to pay out a 5% dividend yield while achieving growth of approximately 5% per year. Achieved consistently, it's hard to beat that in the long run, which is part of the reason why REITs tend to outperform the broader stock market.

Especially today, as we enter times of high market uncertainty, we prefer to earn high dividend along with moderate growth rather than low dividends with (potentially) rapid growth which may not materialize.

Investor Takeaway

REITs are historically inexpensive after the recent period of underperformance and set to return to their long streak of outperformance. With a combination of growing cash flow and strong balance sheets, the fundamental outlook is particularly attractive. The high dividend yield and moderate growth puts REITs in an optimal position to target high total returns.

Three REIT Opportunities to Add to Your Portfolio Today

REITs as a whole are opportunistic today, with some less and some more than others. As new capital comes in, we expect to increase our positions in the three following REIT investments:

Company HYL Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Brixmor Property Group STRONG BUY Avg Large

Brixmor Property Group (BRX) is a grocery store-anchored shopping center REIT that's undergoing temporary dilution caused by property dispositions, redevelopments and key tenants. In the long run, the assets owned by Brixmor deserve a substantially higher valuation multiple than 8.5x FFO. Unlike the market, we see very minimal obsolescence risk in grocery store retailing. Amazon (AMZN) may cause great pain to some sectors, but this is one of them that we expect to sustain strong profits in the long run. Brixmor is today paying a hefty 7% dividend yield with conservative 58% payout ratio. Full thesis is available here: Top Pick For Next 5 Years - Durable Shopping Centers Are Still On SALE.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level UMH Properties STRONG BUY Avg Large

UMH Properties (UMH) is our top pick among high growth REITs. It owns a diversified portfolio of manufactured housing assets with enormous growth potential at many levels including rents, occupancies, and new lot developments. The valuation multiple of 16x FFO may appear high at first, but if you expect the company to grow at ~10% for the next three years, the company becomes deeply underpriced. Add to this a safely covered 5.7% dividend yield, and you are on track for high total returns. Full thesis is available here:#1 Growth REIT Investment Idea.

Company Rating Risk Level Allocation Level Hersha Hospitality STRONG BUY High Small

Hersha (NYSE:HT) is a premium hotel REIT that crashed after the release of its third quarter results. The sell-off is an opportunity to buy the shares on the cheap because one bumpy quarter is irrelevant in the long run. Hersha pays a 6.4% yield with a low 51% payout ratio and we expect up to 20% near-term upside as the market forgets about the latest quarter. Full thesis available here: This 6.2% Yielding REIT Is Back In The Bargain Bin – 20% Near Term Upside.

Note: These are three opportunities among the 36 that we currently invest in. We are currently sharing the full list of our REIT investments with HYL members along with a report entitled "Our Favorite Picks for 2019."

Bottom Line

The main reason why we like REITs so much is because at the end of the day we are not smart enough to predict what will happen to Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL) or even Netflix (NFLX) in the long run. We know however that quality real estate bought on the cheap is a strategy that produces solid returns in the long run with high dividends and moderate growth.

REITs are feared today, and we are taking the advice of the legendary Warren Buffett who has been buying some REITs in the recent years:

“Be greedy when others are fearful and fearful when others are greedy.”

Our REIT portfolio currently holds many positions trading at their lowest valuations in years. Our average it yields close to 8% and so even with very little growth, we expect to reach double-digit annual total returns. Even better, our payout ratio is low at just around 70% - making our dividend income particularly resilient. We keep on looking at other sectors for better opportunities, but thus far, we are not finding anything with greater appeal. If you can direct us to a more opportunistic sector, please comment on it below.

