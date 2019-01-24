Halliburton: A Trader's Perspective

While we anticipate a bounce in the near term, if oil prices remain depressed, share repurchases and a dividend boost value if we get stuck waiting.

Oil began to rally for a few weeks to start the year, so hopefully, this is the beginning of oil finding equilibrium around $50-$60 in the near to medium term.

HAL stock looks promising under $30 for a number of reasons, but we note that Q4 was better than expected, despite the stock tanking several points, catching our attention.

We are always on the lookout for a BAD BEAT, for both short term gains and those setting up a potential long-term entry point into a quality equity primed for a bounce. Halliburton (HAL) appears to be setting up for such a situation. This is a strong choice for an oil service stock and is our second choice behind competitor Schlumberger (SLB) long-term. As we all know oil has been looking for equilibrium after tumbling hard to end 2018. Here in 2019 oil has begun to rebound as did HAL's price. However, the stock is giving us another shot to come in possibly under $30 for the longer-term.

The company just reported earnings, and we were are surprised at the response from the Street to a top-line beat and a bottom line beat. While it doesn't help that crude oil is falling this week, the quarter was better than expected. We think that the decline is mostly driven by oil, again, but in part over North American fears.

The Street is interpreting the results as somewhat lackluster relative to consensus expectations, but we think this is misguided. The 5% plus selloff is an opportunity here. We know that Halliburton stock has rebounded nicely as oil prices have regained strength, but the stock has pulled back toward support levels today:

As you can see in the current decade's chart, the stock has given up tremendous gains, then rebounded, then fallen again with oil cycles. We are emerging from a downturn in oil, and think that shares under $30 are worth considering especially if you get to play anything in the oil space. Without question, you will profit in the long term, though we suspect you can get away with holding for a few weeks to a quarter to see some quick gains. We see this $30 line as holding, so long as oil prices do not plummet to 20-30. We think this key level will hold, and investors should be looking to establish a position below this level especially if oil stays in the $50 range. We think a rebound toward $40 is likely based on the chart. That said, let's talk more about the fundamentals.

The Play

Target entry: $28-$30

Target exit: $35-$40

Stop: $24

Time frame: Months

Fundamental overview

Oil prices have rallied in recent weeks though today oil has receded a bit, but price remains in a short-term uptrend and are at a level where oil service stocks should remain profitable.

Source: Oil Price Charts Via OilPrice.com

WTI crude as an example here has support around $50, and bounced off heavy support at $42, and we believe this line will hold. If it does not, downside could be ahead for HAL, and we would want to watch the $28 level for HAL stock. Our inclination is toward the upside, as we see oil moving back toward equilibrium following this huge selloff, around $60. As such, we see short-term upside for HAL from the oil price standpoint alone. Operationally, the company is the healthiest it has been in five years, thanks to extreme fiscal discipline in recent years and with oil prices having rebounded. In short, we are again excited about the name with this recent pullback.

Revenue will be stymied by oil prices, but regional data is key

Overall, oil has been looking for equilibrium between the peaks in 2007-2008, to the lows of 2009-2010. We have seen spikes and falls. Ultimately, we think the equilibrium price long term is in the $70-80 range, but in the near term is $60. This remains to be seen, however. With this understanding, and oil having fallen for most of Q4, we saw revenue declining slightly. Revenues actually were flat from a year ago (a big win) and came in at $5.94 billion in the quarter. Here is the recent Q4 trend:

Source: SEC filings

This top line is very strong considering the decline in oil. The chart is a major testament to how correlated revenues are to the price of oil. Our expectations were for $5.80 billion, and the company brought in an additional $140 million over our projections. We should note that consensus estimates were more liberal than our estimates, and Halliburton beat these by $80 million.

Overall, this is flat from last year. It is nothing to get too excited about, but again, given the huge decline in oil, it's a win. We anticipate revenue growth will continue if oil stabilizes, and right now for Q1, we see revenues as flat again, depending on the next month of price action.

The regional data could be causing concern, especially North America, which needs to be highlighted. As we know, this is a growing energy market in the world and, of course, a leading producer and consumer. North America revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $3.3 billion, an 11% decrease sequentially. This decrease was primarily driven by lower activity and pricing in stimulation services, partially offset by higher fluids activity in the Gulf of Mexico.

Internationally, we saw mostly increases from the third quarter despite pain in pricing. Latin America revenue was $607 million, a 16% increase from Q3, mostly stemming from year-end software and completion tool sales, but there was also higher stimulation activity across the region. In addition, it was noted there was improved activity in Mexico. Europe/Africa/CIS revenue was $746 million, relatively flat sequentially. Revenues here saw a seasonal decline in pipeline services across the region, as well as lower activity in the North Sea. On a positive note year-end completion tool sales in Ghana and Nigeria were up nicely. Finally, Middle East/Asia revenue was $1.2 billion, an 8% increase sequentially, stemming from year-end completion tool sales in the Middle East, coupled with higher project management activity throughout the region.

So what about looking ahead? We think the decline in oil prices will pinch in Q1 and possibly Q2 depending on the trajectory in oil in the next few weeks, but we are mostly interested in regional growth. The action is promising internationally, though North America seems to be lagging. We think this is temporary. We continue to believe that the overall risk is to the upside from here as the rebound in oil is a long overdue reversion toward the mean, even factoring in the recent pullback in prices. If the company can continue its diligent expense management, we see earnings expanding.

Expenses rising with revenue generation

Keep in mind that as oil prices declined from 2014 forward, Halliburton worked diligently to cut expenses, first by cutting the fat, then by becoming surgical. It was operating at the bare bones levels, turning off rigs, cutting staff, etc. That said, to generate higher revenues, often time more spending is necessary to bring operations online, to fund labor, pay for expansion etc. We are now in an oil price environment where some of these precautions will be exercised again. Operating expenses were mostly in line with last year, and operating income was up.

We were expecting a rise in costs but were looking for $5.3 billion, so the company spent nearly ~$28 million more than we anticipated at $5.328 billion to generate its operating income of $608 million total. Of course this is much lower than last year's income, but better than expected. Much of this was due to higher-than-expected revenues, though we note expenses were also driven up by increased drilling services and project management activity in Asia. Halliburton did see similar interest and lower corporate-related expenses. Factoring in both revenues and expenses, our estimates for earnings per share were exceeded.

Earnings surprise

With the recent action in the stock, we can only surmise that the quarter is being interpreted as bearish by the Street, but again, the market is down overall, as is oil. So, we think this is a classic BAD BEAT. Revenues surpassed our expectations, while expenses were also slightly higher as well. The net impact led to earnings that exceeded our expectations and that of analysts but did decline overall, as operating income was of course down:

Source: SEC filings (linked above)

Adjusted net income came in at $358 million, or $0.41 per diluted share. This compares to $0.53 taken in during last year's Q4, adjusted for impairment charges. On the whole, earnings were well above the $0.38 we expected, and above that of the Street. It is a win. A major decline is an opportunity to get long sub-$30.

What to do?

As North American oil production reaches historic highs, operators focus on returns over growth, and the international recovery continues, Halliburton is well prepared to thrive. The company will dynamically respond to the changing market environment, reduce capital spending, develop differentiating technologies, and generate strong cash flow.

It is a reliable investment each and every single time oil collapses. We wanted to see the results of Q4 before recommending it, but think you can absolutely rest assured you will have a positive return by purchasing this stock in the $20 range. We are just above $30 here. While it will be a rough year if oil remains in the $40 range, we think that oil will find balance in the $50 range, which suggests the stock will rally well above $30 and march toward $40 as oil approached $60.

Halliburton repurchased $200 million of common stock in the quarter and will continue to buy its stock here, boosting value. With the recent pullback, the annualized yield is 2.3%. While this is not high-yielding, investors will be paid to wait.

Take home

We remain bullish and think this is a classic bad beat under our philosophy of investing. While oil prices drive the major momentum in this stock and the sector for the most part, we have a rare opportunity to take advantage of a market overreaction that is mispricing the stock, in our opinion.

With oil prices moving higher on the long-term chart and looking to stabilize around $50 short term and then $60 in the medium term, the company should have no issue exceeding expectations. We think you can safely buy under $30. Worst-case scenario it takes more than a few weeks or months to see a profit, but it's pretty inevitable. It requires patience.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HAL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This piece was prepared by Stephanie and Tara from the team at Quad 7 Capital's BAD BEAT Investing. Chris from the team is long SLB