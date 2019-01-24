Default Rates For Speculative Grade Should Rise In 2019

While the Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (DHY) has been rallying recently, it is still down 14.02% from October 2018 levels prior to the financial market turbulence late last year. Increased fears of an upcoming recession amid an overly hawkish Fed have crumbled investor sentiment towards the highly risky speculative grade bond sector. Investors use certain financial metrics to measure the risk profile of debt securities to gauge the likelihood of default. Currently, these metrics are not providing encouraging signs for the bulls.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Prospectus Review:

DHY uses the BofA Merrill Lynch High Yield Master II Constrained Index as its comparative benchmark. The fund primarily invests in the 'high yield' sector of corporate bonds, which have an investment grade of BBB or lower (as assigned by rating agency Standard & Poor's). The fund currently offers a yield of 10.17%. Its primary objective is to seek high fixed-income investment yield, while its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

The fund is diversified across all sectors. Its top 25 holdings include:

Risk note from prospectus:

The Fund currently leverages through borrowings from a credit facility. The use of leverage, which can be described as exposure to changes in price at a ratio greater than the amount of equity invested, through borrowings or other forms of market exposure, magnifies both the favorable and unfavorable effects of price movements in the investments made by the Fund. Insofar as the Fund continues to employ leverage in its investment operations, the Fund will be subject to substantial risks of loss.

The main attraction of this fund is the high yield it offers (currently 10.17%). Moreover, this fund incorporates leverage in its investment capital structure. While this implies higher downside risk, it also means magnified returns during bullish times. This makes it an attractive fund to keep under consideration and invest in during times of widespread risk-on sentiment across financial markets.

Troubling Debt to EBITDA ratio

The Debt to EBITDA ratio is a metric commonly used to assess how effectively issuing firms will be able to pay back their debt using their earnings. A ratio of 4 or 5 is considered an extremely high level, and is perceived to undermine a firm’s ability to pay back debt. These highly leveraged firms end up receiving poor speculative grade ratings from agencies, and hence make up the high-yield corporate debt market. While it is not unusual for risk-seeking investors to hold exposure to such highly leveraged corporations in search for higher yields, the proportion of firms with such high leverage has been expanding. Moreover, companies with Debt to EBITDA ratios of 6 or more are also surging to make up a larger proportion of issuing firms, as exhibited in the chart below.

Source: S&P Global

Amid a hawkish Fed and a flattening (potentially inverting) yield curve, expectations for future economic growth are deteriorating. In fact, if the yield curve indeed ends up inverting, then there could be a genuine possibility of a recession on the horizon. In fact, the IMF once again cut global growth rate forecasts for 2019 and 2020, amid a deeper slowdown than anticipated. Hence with the outlook for economic growth persistently weakening, earnings will undoubtedly suffer. Consequently, issuers with ultra-high Debt to EBITDA ratios will be most sensitive to an economic slowdown, and will magnify the probability of defaults among the high-yield debt sector. Hence investors interested in high-yield debt funds should certainly take into consideration the highly leveraged nature of speculative grade debt issuers amid the late stages of the economic cycle with a potential recession on the horizon.

Debt/Assets and Expected Default Frequency

Companies often use their assets as collateral when raising debt finance, though in my recent article “More Reasons To Sell Out Off High Yield Debt”, I examined how issuers have been exploiting weak covenants to keep their “collateral assets” out of reach of lenders in the event of default/liquidation. This is already undermining investors’ ability to recover capital losses in case of widespread credit events. Nevertheless, Debt to Assets is another key financial metric used by investors to assess the financial health of the company, and it is also exposing the highly leveraged nature of the high-yield debt sector.

Bloomberg reported this month that:

Companies have more debt relative to their assets than they had in the past, which means that if a failed corporation liquidates, the proceeds have to cover more liabilities.

This is especially worrying for investors in speculative grade securities that hold a low priority claim on a company’s assets in case of liquidation. Hence investors in such securities should certainly conduct their due diligence regarding debt seniority claims, as a surging Debt/Assets ratio undermines investors’ ability to recover capital in the event of liquidation.

Another widely followed metric that incorporates companies’ asset values to gauge default risk is Moody’s Expected Default Frequency (NYSE:EDF). The metric reflects the ‘probability’ of default, and uses the market value of a company’s assets and its liability structure to determine a specific ‘default point’ (for each individual firm), whereby if the value of its assets falls below this point, the corporation is increasingly likely to default on its debt repayments. It is important to note that Moody’s uses a company’s equity price as a proxy for the market value of its assets, and incorporates ‘volatility’ into its model for determining EDF.

Source: Moody’s

Note that the EDF metric is based on a cause-and-effect model that has statistically proven to be a leading indicator for forward-looking default rates. The correlation between EDF and subsequent defaults is 0.83. The chart below, from a mid-2018 report from Moody’s, demonstrates how a surge in high-yield EDF has historically been followed by a surge in defaults two to three quarters later.

Source: Moody's

Notice that in 2015, financial markets had witnessed increased turbulence and a spike in volatility, which led to a rise in EDF, and was indeed followed by a surge in defaults. Likewise, given the financial market turmoil and increased volatility in the fourth quarter of 2018, it will indefinitely have induced a spike in EDF late last year. Hence in order to remain ahead of the curve, high-yield debt investors should not wait for Moody’s to publicly release its EDF data for 4Q 2018, and should certainly anticipate a rise in defaults in about two to three quarters given the plunge in asset values recently.

In fact, a report from Moody’s stated that:

In the US, the speculative-grade default rate finished the fourth quarter at 2.8%, down from 3.3% in the prior quarter and 3.7% at the end of 2017. Our model forecasts the US rate to rise to 3.4% at year-end 2019.

The anticipated rise in defaults was also manifested by the chart below, which indicates how even its most optimistic forecast is reflecting a rise in defaults (albeit moderately).

Source: Moody’s

Thus, not only is a rise in defaults inevitable this year, but Moody’s most pessimistic forecast indicates a surge in defaults similar to the rate witnessed during the financial crisis and recession. This would be a nightmare scenario for high-yield debt investors. Whether this plight materializes or not, a rise in EDF will undoubtedly induce more credit rating downgrades, which will certainly hurt corporate bond prices. I would strongly recommend investors stay away from speculative grade bond funds such as DHY.

Bottom Line

Financial metrics are signalling a very concerning outlook for the high-yield bond space. The highly leveraged nature of the speculative grade bond issuers makes them much more sensitive to an economic downturn, in which case defaults and bankruptcies will be inevitable. As a result, the DHY fund could fall a lot further this year, and I do not recommend holding exposure to it at present.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.