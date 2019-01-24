Realty Income: High Quality But Currently Overvalued
About: Realty Income Corporation (O), Includes: VER
by: Sovereign Investment Insight
Summary
Realty Income has a defensive business model, and its stock price proves it.
Realty Income still trades 10% off the all-time high from August 2016.
Valuation metrics such as Price/FFO and Dividend yield are very useful to determine fair value for the stock.
A broad array of metrics indicate that it is overvalued.
Realty Income is a High Quality REIT
Realty Income (O) has offered a true refuge in the midst of a turbulent market, especially in late 2018. For 2018, while the S&P 500 provided