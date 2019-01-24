The Hedge Fund Paradox: Why Small Funds Outperform Big Funds

It's also worth thinking about the utility of money. If you can retire with $100-$150 million, quit and live a no-stress with Vanguard funds and charity balls afterward, why wouldn't you? Only the empire builders remain after money ceases to matter.

Moreover, talented individuals tend to want to start their own firms rather than work for larger rivals, as this is how they maximize their personal wealth.

Due to the carrying capacity and higher transaction costs of having a large AUM, large funds struggle to keep up with the returns of smaller, nimbler funds.

Most media attention falls on the largest hedge funds (and famous investors). Names like Dalio, Buffett, Asness, Einhorn, and Icahn pepper the news on a daily basis. As good as they are, they structurally may not be able to achieve as high of returns as their smaller counterparts.

Running a hedge fund, dealing with compliance, investors, and the stress of delivering consistent results is a huge pain. Finance is replete with examples of brilliant people who make like $100 million after taxes, close their funds and never think about money again. You just don't read about them in the paper because they never wanted to build empires, but only wanted to set themselves and their families up for life. On Wall Street (and in the private equity world), there's a popular concept called the "f**k you number". This is the number when you quit running outside money and go buy a house in Santa Barbara, Palm Beach, or Vail, never to return.

Most rational folks have a "number". Some people, however, want to build an empire. I view this level of ambition as potentially dangerous. Unlike other high paying professions like music or professional sports, money is the end goal in finance for almost everyone involved. For the most part, data shows that you want to invest in the manager that wants to make $100 million and spend the rest of their life with their wife and kids in a big house in wine country, rather than someone who needs the fame, glory, and journalists calling their office phone all day.

Why should investors care? Most investing strategies have a carrying capacity, the maximum amount of money that can effectively be invested in the strategy. It's significantly easier for an investment manager to make huge returns with a $100 million fund than it is with a $10 billion fund. Taking a 2 and 20 fee off of $100-150 million with a great investment strategy gets you your number fairly quickly if you have one. Often, hedge funds that manage to gather billions and billions of dollars in assets that are brilliant marketers, but deep down know that they run the risk of taking in more money than their strategies can support. For example, Jim Simon's Medallion fund returned 71 percent per year on average since 1994 in statistical arbitrage and high-frequency trading. It's been closed to outside investors ever since.

If you're in the 0.1 percent of investors who can get annual returns above 25 percent with over a 2.0 Sharpe ratio (Sharpe is your return minus risk-free rate over standard deviation), why bother with investors at all? Simons is one example, but there are thousands of other people who have markets figured out enough to make relatively big money but don't run billions of dollars.

In the words of Cliff Asness at AQR:

Sure, Jim Simons is way better than us, but he won't take your money. We think we're pretty good too, and we'll gladly take your money.

Asness goes on to say that many wildly successful hedge funds kick out their investors if they're truly that good. Jim Simons is a pretty extreme example of someone who with his team can get astounding returns on billions of dollars in capital. But there's a lot of guys who can invest $10-$200 million dollars and knock it out of the park, in both private equity and hedge funds. There are plenty of people just in the hedge fund space who are great traders who can beat the big funds using strategies like leveraged risk parity, statistical arbitrage, volatility targeting, convertible arbitrage, distressed equity/debt, long/short equity, macro/currency trading, and small-cap, technology, and emerging market investing.

Research shows that small hedge funds crush large hedge funds in terms of returns. We're not talking small outperformance in most cases, we're talking about huge differences in performance, agility and risk profiles.

One small example comes from my research into market microstructure. The research I've done shows that savvy small funds can actually use algorithms to earn transaction costs rather than pay them, at the expense of large funds and impatient traders.

Source: Spartan Fund Management

There appear to be particularly strong opportunities for small hedge funds in emerging markets, quantitative strategies, distressed asset, and small-cap funds. Similar studies show stronger performance for small long/short equity funds over their larger peers. In my observations, many of the larger funds that do well are macro bond/equity funds and activist funds.

I had a similar conversation with a local financial advisor about the plethora of private equity opportunities in Dallas-Fort Worth where you can make an easy million or so but that are too small to attract the interest of private equity firms, where a million won't move the needle. Even local multimillionaires won't pile in too far due to the illiquidity of the investments and their own constraints and biases. I don't think many people appreciate just how skewed the distribution of assets under management is in finance, and the opportunities created by this fact.

Conclusion

We live in a skeptical world, and in a world that values social proof and popularity over data and math. This contributes to yet another bias among investors to pile money into larger investment funds that appear to have more credibility over funds with equally or more talented management that statistics show are more likely to outperform. Investors should consider the data and statistical/trading abilities of their managers above AUM and popularity. There are some very talented traders who have never worked at large banks or hedge funds and thus have relatively small AUMs. That said, you probably don't want to be the first person to invest with someone if you're not friends or family.

Maybe I'm idealistic, but I see the future of investment management to be more democratized and decentralized, with players entering the market and exiting once they've achieved what they set out to achieve. The dismal performance of many of the largest hedge funds over time shows me that is a better way forward, one with lower fees, specialized/localized investments, and superior performance.

Good luck to all!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.