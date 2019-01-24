5 Ways To Beat The Market: Dividend Growth Update

Dividend growth stocks beat the S&P 500 in 2018, just as they have done in every down year for the broad market in the last decade.

The fourth of five strategies I will revisit in this series of articles is consistent dividend growth investing which has seen these stocks produce higher risk-adjusted returns over time.

Investors should understand simple and easy to implement strategies that have been shown to outperform the market over long time intervals.

In an ongoing series of articles, I have highlighted five buy-and-hold strategies that have historically outperformed the S&P 500.

This series covers factor tilts and alternative weighting schema that have delivered above-market risk-adjusted returns over long time intervals. These strategies are seen as simple and easy-to-implement strategies for Seeking Alpha readers. In the update to this series, I am showing additional evidence that these strategies outperform. To further strengthen that evidence, I am covering the counterfactual portfolios that similarly underperform. Small-size outpeforms; mega-caps underperform. Low volatility outperforms; high beta underperforms. In this article on dividend growth, I show that steady dividend payers generate higher returns and that non-dividend payers underperform.

To do this analysis, I again returned to Dartmouth professor Kenneth French's voluminous dataset. With data back to July 1927, I show that dividend payers have strongly outperformed non-dividend payers. Below I have graphed that long-run cumulative performance on both long and linear scales.

If we break the market into six buckets - non-dividend payers and five quintiles sorted based on dividend yield - a more illustrative picture emerges.

Non-dividend payers generate the worst absolute returns with the highest variability. Returns do not simply rise as dividend yields increase though. The highest yield cohort has the most variable returns of the dividend-paying quintiles and returns meaningfully below the second highest quintile.

If you subdivided the highest yield quintile into two deciles, the highest yield decile does worse still. High dividend yields can be driven by the numerator or denominator (dividend or price). Companies with the highest dividend yields could be struggling to find adequate investment opportunities, prompting them to return higher levels of cash to shareholders to entice investors. Companies with the highest dividend yields could also just be seeing that yield driven higher by a falling share price as the market begins to discount its payout stability.

You want a stock that pays a dividend. You also want that dividend to be driven by a solid business model that generates consistent cash flow across a business cycle to offer increasing payouts to shareholders. No dividend or too low of a dividend and you generate lower returns; too high of a dividend and you start to produce lower risk-adjusted returns. A stock that can pay a rising dividend over time then fits this happy medium.

While I do not have as long of an available time series on dividend growth as I do on the analysis of dividend yield cohorts, I do have a thirty year time series that shows that the Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL) - S&P 500 constituents that have paid increasing dividends for a quarter-century - have generated long run absolute outperformance versus the broad market with lower variability and lower drawdowns. These stocks typically are in that Goldilocks range with dividends not too hot or too cold.

Source: Bloomberg

Dividend growth is also a defensive strategy. Traditionally, the outperformance by the Dividend Aristocrats has occurred in down markets. In the last six down years for the S&P 500 (SPY), including last year, the Dividend Aristocrats have outperformed in each year. The relative outperformance in 2018 was the smallest of each of the down years for the broad market in the past three cycles.

The Dividend Aristocrats have produced outperformance in every down market, and had their worst underperformance (1998, 1999, 2007) when the market was headed for a broad downturn. (With the Dividend Aristocrats not trailing the broad market meaningfully in recent years, hopefully this means a large correction is not in the offing).

For investors looking for a strategy that captures much of the upside in mid-cycle periods and outperforms in poor market environments, the Dividend Aristocrats are a good fit. I hope this article illustrates that value of dividend payers generally, and the desire to find solid dividend payers and to typically avoid chasing the highest yielding stocks.

