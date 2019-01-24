Metals Update: Assessing The Degree Of Real-Time Fundamental Tightness

Let's take a look at a raft of market/physical indicators to gauge the real-time fundamental tightness across the complex.



Tight, Cathe Hendrick (Saatchi Art)

Introduction

In this regular note, I wish to provide a discussion on the degree of present fundamental tightness/looseness across the industrial metals. To do so, I intend to look at a series of market/physical indicators, which allows me to gauge the real-time fundamental dynamics in the main base metals.

1. Market price

Because I respect tremendously “market action”, I think the price is a crucial indicator. However, the price reflects the forward fundamentals of the market and not the present fundamentals. The employment of other indicators is warranted to assess appropriately the current degree of tightness in the market. (Source: LME.)

2. Open interest

The fluctuations in open interest enable to determine which side of the market, buyers (longs) or shorts (sellers), drives the market action. As a reminder (Source: LME):

Rising open interest + rising prices = long accumulation

Rising open interest + falling prices = short accumulation

Falling open interest + rising prices = short-covering

Falling open interest + falling prices = long liquidation



3. Exchange inventories

I will take a look at the cumulative LME and SHFE stocks. A rise in exchange inventories often signals a looser market while a fall in exchange inventories points to a tighter market. Still, this indicator has its own limits, for at least two reasons. First, changes in exchanges inventories could be driven by speculative activity (giving misleading signals on the fundamentals). Second, changes in exchange inventories can be the result of changes in invisible inventories and as such, do not reflect a fundamental change. (Sources: LME, SHFE.)

4. Nearby spreads

Nearby spreads, especially the cash/three month spread, are a useful indicator to gauge market tightness. There is a strongly negative co-movement because the cash/three month spread and exchange inventories. When exchange inventories are low, the market is tight, and the cash/three month spread is negative, that is, in backwardation. This points to a strengthening of immediate metal consumption. This also indicates more pressure form short-covering. (Source: LME.)

5. Physical premiums

Finally, a very useful indicator to gauge the state of the fundamentals is physical premiums. Stronger physical premiums may be the result of tight supply, stronger demand, or both. Conversely, weaker premiums are the result abundant supply, weaker demand, or both. For this purpose, I constructed a simple index, which tracks the overall direction of physical premiums across the base metals in the year to date, based on estimates from Fastmarkets.

Market price

Source: LME.

The broad-based base metals complex is up on the year, with the exception of lead and aluminium. I believe that the positive turn in Chinese macro sentiment has prompted investors to lift their net long exposure to the complex.

Nickel and tin have outperformed their complex, on idiosyncratic factors. Nickel has experienced a short squeeze as shorts have struggled to cover their positions and/or deliver metal. Tin has strengthened due to deepening supply tightness form Indonesia, which accounts for 15% of global refined tin output.

Open interest

Source: LME.

The average open interest has increased on the year, suggesting that the strength across the base metals is primarily by fresh buying. This therefore highlights a stronger investor sentiment. Open interest has the most increased in tin.

Exchange inventories

Sources: LME, SHFE.

In the main, global exchange inventories are down on the year, implying a tighter refined market. The largest fall is seen for tin – LME and SHFE inventories are down nearly 15%. Against this, tin’s outperformance is not a surprise.

Nearby spreads

Source: LME.

On net, nearby spreads have marginally loosened on the year. They tightened substantially in tin at the start of the year before loosening since January 7. They also have tightened in tin, implying a strengthening appetite for immediate consumption. They have loosened in lead, signalling looser market conditions, which is consistent with its relatively poor price performance so far this year.

Physical premiums

Source: Fastmarkets.

Physical premiums are slightly weaker, on average, since the start of the year. This reflects weaker seasonal demand ahead of the Lunar New Year (February 5-11). This therefore suggests that there is presently no meaningful physical tightness at the present time.

Conclusion

My real-time indicators suggest that on net, the industrial metals complex has tightened since the start of the year, which is consistent with the rebound in most base metals prices. The improvement in Chinese macro sentiment should continue to drive prices higher, especially since base metals’ positioning remains too light. Fundamentals are due to improve later this year, namely after the Lunar New Year.

I have a constructive view toward the industrial metals over the near, medium, and long term.

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (DBB)

To assert upside exposure to the industrial metals complex, I propose Invesco DB Base Metals Fund, the leader among industrial metals ETFs.

The composition of the Fund is as follows:

The Fund intends to track changes in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return™ and generate an extra return from the interest income by investing US Treasury securities and money market income.

The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on copper, zinc and copper, which are considered as the most liquid and most traded base metals .

The Fund and the Index are rebalanced and reconstituted annually in November.

The rolling method, which emerges when the current futures contract is about to expire so the Fund needs to close the current position and open a new position that expires at a later date, is optimized in order to minimize the negative effects from the contango. Indeed, when LME prices are in contango, which means when the forward price is superior to the spot price, the rolling of the contract will produce a negative "roll", ie, a negative return. Conversely, when LME prices are in backwardation, which means that the forward price is inferior to the spot price, the rolling of the contract will generate a positive return, ie, a positive return.

At present, only zinc and tin show backwardated prices while the rest of the complex is in contango. The largest contango is in nickel, which a cash/three month spread (the difference between the 3-month LME price and the cash price) at 2.71% (annualized terms).

DBB's assets under management total $162 million, with an average daily volume of $1.65 million and average spread (over the past 60 days) of 0.12%. Its expense ratio is 0.80%, which makes it a relatively cheap ETF to get an exposure to the industrial metals complex.

Sources: LME, Yahoo Finance.

As the chart above suggests, the co-movement between DDB and the LMEX is very strong, leading me to conclude that DBB offers a relevant and accurate exposure to the LME industrial metals.

