Yields Above 20% In 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs, Which To Buy?

Returns on the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs

From its inception on July 13, 2016, through to January 18, 2019, the Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (NYSEARCA: REML) has had a total return of 57.31% assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an average annual return over the 2.52-year period of 19.71%. There are also another two 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs that are sponsored by UBS Group AG (UBS). They are the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and a twin which is essentially identical in all economic respects, the UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL). They are based on very similar index of mREITs as that used by REML and have shown similar returns. The average annual return over the same 2.52-year period was 19.97% for MORL and 18.04% for MRRL.

As was discussed in "Sell MORL, Buy MRRL," the higher total return on MORL compared to MRRL is a result of the fact that UBS stopped creating new shares of MORL on September 6, 2018. The price of MRRL has continued to closely track net asset value since that announcement. However, MORL began trading above MRRL (and the net asset value of both). MORL and MRRL have identical components and pay identical dividends.

REML hit an all-time closing low of $20.77 on December 24, 2018. That prompted me to say in "With A Yield Of 28.7%, 2X-Leveraged MREIT-Based ETNs Are Worth The Risk, "the behavior of the mREITs during the recent market decline appears to be part of the "sell everything" phase and may present a buying opportunity." Since then REML has risen to $23.88. That is after a monthly $1.1538 dividend with a January 11, 2019 ex-date. Thus, from December 24, 2018 to January 18, 2019 the total return on REML was 20.61%. The total return over the same 18-day period was 24.14% for MORL and 22.30% for MRRL.

Trading REML, MORL and MRRL

MORL started in 2012 and MRRL in 2015. There are some investors such as myself, that have positions in MORL and may be wondering whether to switch to MRRL or REML. They and others may be trying to decide as to which of 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs to add to, or establish new positions in. Likewise, some may be trying to decide which to sell.

All three 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs have very similar risk and return profiles. However, there are reasons why one may be more attractive than the others for some investors and/or active traders. REML has more component mREITs than MORL and MRRL. Additional diversification considerations are that MORL and MRRL are obligations of UBS Group UBS), while REML is an obligation of Credit Suisse (CS). It's highly unlikely that either UBS or CS will default in the foreseeable future. However, to the extent one has any concern over those major banks' future solvency, holding MORL or MRRL and REML can provide diversification in that regard.

Some have expressed concern regarding the call provisions in 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs. They can be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value if the value falls too low or too quickly. That's not really economic call risk. Since - unlike a call on a bond, where the issuer has the right to buy back the bond at a specified price below the market value the bond would have without the call - the ability to redeem at net asset value has no intrinsic option value. For some, liquidity is a major issue. REML is followed much less than MORL or MORL. The volume and liquidity of REML is in the category of what some would derisively refer to as a "trades by appointment" security. There are some who see advantages in low volume securities. At times, I have been able to execute very favorable trades utilizing limit orders with prices far away from the market in low-volume securities. During periods of extreme market volatility, it is possible to buy and/or sell low volume securities if you have limit orders in place at prices drastically better than previous levels.

That said, REML is probably not for those who plan on trading in and out frequently. The low volume means that liquidity is poor, and thus, there is usually a relatively large spread between the bid and ask. Limit orders should be used for now when trading REML. Market orders are usually not advised.

At the other extreme, those who plan to hold a 2X Leveraged ETN until maturity do not care about liquidity. They might be interested to know that REML matures on July 11, 2036. MORL and MRRL mature on October 16, 2042. Waiting 19 years until REML redeems the shares at net asset value may be more attractive for those very long-term investors than waiting 25 years for the maturity of MORL. It should be noted that it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date.

As is explained in Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

To quantify this effect, assume that every component of the index upon which REML is based were to remain exactly the same in terms of both price and dividend, from now until the maturity date of on July 11, 2036. With the current REML net indicative (asset) value of $ 23.8495, the 4.1% reduction in the indicative (asset) value each year due to expenses reducing principal rather than income, the expected 2036 REML net indicative (asset) value would be $11.71. Thus, while the annualized monthly compounded yield for REML is calculated to be 24.73%, including my projected February 2019 dividend, with REML at the January 18, 2019 price of $23.88, it could be reasonable to subtract the 4.1% reduction in the indicative (asset) value each year due to expense reducing principal rather than income, and thus say that to be comparable to an identical ETF where the expenses were taken from income, the REML yield for comparison purposes would be 24.73% - 4.1% = 20.63%.

The table I below summarizes the parameters of liquidity, diversification and probability of early redemption for MORL, MRRL and REML.

Table I

MORL MRRL REML Average Daily Volume 373,055 183,133 47,373 Total Assets , million $379.30 $53.50 $52.90 Most Diversification X Lower tracking fee X X Lower probability of early redemption X

Swapping One 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETN for Another

There are various circumstances where it might be advantageous to sell one of the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs and using the proceeds to buy another. Selling MORL and buying MRRL is an obvious way to pick-up income and ultimate value, if MORL is selling for a large enough premium over MRRL. For any individual, the transactions costs including commissions and bid/ask spreads should be considered to determine if such a transaction makes sense.

The graph below shows the spread between MORL and MRRL since September 5, 2018. One concern is that selling MORL and using the proceeds to buy MRRL today, might make sense, but by doing so one might forgo an opportunity to do so later at an even more advantageous spread. Over the period shown in the graph, the average MORL - MRRL spread has been $0.178. The standard deviation of the spread was 0.192. Thus, a spread above $0.394 would represent a likely threshold of two standard deviations. A spread above $0.575 would represent a spread of three standard deviations. It is unlikely that the spread will ever exceed the $1.07 reached prior to the publication on September 17, 2018 of the Seeking Alpha article mentioned above. However, it is not impossible. Likewise, as the graph below indicates, there have been a few times when the market price of MRRL actually exceeded that of MORL. Agile traders might want to buy MORL when it is below MRRL and then try to reverse it. New purchases, of course, should be of MORL rather than MRRL if the price of MORL is actually lower at that time.

While MORL and MRRL are identical, REML is different although very similar in yield and price action. There are possible arbitrage opportunities involving REML and the other 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs. Investors with accounts at Fidelity are not now able to make new purchases of MORL and MRRL. However they have always been able to buy REML. Some investors with positions in MORL at Fidelity might want to use REML to take advantage of times when MORL is trading at a big premium to net indicative (asset) value. To do so one should consider both the extent to which MORL is trading above net indicative (asset) value and where REML is relative to MORL and MRRL. MRRL usually trades very close to the net indicative (asset) value of both MORL and MRRL.

The graph below shows the ratios of REML to both MORL and MRRL since September 5, 2018. The prices used for the graph are adjusted for dividends. REML does not always have the same ex-dividend dates as MORL and MRRL. For example REML had an ex-dividend date on December 12, 2018 while the ex-dividend date for MORL and MRRL was December 13, 2018. MORL and MRRL always have the same ex-dates. Before considering any potential trades involving REML and MORL or MRRL, be sure to be aware if the prices are being distorted because one side is trading ex-dividend and the other is not.

As can be seen from the graph below, there has been a slight but erratic, upward trend of the ratio of REML to MRRL. More important for trading and arbitrage opportunities, is the ratio of REML/MORL. The average ratio REML/MORL since September 5, 2018 has been 1.726. The standard deviation of that ratio was 0.027. Thus, a ratio below 1.672 would represent a likely threshold of two standard deviations. A ratio below 1.645 would represent a ratio of three standard deviations. It is unlikely that the ratio will ever go below the 1.621 reached prior to the publication on September 17, 2018 of the Seeking Alpha article mentioned above. However, it is not impossible.

If we calculate the average ratio and standard deviation for the period from the publication on September 17, 2018 of the Seeking Alpha article mentioned above to now, we get different results. The average ratio REML/MORL since September 17, 2018 has been 1.73. The standard deviation of that ratio was 0.021. Thus, a ratio below 1.688 would represent a threshold of two standard deviations. Looking at the graph below might suggest that any REML/MORL ratio below 1.7 might be a reasonable point to sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy REML. A ratio above 1.78 might tempt agile traders to go the other way.

REML/MORL and REML/MRRL

Analysis of the February 2019 REML Dividend Projection

While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from REML and the other 2X-leveraged ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN note based on the dividends paid by the underlying issues that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

My projected February 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.0758 is a function of the calendar. Most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" REML dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months, since very few of the quarterly payers have ex-dividend dates that contribute to the dividends in the "small months." Thus, the $0.0758 REML dividend paid in February 2019 will be a "small month" dividend.

As can be seen in the table below, only four of the REML components - AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), ARMOUR Residential (NYSE:ARR) Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) and Orchid Island (NYSE:ORC) - now pay dividends monthly. In 2019, DX switched from quarterly to monthly dividends. The last quarterly DX dividend of $0.18 had an ex-date of December 28, 2018 and a pay date of January 31, 2019. The first monthly DX dividend of $0.06 also has a pay date of January 31, 2019, but had an ex-date of January 17, 2019. If a component has a December 2018 ex-date, it contributes to the January 2019 dividend. Thus, the $0.18 DX dividend contributed to the January 2019 REML dividend, while only the $0.06 DX dividend will contribute to the February 2019 REML dividend

My projection for the February 2019 REML monthly dividend of $0.0758 is calculated using the contribution by component method. The Table II below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, it includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the February 2019 REML monthly dividend.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions and Recommendations

This article is primarily for those who share, at least in part, my views regarding the attractiveness of the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs. Those views were elaborated on in prior articles. My view regarding the Federal Reserve has been a significant aspect of my decision to buy mREITs and then 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs when MORL appeared in 2013. In 2013, the recovery from the financial crisis that began in 2007 was well underway. Many were forecasting that higher interest rates were imminent. My contrarian view was based in part on my opinion that the Federal Reserve was not artificially depressing short-term, risk-free interest rates, but rather, was preventing them from declining even more. In 2013, I said in my article "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs":

... Most investors now believe three things about the Federal Reserve, money and interest rates. They think that the Federal Reserve is artificially depressing rates below what would be a "normal" level. They believe that in the process of doing so the Federal Reserve has enormously increased the supply of money and they believe that the USA is on a fiat money system.All three of those beliefs are incorrect...

I updated that article on August 23, 2018, with "Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs: An Update," which presented new evidence supporting my original conclusions that the Federal Reserve has been and still is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market in risk-free, short-term, fixed-income securities would be.

Even if one accepts the premise that the Federal Reserve is keeping interest rates higher than what a free market would result in, there is no reason why the Federal Reserve cannot keep doing so or even accelerate the rate at which it is raising rates, possibly to punish politicians for what it considers odious policy decisions. This is probably one of the most significant risks to the mREITs and, especially, the 2X leveraged mREIT ETNs.

In theory, the more rapidly the Federal Reserve raises short-term rates, the more the likelihood of a recession occurring sooner than later. A recession is usually the best time to own mREITs. However, monetary policy and, in particular, the impact of interest rates on economic activity, works with long and extremely variable lags. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

I am still willing to collect the very high yields that REML, MRRL, and MORL pay, while waiting to see if my views of the future course of interest rates and economic conditions prevail. Those views include that despite all of the risks posed by the exploding Federal Budget deficit, the massive shift in the tax burden away from the rich and onto the middle class will eventually bring interest rates down. This argument is based on the fact that the wealthy clearly have a lower marginal propensity to consume than do the non-rich. My rationale was explained in the Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs.

There are number of risks to the financial markets, that were not much on anyone's radar a few years ago. These include protectionism as the main risk. A new risk that I had not previously considered particularly relevant, has arisen since the 2018 election. There are some newly elected Democrats and others that appear to be favoring far left policies that have previously been tried and subsequently been rejected and reversed to a major extent, in countries such as Sweden and the Netherlands. It is unlikely that these could ever be enacted in the United States. However, many things have taken place in the last few years that may have previously been consider unlikely.

One item that should be addressed relates to the possibility of early redemption. Some comments in Seeking Alpha articles have asserted that while MORL and MRRL can be called, REML cannot. Fidelity does not allow new purchases of any of the UBS 2X leveraged ETNs such as MORL and MRRL, but does allow new purchases REML (for now). Conversations with people at Fidelity seem to have led some to believe that REML cannot be called. This is not correct, as can be seen from the REML prospectus:

Our Call Right: On any Business Day through and including the Maturity Date, we may, at our option, call all, but not less than all, of the issued and outstanding ETNs. To exercise our Call Right, we must provide notice to the holders of the ETNs (the "Call Notice") not less than sixteen (16) calendar days prior to the Call Settlement Date specified in the Call Notice. Upon our call in the event we exercise this right, you will receive a cash payment equal to the Call Settlement Amount, which will be paid on the third Business Day following the Call Valuation Date (the "Call Settlement Date")...

Table II. REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 18.01% 12/28/2018 0.30 q AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.75% 18.01 01/30/2019 0.18 m 0.0608 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 7.37% 12/28/2018 0.5 q STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 7.37% 12/28/2018 0.48 q MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.56% 12/27/2018 0.2 q CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.49% 12/28/2018 0.5 q TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.43% 12/28/2018 0.47 q BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.37% 12/28/2018 0.62 q ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.20% 12/28/2018 0.46 q IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.41% 12/24/2018 0.42 q LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.97% 12/7/2018 0.34 q RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.55% 12/13/2018 0.3 q PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.30% 12/28/2018 0.47 q HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.17% 12/24/2018 0.33 q NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 1.90% 12/13/2018 0.2 q ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.78% 20.64 1/14/2019 0.19 m 0.0078 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.59% 12/28/2018 0.42 q ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.34% 12/27/2018 0.03 q TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.32% 12/27/2018 0.43 q CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.26% 12/28/2018 0.08 q STAR iStar Inc 1.20% 11/14/2018 0.09 q MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.95% 12/28/2018 0.5 q KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.85% 12/27/2018 0.43 q WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.84% 12/28/2018 0.31 q ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.84% 12/28/2018 0.13 q ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.72% 12/27/2018 0.31 q JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.72% 12/31/2018 0.35 q DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.71% 6.19 1/17/2019 0.06 m 0.0033 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.70% 6.79 1/30/2019 0.08 m 0.0039 XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.62% 12/28/2018 0.175 q CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.59% 12/28/2018 0.63 q RC Ready Capital Corp 0.50% 12/28/2018 0.4 q AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.40% 11/15/2018 0.32 q EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.22% 12/28/2018 0.34 q

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL,REML, AGNC, REM, ARR, ORC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.