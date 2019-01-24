The price action in the precious metals sector of the commodities market has been constructive since prices fell to lows in gold and palladium in mid-August and when silver experienced a false break to the downside in mid-November. Silver is trading above $15.30 per ounce, and at the beginning of January, gold briefly probed above the $1300 per ounce level on the nearby COMEX futures contract.

Meanwhile, the price of palladium exploded to the upside on supply fears. Palladium moved to a level that is higher than gold as the price almost touched the $1400 per ounce level last week before pulling back. Even rhodium prices have remained near the highest level in years. Platinum is the rarest of the precious metals with the highest per ounce production cost. Platinum has the highest density and resistance to heat making it a valuable metal when it comes to industrial applications. However, the price action in the platinum futures market has been unimpressive, and the price of the metal remains not far off its mid-August low.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) product does an excellent job replicating the price action in the platinum futures market on the NYMEX division of the CME. Meanwhile, the price action in platinum was anything but excellent.

Platinum sits near the low with $800 the pivot point and at its early 2016 low

Platinum's performance has been pathetic since reaching a high in 2011 at $2308.80 per ounce.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, the price of platinum rose to its record high in March 2008 and then plunged to a low at $761.80 per ounce in October of that very same year. The decline of 67% in just seven months likely left more than a bad taste in the mouths of many investors who had purchased the precious metal as a store of value.

In 2011, when gold rose to its record high, platinum only made it to a high at $1918.50. Since then, the price has made lower highs and lower lows with its last significant peak coming in August 2016 at $1199.50 per ounce. In mid-August 2018, the price dropped below its 2008 bottom to a low at $755.70 which was the lowest level since way back in late 2003, a decade and one-half low.

When it comes to the technical state of the platinum market on a long-term basis, the steady rise in open interest serves as a technical validation of the bearish price trend. In a futures market, rising open interest and falling price is a sign that the pattern of lower prices is firmly intact. However, price momentum and relative strength indicators point to an oversold condition in the platinum market. Monthly historical volatility which rose to over 40% when platinum was on its high and tanked in 2008 was at the 10.16% level most recently which is more representative of a currency than a commodity.

Source: CQG

The daily chart shows that after the drop to the lowest level in fifteen years, the price of platinum has been consolidating around the $800 per ounce level. Nearby April platinum was trading at $806.10 per ounce on Thursday, January 24.

While platinum's bear market continues, the other precious metals that trade on the US futures exchanges have done considerably better. Using the late 2015 and early 2016 low as a guide for comparative performance, platinum fell to a low at $812.20 in January 2016 and was slightly below that price on January 24, 2019.

Gold recovered and is way over its late 2015 bottom

For many years, platinum's nickname was "rich man's gold" because the long-term average price relationship between the two metals dating back to the 1970s was that platinum tended to trade at a $200 premium to the price of the yellow metal. However, since 2014, the nickname "poor man's gold" has been more appropriate as platinum has traded at an increasingly wide discount to the price of its precious cousin.

Source: CQG

As the monthly chart of COMEX gold illustrates, after the rise to all-time highs in 2011, the yellow metal found its bottom in December 2015 at $1046.20 per ounce. At $1281.20 on January 24, gold is $235 or 22.5% above its late 2015 nadir. Moreover, gold gained steadily on platinum as the spread between the two metals was trading at a $475.10 per ounce discount with platinum under gold which is close to its lowest level in modern history. Gold has outperformed platinum dramatically.

Palladium is screaming higher

Palladium is another member of the platinum group metals alongside platinum. Platinum and palladium can be interchangeable metals when it comes to industrial applications. At the same time, platinum's resistance to heat and density make it preferable for many industrial consumers. However, since platinum spent many years at a premium to the price of palladium, many users of the metals became comfortable and, in some cases, addicted to their palladium requirements. The vast majority of platinum and palladium production each year comes from South Africa and Russia.

The decline in the price of platinum has not weighed on the price of palladium, in fact, it has propelled the price of the alternative PGM to a succession of new all-time highs in 2018 and 2019. Before last year, the record peak in the palladium market came in 2001 when the price of the metal reached $1090 per ounce. At that time, palladium traded to around a $345 premium to the price of platinum. However, the discount quickly evaporated, and platinum traded at a premium to palladium from 2001 through September 2017, for over a decade and one-half. Moreover, platinum's premium was at over $500 per ounce from 2003 through 2014 for almost a decade.

Source: CQG

The chart of NYMEX palladium futures highlights the rise from a low at $451.50 in January 2016. In early 2018, the price surpassed the 2001 peak, and after a correction that took palladium back down to a low at $815.20 in mid-August 2018, the price took off to the upside reaching its most recent record peak at $1396.40 last week. Palladium was trading at $1276.30 on January 24, almost triple the price the metal traded for in early 2016 when it found its bottom. At the same time, palladium's premium over platinum was at $470.20 and was not far below its recent record level. The move in the price differential between platinum and palladium from 2014 is over $1000 per ounce and is more than the current price of platinum.

Rhodium is strong

While platinum has been under pressure when compared to both gold and palladium, it has also been weak compared to the price of another PGM that does not trade on the futures exchange. Rhodium is another member of the PGM sector of the precious metals market, and its price has moved significantly higher since reaching a low at around the $600 per ounce level in 2016.

Source: Kitco

As the chart shows, the price of rhodium has exploded to the upside reaching a peak at around the $2500 per ounce level in 2018. On January 21, the price of rhodium was trading at over the $2300 level which remains near the recent high and far above its 2016 bottom.

Platinum production is declining - PPLT offers value at its current price level for those with patience

Palladium and rhodium are byproducts of primary platinum production in Russia and South Africa. At the same time, all three metals are byproducts of nickel output in the Norilsk region of Siberia. The low price of platinum has caused shortages to develop in the palladium and rhodium markets as producers have cut production in response to the falling platinum market. Therefore, weakness in the platinum market has contributed to the strength in the prices of the other two PGMs over recent months and years.

As the three metals can be substituted for one another, eventually, the price differentials between platinum and its PGM relatives are bound to undergo a correction. Moreover, as demand for precious metals rises as stores of value, it is possible that platinum's current value proposition at the $800 per ounce level will drive buying back into the rare precious and industrial metal.

I continue to favor platinum as a long-term investment metal. However, the price action has been more than frustrating.

Platinum coins and bars are the most direct route for an investment in the precious metal, but dealers often charge significant premiums for the physical metal because of scarce availability. Moreover, the spread to buy and sell can be wide at times as platinum suffers from much lower liquidity than the gold market as an investment metal. The NYMEX division of the CME offers a platinum futures contract that represents 50 ounces of the metal. At $800 per ounce, each contract has a nominal value of $40,000.

The Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF product provides a liquid alternative for investors looking to take advantage of the current value proposition offered by the platinum market. The fund summary for PPLT states:

The investment seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical platinum, less the expenses of the Trust's operations. The fund designed for investors who want a cost-effective and convenient way to invest in platinum with minimal credit risk. Advantages of investing in the Shares include Ease and Flexibility of Investment, Expenses, Minimal Credit Risk.

The ETF product holds 100% of its net assets in platinum bullion.

Source: Yahoo Finance

With net assets of $496.47 million and an average of 72,998 shares trading each day, PPLT is a liquid instrument for those looking to trade or invest in platinum.

The most recent rally in the platinum market took the price from $755.70 in mid-August to a high at $881.50 in early November, a rise of 16.6% before the price turned lower.

Source: Barchart

Over the same period, PPLT climbed from $71.92 to $83.11 per share or 15.6% higher. PPLT does a reasonable job reflecting the price action in the platinum futures market.

Platinum has been a bearish enigma given the price action in the other precious metals over the past weeks, months, and even years. If platinum is going to catch up with gold, palladium, and rhodium in 2019, PPLT could be the perfect instrument to add to your precious portfolio.