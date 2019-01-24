First Majestic Silver - 2018 Performance Review And 2019 Outlook

Thesis

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) is a Mexican-based silver producer. The company recently reported its FY 2018 production that witnessed significant growth on a Y/Y basis. In this article, I have analyzed AG's operational performance during FY 2018 and its outlook for FY 2019. The outlook considers the operational significance of each of AG's mines. Since the company's price is linked with the price of silver, the current volatility is due to the oscillations in silver prices. I have also considered the long-term outlook of the silver industry that could affect the long-term prices of the shiny precious metal and, in turn, affect the share price of the company.

FY 2018 performance review and FY 2019 outlook

FY 2018 operational performance review

For the full-year 2018, AG reported record production of ~22.2 Moz of silver-equivalent ounces, and that number was up 37% Y/Y despite a slight decline in the production during Q4, Q/Q (Figure-2). The company estimated full-year production to be within the range of 20.5 Moz and 22.6 Moz, and I believe that delivering production on the higher end of the guidance range is positive news for investors. AG's SD (read: San Dimas) mine was acquired in May 2018, and it had a major share in the annual production (~8.0 Moz of silver equivalent ounces). Apart from the SD mine, AG's strong full-year production profile was also supported by its SE (read: Santa Elena) mine that added ~6.0 Moz of silver equivalent production during FY 2018. Going forward, we can expect these mines to contribute significantly towards the Y/Y production growth (as discussed below).

Figure-2 (Source: Presentation)

FY 2019 outlook

AG's full-year production guidance is better than FY 2018, as we can see that the company expects full-year production to lie somewhere between 24.7 Moz and 27.5 Moz of silver equivalent ounces. Have a look at the expected FY 2019 production profile from AG's six mines (Figure-3). It shows that AG's SD mine will remain the key driver towards its production growth, with a significant increase in output and the lowest cost estimates in terms of AISC (read: All-in Sustaining Costs).

Figure-3 (Source: Presentation)

Moreover, the SE mine would also provide significant production between 5.2 Moz and 5.8 Moz (or ~20% of the estimated total production). As indicated in Figure-3, the mine-side dynamics of AG's remaining four mines would not prove very helpful for the company, especially the Del Toro and La Parrilla mines, that have significant cost estimates for the current year. These two mines are on the lower end of AG's production profile. Even though they had an insignificant share in FY 2018 production, their outlook for FY 2019 has deteriorated further. If we see the transformation in the production outlook from these mines, we can see that this situation could actually be positive for AG.

AG has yet to announce the AISC for FY 2018 output from its mines. However, during FY 2018, the production from AG's La Parrilla and Del Toro mines stood at ~2.3 Moz and ~1.4 Moz of silver equivalent ounces, respectively. For FY 2019, the company expects La Parrilla to deliver production within the range of ~1.6-1.8 Moz of silver equivalent ounces. Similarly, it expects ~0.6-0.7 Moz of silver equivalent ounces from its Del Toro mine. Due to the fact that these two mines are expected to have the highest production costs (refer Figure-3), I believe that an expected decline in FY 2019 production from these mines would help improve the production dynamics for the company as a whole and would help improve the operating margins in FY 2019. If you add the significant upside from its low-cost operations at the SD mine, we can see why AG's FY 2019 will be an impressive year based on operational performance. In my view, since AG is already suffering in terms of negative operating margins that have only deteriorated during the past 12 months, it would be a positive signal for the share price if AG improves these margins going forward (Figure-4).

Figure-4 (Source: YCharts)

Silver prices

If we consider silver's six-month price chart, we can see that silver had a turbulent run during that period (Figure-5). It shrunk from ~$16/oz (in July 2018) to the record lows of ~$14/oz (in November 2018) and had recently regained momentum near the $15.8/oz mark, before finally witnessing another round of decline. At the time of writing, silver last traded at ~$15.36/oz.

Figure-6 (Source: Infomine)

If you consider the six-month price chart of AG, it follows a similar pattern to the price of silver (Figure-6). In my view, if AG could see support from silver prices, then that should provide some support to the share price in the short term.

Figure-6 (Source: SA)

Nevertheless, the long-term performance of the stock depends on the operational performance of the company, including the production profile of its respective mines, and the production-related costs from those mines. Moreover, since the global demand for silver is expected to witness a slow but steady growth (discussed in the following section), therefore we could be optimistic about AG's future.

Silver industry outlook

During the past nine years, global annual silver demand has been ~1.0 BB ounces on average (as shown Figure-7). At the time of writing, the statistics for FY 2018 were not available, but we can see that silver demand has exceeded supply creating a deficit of physical silver. It's the quantum of the silver deficit that determines the upside potential in silver prices.

Figure-7 (Source: SilverInstitute)

From an industry-wide perspective, ~55% of silver demand emanates from the industrial section while another whopping 40% comes from the jewelry industry. The EV (read: electric vehicle) boom is arguably around the corner (maybe within the next five years), and we may expect a significant increase in the demand for EVs, which would in turn create a positive impact on silver prices due to the significance of silver in EVs (Figure-8).

Figure-8 (Source: Presentation)

Conclusion

In the preceding discussion, we have seen that even though AG had posted a strong FY 2018 in terms of production, however, due to disturbed silver prices, such performance could not effectively reflect on the company's share price. AG has an even better outlook for FY 2019 in terms of increased output from its low-cost mines (and lower output from the high-cost mines), and if only we could see some support from silver prices, we may expect AG's prices to regain momentum.

Moreover, an analysis of silver demand-and-supply numbers indicates that silver supply is in deficit. However, the Y/Y deficit has decreased during the past years. Nevertheless, a transformation in the EV industry would uplift the demand for silver and that should help maintain a sustained increase in silver prices. For a company like AG, this would mean a significant upside in the stock price. However, in order to bear fruit, there should be some patience on part of the investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.