Hyatt Hotels Still Holds Strong Value-Play Credentials

We wrote about Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) back in November and suggested that an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern was in play at the time. At the time, we believed that the October low in the stock was going to end up being the shoulder of the reversal pattern. The lower lows in December though have put an end to that pattern being played out.

Currently the share price is hovering around $67 a share. We have not seen a robust rally out of the last month's lows though like we have seen in other stocks. The valuation at present continues to paint a compelling picture. Hyatt trades with an earnings multiple of just under 10, book multiple of 1.8, and a sales multiple of 1.7. We also earmarked this stock because of its strong balance sheet. Hyatt's debt-to-equity ratio currently comes in at 0.41.

We remain bullish on equities. We believe we at least have a yearly cycle low in stocks. In fact, we could have the beginning of a brand-new, four-year cycle. Rising stock prices should act as a tailwind particularly on our value plays.

From a fundamental standpoint, there are no red flags concerning the company's 10-year financials. Revenue has risen to almost $4.6 billion, which has averaged out at a growth rate of 2.3% per year over the past decade. Gross margins have remained over 22%, which remain above the 10-year average and suggest the firm's competitive advantage remains intact. This advantage stems from strong fundamentals such as room expansion and multi-decade-long contracts on its franchised rooms. These strengths definitely bring stability to the equation in terms of earnings stability.

Operating income in the company's latest quarter came in at $62 million. Over the past four quarters, this key metric comes in at $335 million. This is the highest level this metric has reached since 2008. Yes, the operating cost has increased since '08, but so has gross income. As alluded to earlier, the steadier the gross income remains over time, the more stable the business model will be.

On the balance sheet side, there is plenty of liquidity present. This is important in the event trading conditions were to worsen from here. On the current assets side, there are no unfavorable trends such as rising receivables or a declining cash balance. Current assets presently come in at $1.94 billion. Current liabilities have managed to stay below $1 billion, which gives us a current ratio of 2.17. Value plays many times need time to come good. This is why liquidity is paramount in case we haven't seen a bottom here.

What also is encouraging regarding the balance sheet is the falling trend in the firm's Property, Plant, and Equipment line item ($3.57 billion). The segment makes up the most of the company's assets, but we like to see these assets falling if at all possible. As discussed, this trend has not affected operating income to the slightest. Any firm which needs to constantly upgrade its plant and equipment to keep profits elevated usually means we are not dealing with a firm with a sustained competitive advantage.

Furthermore, there are not a lot of intangible assets on the balance sheet which could be skewing the present shareholder equity number of $3.92 billion. Yes, there is $1.622 billion of long-term debt, but it seems well covered by the considerable amount of the stated shareholder equity.

To sum up, the reverse head-and-shoulders pattern may be off the cards at present, but the price is threatening to break above the down-cycle trend line. If price can break through, we should see a nice upward increase in volume. Many times earnings announcements can be the catalyst for a robust move higher. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report in 20 days' time. We will make a decision shortly.

Value plays offer both strong diversification and a higher probability of success over the long term. We look for a low valuation, low debt and positive earnings. Over time, when these metrics stack up, usually the stock comes back to a reasonable valuation as long as fundamentals remain sound. Get access to our portfolio here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in H over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.