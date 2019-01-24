Long Ideas | Services  | China

Alibaba: Too Cheap Going Into Earnings

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary

Alibaba continues to solidify its main competitive advantage - its ecosystem.

Strong top-line growth expected for FY 2019.

Alibaba is a cash flow generating machine.

Alibaba is too successful to remain ignored for too long, its stock is currently undervalued.

Investment Thesis

Alibaba (BABA) is a terrific business, which is undergoing a period of high operational uncertainty. Alibaba is highly cash-generative, but as a value investor, the most meaningful facet of this story