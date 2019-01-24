Long Ideas | Services | China
Alibaba: Too Cheap Going Into Earnings
About: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)
by: Michael Wiggins De Oliveira
Summary
Alibaba continues to solidify its main competitive advantage - its ecosystem.
Strong top-line growth expected for FY 2019.
Alibaba is a cash flow generating machine.
Alibaba is too successful to remain ignored for too long, its stock is currently undervalued.
Investment Thesis
Alibaba (BABA) is a terrific business, which is undergoing a period of high operational uncertainty. Alibaba is highly cash-generative, but as a value investor, the most meaningful facet of this story