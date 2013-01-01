The fourth quarter of 2018 was a disaster for anyone sitting long crude oil futures. The nearby NYMEX contact teased the longs when it rose to the highest price since 2014 at $76.90 on October 3. A confluence of events weighed on the price of the energy commodity over the next three months. US production rose to a record level at 11.7 million barrels each day. The Saudis, who resisted US President Trump's pressure to increase output at first capitulated after international pressure grew following the murder of Saudi national and Washington Post reporter Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. The next nail in oil's coffin on the downside came when the Trump administration announced exemptions from sanctions on Iran for eight nations. When OPEC met in December and moved to cut production by 1.2 million barrels per day it was already too late for the price of the energy commodity as it continued to decline on the back of aggressive selling in the US stock market. By December 24 the price of NYMEX futures fell to their lowest level since June 2017 and just above the critical level of support at $42.05 when the price hit $42.36 on the nearby futures contract.

Things were looking dire for crude oil and many oil-related equities at the end of 2018. One of the companies hardest hit by the swoon in the oil market was Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The shares of the oil refiner fell from an all-time high at $126.98 in June 2018 and over $120 in early October to a low at $68.81 per share in late December. Crude oil fell 44.9%, and VLO shares shed 45.8% of their value from the highs in June.

The tone of the market changes in one month

The new year brought a new sense of optimism to the crude oil market. However, the price of the energy commodity may have experienced an overextension on the downside at the end of 2018 as tax loss selling, and thin trading conditions caused the price of the energy commodity to decline to almost $42 per barrel.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart highlights, the price of NYMEX crude oil futures took off to the upside at the beginning of 2019, and the price hit its most recent high at $54.51 per barrel on January 22 before the price of the March futures pulled back slightly to the $53 level on January 24. At that level, the price of oil had recovered by over 25% from the low on Christmas Eve.

The tone of the oil market shifted from a falling knife that shredded any buyer that stood in its way during the final three months of last year to what could be an emerging bull market. OPEC production cuts of 1.2 million barrels each day are now kicking in, and the market structure of the oil market is flashing some positive signals for the price of the energy commodity.

Term structure favors gains

The term structure of a market is the price differential between futures contracts for different delivery periods. When a market is tight, or there are concerns that it will be a challenge for nearby supplies to meet current demand, a market tends towards backwardation where nearby prices are higher than prices for delivery in the futures. When markets are in supply-demand equilibrium or when supplies overwhelm nearby demand, a contango tends to take hold of futures markets where prices for deferred delivery are higher than nearby delivery. During the swoon in crude oil prices during the fourth quarter of 2018, the term structure of the oil market in both NYMEX WTI and Brent futures shifted from backwardation to contango. However, there are signs that the contango peaked as the oil market has tightened over the recent trading sessions.

Source: CQG

As the chart of NYMEX crude oil for delivery in March 2020 minus March 2019 illustrates, the contango declined from $3.42 per barrel in December to its current level at $1.51 per barrel on January 24. At the same time, the same spread in Brent has narrowed and moved to almost flat where the prices of the two contracts in March 2019 and 2020 were trading at nearly the same price level as of Thursday. The narrowing of the contango is a sign of tightening of supplies in the oil market. The Brent spread is tighter than the WTI spread because US output remains near a record level while OPEC has trimmed its production. The price action in both spreads could be a result of the rally in the oil market, but both are supportive of the price of crude oil at the current levels for Brent and WTI.

Gasoline cracks will start to move higher

Gasoline is the most ubiquitous oil product, and the refining margin for processing crude oil into gasoline tends to reflect seasonal factors. The driving season in the US each year is the time of the year when demand peaks from the spring through the fall season. Drivers tend to put more mileage on their cars and consume more fuel during the warmer months. During the heart of the winter season, icy roads and poor conditions cause gasoline consumption to decline.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of the gasoline crack or refining spread shows, the processing margin reached a seasonal low at $5.84 per barrel on January 24, so far. While the spread could move even lower over the coming sessions, it tends to make a low during the heart of the winter season. In 2018, the spread fell to a low in mid-February. In 2017, the bottom came at the end of February and in 2016, the first week of February marked the low for the year. However, in each of those years, the trend in the oil futures market had been higher or in the case of 2016, approaching a significant bottom. In 2015, when the price of WTI crude oil was in bearish mode, the gasoline crack spread hit a low during the second week of January. Given the recent price action in the crude oil market, it is likely that the gasoline crack spread reflects conditions in 2015 or 2016 rather than over the two past years.

The gasoline crack spread is likely to turn higher over the coming weeks, and by the end of February or early March, it will be on its way to higher levels reflecting the increasing demand during the 2019 driving season. A rising crack spread in gasoline tends to be supportive of the price of crude oil which is the primary ingredient in the fuel.

Distillate cracks may hold the key to the future direction of crude oil

When it comes to processing crude oil into distillate products like heating oil, and jet and diesel fuels, these products tend to have less seasonality than the gasoline market. The NYMEX heating oil crack spread is a proxy for other distillate fuels, and the processing margin remains at a level that indicates strong demand at the current time.

Source: CQG

As the chart of the margin for refining crude oil into heating oil and other distillate products shows, the price was at $26.11 on January 24. The heating oil crack spread has been making higher lows and higher highs since 2016. Like gasoline, crude oil is the primary ingredient in distillate fuels, so the current price reflects buoyant demand for the oil product.

With distillate cracks at just over the $26 per barrel level, the price direction of this refining spread could hold the key to the path of least resistance for the oil market over the coming weeks. A rise from the current level would indicate rising demand, while a fall could reflect economic weakness. Therefore, the heating oil crack spread could become the critical sign for the price of crude oil and tell us if the current rally in WTI prices will continue or if it will run out of steam. Technical resistance for the price of NYMEX crude oil is close by at the $55 per barrel level with support back down at the late December low at just over $42 per barrel.

Refining stocks have done well - VLO has turned after a brutal beating

The bounce in the crude oil market and change in sentiment in January caused some of the most beaten down oil patch equities to recover. Valero Energy Corporation's shares have lost almost 46% of their value from the June 2018 high to the late December low.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that VLO has recovered from a low at $68.81 on December 26 to a high at $83.32 on January 22 and was trading at the $78.84 level on Thursday, a recovery of over 14.5% since the bottom. VLO currently trades at a price to earnings multiple of 7.50 times earnings and the company pays an attractive 4.01% dividend. VLO is most exposed to the gasoline refining business, and with the peak season for demand coming in the spring, the prospects for the share price are positive, and risk-reward still favors a long position in VLO shares. A 50% retracement of the move from $126.98 in June of last year to the December low at $68.81 stands at $97.90 per share which is still over 20% above the price for the stock on January 24.

Crack spreads are likely to provide clues about the path of least resistance for the price of crude oil over the coming weeks. Futures markets are beginning to look towards the post-winter season when drivers will be putting more clicks on their odometers making gasoline consumption rise. Increased demand for gasoline is supportive for the price of VLO shares which overextended on the downside in late December. While the price of VLO has moved above its low, it may still be below the midpoint of where it is heading as the price of the stock remains cheap on the P/E basis. Moreover, the dividend of 4% is attractive as VLO pays shareholders who wait for capital gains.

Markets rarely move in a straight line, and we could see some downside action in the oil and oil product markets and VLO and other refining shares as we are still in the heart of the winter season. I am a buyer of VLO shares on price dips as I believe the company offers significant value at the current price of its stock.