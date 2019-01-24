Travelers: Great Results Despite Earnings Miss

On Tuesday, January 22, 2018, property & casualty insurance giant The Travelers Cos., Inc. (TRV) announced its fourth quarter 2018 earnings results. At first glance, these results were quite disappointing as the company's earnings failed to meet the expectations of analysts on both a GAAP and non-GAAP basis. Fortunately, the company did manage to beat their revenue expectations. A closer look at the company's report though reveals that it actually performed very well considering the impact of both Hurricane Michael and the California wildfires. There are overall a lot of reasons for investors to be satisfied here and Travelers continues to show us why it is a top-notch insurance company.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Travelers' fourth quarter 2018 earnings results:

The Travelers Cos. reported total revenues of $7.796 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 4.63% increase over the $7.451 billion that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company had total catastrophe losses of $610 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the $499 million that the company lost in the prior year quarter.

Travelers reported a combined ratio of 97.5% in the current quarter. This was somewhat worse than the 95.5% combined ratio that the company had in the same quarter of last year.

The company had a book value per share of $86.84 as of December 31, 2018. This represents a 0.71% decline over the $87.46 per share that it had on December 31, 2017.

The Travelers Companies reported a net income of $621 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This represents a 12.70% increase over the $551 million that the company had in the fourth quarter of 2017.

It seems likely that one of the first things that anyone reading the above highlights would notice is that the company's catastrophe losses increased dramatically year over year. The reason for that is unlikely to come as a surprise for anybody that has been reading the news, however. One of the notable news headlines in the quarter regarded the wildfires in California, which many have considered to be among the most deadly and damaging that the state has ever faced. As one of these wildfires utterly destroyed the town of Paradise, California and the other have also caused considerable auxiliary damage, one might expect this to have caused the insurance companies covering these claims to have incurred significant losses.

In addition the wildfires, the fourth quarter also saw a major hurricane strike the Florida panhandle. This was, of course, Hurricane Michael, which was the third-most intense hurricane to ever strike the contiguous United States in terms of air pressure. As a result of its intensity, the hurricane caused a considerable amount of damage and the insurance industry had to pick this up. These two disasters were at least partly responsible for Travelers' $111 million year-over-year increase in catastrophe losses.

Fortunately, this increase in catastrophe losses was not enough to force Travelers to have to tap its reserves in order to meet its obligations to claimants. This is something that is always nice to see as we do not want to see a company having to do this too often. The better scenario is when the company brings in enough money through premiums to be able to cover all of the claims against it and is still able to save money for the future.

Travelers was able to do this during the fourth quarter as indicated by its combined ratio. The combined ratio is a measure used by insurance companies to indicate the percentage of premiums collected that is used to pay out claims. As shown in the highlights, Travelers had a combined ratio of 97.5% in the fourth quarter. While this was worse than the 95.5% that the company had in the year-ago quarter (due to the higher catastrophe losses), it is still enough for Travelers to add 2.5% of its premiums collected into its investment account to pay for future claims. This shows Travelers' underwriting discipline, an area in which the company has always excelled.

In past articles on Travelers, I have noted that the company's Personal Lines unit has been among its weakest performers. This is the unit that we would be interacting with when we are seeking to insure our home or automobile. As ordinary consumers tend to be much more price sensitive than companies seeking to offload risk, the company can be forced to price these products aggressively. As a result of this, Travelers can be forced to accept lower margins from this business than it gets from its other lines of business. With that said though, Travelers did see the performance of its personal insurance unit improve significantly on a year-over-year basis. We can see that quite clearly here:

Source: The Travelers Companies

As we can see, Personal Lines managed to improve its combined ratio by an impressive 6.1 points over the prior year quarter. This comes despite the much higher catastrophe losses, which is likely an indication that the company managed to improve its pricing somewhat over the period. Of course, the unit still generated an underwriting loss for the company which Travelers had to make up for with profits from its other business units.

One metric that Travelers' management has always put a great deal of emphasis on is return on equity. This is a metric that we do not hear a lot about but it is nonetheless a reasonable way for a company to measure its performance. This is theoretically the return that the company itself generates on the equity holders' investment, although it does not always correspond to the performance of the common stock. Travelers usually aims to deliver a return on equity in the mid-teens, although the company has not always managed to achieve this:

Source: The Travelers Companies

The company as a whole managed to achieve a return on equity of 10.7% throughout the course of 2018. While this was an improvement over 2017's levels, it was still well below the 13.0% average that the company has achieved since 2005 and below its target levels. One of the major reasons for this is that Travelers had total catastrophe losses of $1.4 billion in 2018. The company itself seems quite pleased with the fact that the firm was able to achieve a return on equity as high as this in spite of its catastrophe losses. I must admit that management has a point and this was an admirable performance considering the harsh weather and other disasters that we have seen this year.

As mentioned in the highlights, Travelers saw its book value per share decline somewhat year over year. This was disappointing but admittedly understandable in the current environment. As is the case with most insurance companies, the bulk of Travelers' book value consists of its investment portfolio, which is mostly invested in bonds and other fixed income securities. One of the defining characteristics of bonds is that their value moves inversely of interest rates.

During 2018, the Federal Reserve was working to reverse its long-standing low interest rate policy and to that end it was hiking interest rates. This caused the value of the bonds in Travelers' portfolio to decline. With that said though, this is only really a problem if the company is forced to sell its bonds prior to maturity. If it holds the bonds to maturity, then it will receive the par value of the bond regardless of its market price. As we already discussed though, Travelers has actually been earning an underwriting profit so it has not been forced to sell off any of the assets in its portfolio to pay claims made by policyholders.

In conclusion, this was a good quarter for Travelers despite the earnings miss. The company managed to earn an underwriting profit despite the influence of several catastrophes during the quarter, which is certainly impressive. Admittedly, the company's return on equity was not where I would have liked but it still did manage to achieve a decent one in the face of numerous catastrophes. The book value loss was understandable and is nothing that we really need to worry about. Overall, shareholders should be reasonably pleased with the company's results and it continues to show why it is a solid insurer.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.