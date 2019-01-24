When An Overbought Market Is Actually Bullish

Many commentators believe the 1-month rally in the major averages has run its course already and that the market is vulnerable to another bear raid. With the latest reporting season in full swing, it’s further believed that the market is also especially vulnerable to negative earnings surprises. Yet there’s a plethora of evidence which contradicts this dim view and instead points to more upside potential in the weeks ahead. This is in spite of the fact that the stock market is arguably “overbought” from a technical perspective. In today’s report, we’ll review the latest developments which continue to support the bullish case.

Wednesday’s trading session was revealing from both a fundamental and a technical perspective. After hitting its highest level in over a month on Monday, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) pulled back on Tuesday and looked to be on the verge of a further decline on Wednesday. Weakness early in the session, however, gave way to late strength as the SPX ended up closing slightly higher for the day. The intraday turnaround might seem unimpressive at first glance, but it must be seen in its proper light in order to appreciate the market’s recent resilience.

Currently, the stock market is technically “overbought” as measured by the 20-day price oscillator for the S&P 500. This is an indicator commonly used by traders to determine if the market is vulnerable to either buying or selling pressure on an immediate-term (1-4 week) basis. It simply compares the latest closing price for the SPX compared to the closing price 20 trading sessions ago. The lower the reading on this indicator, the more “oversold” the SPX is deemed to be and therefore vulnerable to short-covering rallies. The higher the indicator reading, the more overheated the stock market is considered to be and therefore susceptible to pullbacks.

As of Wednesday’s close, the 20-day price oscillator for the SPX hit its highest level since earlier this summer at +222. This is regarded as a decisively “overbought” reading and would normally be a major cause for concern in the immediate term. However, when the market has suffered a steep decline and is coming off of an extremely “oversold” condition, it’s not uncommon for the market to move from overbought to oversold very quickly. Under the right set of circumstances, this can even be construed as a bullish sign, especially if the market’s rapid move to an overbought condition is the result of heavy money flows from informed buyers. There are reasons for believing this is presently the case, as I’ll explain here.

Every day more signs are emerging that last month’s wash-out decline was strictly a panic-induced affair and not based on any fundamental or structural considerations. Consider for example that the latest series of earnings announcements from blue chip Dow 30 companies have been exceptionally strong. Dow 30 stalwart International Business Machines (IBM) saw its share price rise by the biggest amount in a decade on Jan. 23 after the company announced a Q4 earnings beat and provided positive guidance for the year ahead. IBM shares gained an impressive 10% on Wednesday after beating revenue and earnings forecasts.

IBM has historically been a bellwether for the other large cap stocks which comprise the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The company’s impressive results are certainly encouraging from a bull’s perspective. What’s more, IBM’s latest stock performance should serve as a warning to the bears that the heavy short interest still hanging over the market can quickly be turned against them during earnings season.

Also on the earnings front, Procter & Gamble (PG) reported consensus-beating earnings on Wednesday, as did fellow Dow component United Technologies (UTX). Of interest to investors, Procter & Gamble said it’s not seeing a significant slowdown in China. Meanwhile, United Tech’s aerospace business saw a 20 percent sales increase in the latest quarter. This continues a common thread in the earnings announcements of companies across many industries, namely reports of strong demand despite the softer global growth outlook.

Back to the technical front, one of the biggest signs that informed buyers have re-entered the market can be seen in the performance of the new 52-week highs and lows on both major exchanges. There have been fewer than 40 new lows on a daily basis for the entire month of January, which confirms that there is no internal selling pressure in the equity market right now. This is the first time since September the broad market has been clear of heavy selling pressure based on the new highs and lows.

Even more important than the lack of selling pressure is the return of demand for equities. This is reflected in the trend showing that new 52-week highs have outpaced new lows for the last few weeks and is visible in the graph below. This chart highlights the 4-week rate of change in the NYSE 52-week highs and lows since November. As you can see, the trend is consistently rising and this is one reason why the major averages are resisting the attempts by bears at raiding the market. With internal momentum currently as strong as it is, the bulls should have little trouble maintaining control of the market’s short-term trend.

Meanwhile the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line, one of Wall Street’s most commonly watched internal indicators, confirms that breadth remains on a positive trajectory as more shares are rising than declining on most days. In a previous report, I intimated that if the A-D line ever manages to get back above its 200-day moving average, then the bears would likely be forced to capitulate. As the following graph shows, the A-D line briefly surged above the 200-day MA earlier this week before pulling back.

This puts the bears on notice that the recovery now underway is broadly based, which means it cannot be viewed as merely a bear market rally. If this were a true bear market, we would most likely be seeing shallow breadth during the rallies and a continuation of liquidation below the surface with the number of stocks making new 52-week lows remaining heavy. Instead, we’re seeing the opposite development as new lows have significantly dwindled while NYSE breadth has been expansive.

Overall, with earnings season confirming that corporate America remains fundamentally sound, the odds are still in the bulls’ favor. The main indicators of the market’s internal health also confirm the stock market’s underlying strength. Even the last couple of days have shown instances in some leading stocks that heavy short interest, combined with positive earnings surprises, has the potential to push the market higher even in the face of an “overbought” technical condition. Accordingly, investors can continue to lean bullish and should avoid the short side of the market at all costs.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and financials, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.