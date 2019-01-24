Marathon Gold: Still A Takeover Target?

While quite a few sub-billion dollar miners have managed to destroy shareholder value over the past year like Eldorado Gold (EGO) and Guyana Goldfields (OTCPK:GUYFF), others have been busy increasing shareholder value even though their share price doesn't show it. Despite Marathon Gold (OTCQX:MGDPF)'s share price being down 35% from its highs, the company continues to strengthen under the surface. Their Valentine Lake Project has grown from just below 2.0 million ounces to over 4.0 million ounces, and the Preliminary Economic Assessment from Q4 2018 showed extremely favorable economics. I do not have a position in the stock yet, but it remains at the top of my watch-lists as it continues to be one of my favorite takeover targets.

Nearly two years ago I was the first author on this site to write on Marathon Gold and discussed how the company was making major head-way at its Valentine Lake Project. The share price nearly doubled from my initial recommendation at just over $0.60 cents US, but came back to earth with the lull in the junior mining sector since. Rather than hold a significantly profitable position and allow it turn into a loser, I booked my profits as the technicals came under pressure, but have continued to monitor the stock since. Since the time of the initial January 2017 article, the company is almost unrecognizable. The company's global gold resource has grown from 1.9 million ounces to 4.2 million ounces at its Newfoundland Valentine Lake Project, and despite this significant growth in overall gold resources, the company has managed to see the grade of the deposit remain at elevated levels. While the grade of the deposit at 1.9 million ounces was an impressive 2.0+ grams per tonne gold, the doubling of the resource has only seen the grade drop off moderately to 1.82 grams per tonne gold. This has allowed Marathon to command the title of the largest gold deposit in Atlantic Canada, and in my opinion, one of the most impressive open-pit deposits delineated in the past decade. Sure, this may seem like a bold statement to make, but let's look at the facts below in the below chart:

(Source: Company Presentation)

As can can see in the below chart I've put together of 10 different gold deposits (some acquired and some presently owned by juniors), Marathon holds comes in at #2 out of 10 at an average open-pit grade of 1.71 grams per tonne gold. This places them only behind Newmont's Long Canyon deposit which was acquired from Fronteer Gold for over $2 billion dollars in 2011. This is one of the heftiest price tags ever paid for a junior, and being second only to Long Canyon is an extremely impressive feat. This is because the Long Canyon deposit in Nevada is one of a kind, and prospectors will be lucky to ever unearth an open-pit deposit of this grade and size ever again in as friendly a jurisdiction.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As can be seen in the above table, the average gold grade of what I chose to be ten of the most impressive open-pit gold deposits including Trelawney's Cote Lake Deposit which is now owned by IamGold (IAG), and Moose River owned by Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) is 1.40 grams per tonne gold. Marathon's open pit-grade comes in more than 20% above the average, and there is still potential for more ounces to be added at Sprite which saw encouraging drill results last year.

Moving onto total ounces from a strictly open-pit standpoint, Marathon comes in just below the average of 4.3 million ounces. While this isn't as impressive from a rank standpoint as they are in grade, it's worth pointing out that there is still more potential growth to come in my opinion. In my March 2017 article on the company, I stated the following:

"I ultimately see the potential for 3.5 plus million ounces property wide at Valentine Lake and I expect the PEA that's to be released later this year to be quite favorable."

I tend to be conservative in my estimates as I like to build failure into my projections, and clearly my thesis of 3.5 million ounces has been exceeded by a substantial amount. Not only has the company managed to prove up a resource base that's 20% higher than what I anticipated, but the PEA also came in with extremely favorable metrics, with all-in sustaining cash costs projected at $666 US/oz.

As of right now, I believe that my estimates were too conservative, and ultimately the Valentine Lake Project will hold upwards of 4.8 million ounces before all is said and done. This would place the company at rank #2 on a grade basis vs. open-pit peers, and place it at a #4 rank on a global resource size basis.

(Source: Author's Chart)

It may seem like I've hand-picked the above peer comparisons to make Marathon Gold look better, but if you don't believe me, see the below research from S&P Global Market Intelligence below. As we can see by the below image, Marathon is clearly in a league of its own.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ok great, a large deposit is all fine and dandy, but can a mine at Valentine Lake make money? Looking at the company's updated PEA from Q4 of last year below, there's no doubt the project has some impressive metrics. As we can see in the below PEA, the pre-production capital for the mine is $355 million, which is down from the initial estimates at the $400 million US mark. This is a significant development as it lowers the payback which is what suitors are looking for, and the after-tax payback period has been moved down to only 2.5 years. Average annual gold production is expected at 225,000 ounces per year, and the mill recovery is anticipated at 95%, and an impressive 59% for heap-leach. It's also worth noting that the company used a very conservative gold price for this study of $1,250/oz US. This has built some wiggle room into the study as the price used in this study is actually lower than the current spot price of closer to $1,280/oz, and is a reasonable project for 2021-2021 gold prices.

(Source: Company Presentation)

(Source: Company Presentation)

So why with the strong fundamentals for the company do I not hold a position?

My rules for new investments require a stock to meet my criteria both fundamentally and technically. While the company checks off all of the boxes fundamentally and with flying colors, the technicals still have not quite yet my criteria. Before moving onto the technicals, it is worth noting that not only is the project one of the most impressive I've come across in nearly a decade of following juniors, I'm also extremely impressive with the management team. From the IR team up to the CEO Mr. Walford, the team has been responsible with their treasury during a difficult time for the market, and has quietly continued to add ounces without diluting shareholders. This is the most important piece of a thesis for any miner as many investors know, even a great project can be submerged by a management team that is not aligned with shareholder's interests.

Taking a look at the technicals below, we can see the stock is building a massive base on the yearly chart. 2016 was a massive year for the stock up over 300% and placed the stock back in an uptrend, and the stock has since begun to attempt to build out the right side of its base. The stock is still trying to get its lower time-frames aligned with the bigger picture which remains in a range, but it seems from a volume standpoint that most of the weak hands have bee washed out of the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Moving to a weekly chart of the stock, the stock is trying to reclaim its 40-week moving average (pink line), and also the support it broke below last year near $0.88 CAD. Ideally, I would like to see the stock reclaim this level, and also its 40-week moving average on a weekly closing basis. As of right now, it looks like the stock would require a move above the $1.00 level to confirm it's started a new uptrend. I have all the patience in the world in terms of getting back in the stock, but I'd like to see the stock in a confirmed uptrend before re-entering the stock.

(Source: TC2000.com)

In summary, Marathon Gold continues to rank in the top 3 juniors I'm watching which are prospective and high-probability takeover targets. While the technicals could still use some work to confirm the stock has started a new intermediate uptrend, the fundamentals are the best they've been since I started following the company. While I am not long the stock yet nor do I have any position, I continue to watch the stock to see if the fundamentals will line up with the technicals so I can start a new position. The current valuation remains attractive based on the resource base that the Marathon team has delineated at Valentine Lake, and ultimately I see the stock as a winner long-term. I may sound like a broken record, but due to my stringent trading rules I do not hold the stock, but my fundamental thesis that it's the best junior in the junior miner universe has not changed since my past articles.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.