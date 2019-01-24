Freeport-McMoRan: Post-Earnings Slide Is A Buying Opportunity

The headline miss is due to sales timing issue. The company has enough financial strength to go through the transitional period.

Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) has just reported its Q4 results, missing analysts' estimates on both earnings and revenue. GAAP revenue came at $3.68 billion, while earnings were $0.09 per share. Not surprisingly, such a miss caused a dip in Freeport's stock, which I believe is a buying opportunity as shares will likely resume their previous upside trend. Here's why.

The company's underperformance was caused by falling short on the sales side. Back in Q3 2018 report, Freeport-McMoRan estimated that it will sell 790 million pounds of copper, 330,000 ounces of gold, and 25 million pounds of molybdenum in Q4 2018. Actual numbers were lower: 785 million pounds of copper, 266,000 ounces of gold, and 24 million pounds of molybdenum. The company commented:

"Fourth-quarter 2018 consolidated copper and gold sales were lower than consolidated production of 841 million pounds of copper and 334,000 ounces of gold because of timing of shipments".

So, this is not a production issue, but a timing issue, and the unsold copper and gold will contribute to results in 2019. I do not see any problem here.

Another factor that may have unnerved the market is the outlook for 2019, which, as everyone who follows Freeport closely surely knows, is set to be a transitional year for the company as it goes from open-pit mining to underground mining at Grasberg. The guidance for sales in 2019 is as follows: 3.3 billion pounds of copper, 0.8 million ounces of gold, and 94 million pounds of molybdenum. The company expects that due to lower copper and gold production, its operating cash flows will decrease to $1.8 billion, assuming prices of $2.75 per pound of copper, $1,300 per ounce of gold and $12.00 per pound of molybdenum. One can argue that the gold price assumption is not conservative since gold struggles to breach $1,300/oz and may get stuck in the $1,200-1,300 range for some time. That said, Freeport still has decent cash flow generating ability even in a transitional year, reflecting the strength of the company's assets.

Source: Freeport-McMoRan Q4 2018 presentation

As seen on the slide above, the year 2020 will be a bit better on the production side for the company, while Freeport will be back in full force in 2021. The question is whether the market is ready to look that far into the future or whether it will concentrate solely on shorter-term challenges.

In my opinion, Freeport-McMoRan shares will find enough buyers around current levels despite short-term production cutback. With long-term fundamentals of copper looking attractive due to lack of new big projects and potential demand growth from electric vehicles, a major copper company like Freeport should find buyers after a major correction that lasted the whole 2018. Worries about the health of the world economy and the U.S.-China trade war continue to pressure copper prices, but, as I have elaborated previously, these worries appear overblown. Slower growth is still growth: in situation when we haven't heard about new big copper projects for ages, any demand growth brings the moment of copper price upside closer. In fact, copper prices have already been on the upward trajectory before the U.S.-China trade war began. Once the U.S.-China problem is resolved (and I believe it will sometime in 2019), copper will be free to resume the upside trend.

I believe that Freeport-McMoRan shares have left the previous downside channel and that the setback due to earnings miss will prove to be temporary. While not going to fight the tape, I'd wait for some positive momentum to develop either by the end of the earnings announcement day or a few days after this. While the recent highs near $12.50 will serve as the first target for the stock, reaching the whereabouts of $14.50 sometime this year should be doable for the shares on the back of increased certainty in Indonesia following the deal with the government and some support on the copper price side (I'm bullish on copper from current levels).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FCX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.